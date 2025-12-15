Malone News

Thomas A Braun RPh
42m

My experience in interacting with AI is that if you address the RNA issue it will be spun 100% positive. The only conclusion you can reach is that someone is managing which databases are acceptable on this issue. I have caught AI in lies and I have pointed it out to AI and they have apologized.. consequently the American public in general who believes AI is neutral is being gaslit!

My further thought is that someone has cleverly written algorithms that will block any data that is negative on RNA.

2 replies
Margaret Allison
1h

“Yet we still have no external verification process to determine which AI chatboxes are more reliable or more truthful.

All I can write is, if you use AIs and even if you don’t: don’t trust and do verify.”

Well said, Dr. Malone. I don’t believe I will ever trust artificial intelligence! Stay out of my life please if I can stop it!!!!

