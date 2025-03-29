By: Josh Stylman , PART 2

PART 1 of this article was published earlier at malone.news

The Experiment without Consent

Perhaps most chilling is the complete absence of informed consent. The crisis revealed how quickly we abandoned our most sacred protections. The First Amendment wasn’t just challenged—it was systematically dismantled. Free speech, designed to protect the flow of information and allow people to hear all sides, was replaced with coordinated censorship. The same voices who once defended “speaking truth to power” now demanded power to silence dissent.

These actions violated not just ethics, but the foundational principles established after World War II to prevent exactly this kind of coercion. The very protections created to prevent medical experimentation without consent were themselves abused.

The public was never told they were participating in what amounts to the largest medical experiment in human history. The formulation that received FDA approval was never actually administered—a bait-and-switch that would be criminal in any other context. We still lack proper testing data, with the general population serving as unwitting test subjects.

The absence of informed consent was particularly egregious for pregnant women and those of childbearing age. Pfizer’s own December 2020 documents, published by the UK government, recommended against administering these shots to pregnant and breastfeeding women. Their trial informed consent documents explicitly stated:

Yet public health officials aggressively promoted these products to pregnant women and young girls without disclosing these warnings.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) rapidly reversed decades of cautious protocol by recommending these products for pregnant women in July 2021, despite the absence of completed clinical trials in this population. This unprecedented departure from established safety procedures placed an entire generation of mothers and their unborn children in an uncontrolled experiment.

Those who raised concerns about giving experimental drugs to expecting mothers were branded as dangerous misinformation spreaders. Most shocking of all, the “studies” used to justify safety in pregnancy weren’t conducted on pregnant women at all—they were only done on mice. The medical establishment that once adhered to the precautionary principle of “first, do no harm” now embraced an unprecedented experiment on the reproductive health of an entire generation.

VAERS reports of miscarriages and stillbirths increased by 450% in 2022 compared to the previous decade’s baseline. While similar vaccines showed no such signal, authorities dismissed these reports without investigation. The same voices that popularized “believe women” suddenly found endless reasons to doubt women’s experiences when they contradicted pharmaceutical interests—just as my friend had dismissed the contradiction between forced medical procedures and bodily autonomy.

While the CDC and public health officials kept assuring the public that the mRNA stayed isolated to the injection site, Moderna’s pitch to Wall Street told a very different story. In a presentation to investors (later removed from their website but archived via the Wayback Machine), Moderna openly boasted about their technology’s ability to deliver mRNA to bone marrow, leading to “HSPC transfection and long-term modulation of all hematopoietic lineages.” Their slides proudly displayed how different LNP (lipid nanoparticle) formulations and repeat dosing could “enhance transfection” across various systems, including bone marrow and human HSPCs (hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells) in “humanized-mouse model systems.”

And BioNTech’s SEC filings were equally revealing. The company warned investorsabout “irreversibly changing the DNA in a cell” and the need for “additional testing for long-term side effects.”

As Bayer’s pharmaceutical director Stefan Oelrich would later admit, these were indeed gene therapy products—exactly what the public was condemned for suggesting.

The semantic debate over terminology served primarily to obscure the novel mechanism of action from the public.

The duplicity is breathtaking. One narrative for the public, another for investors. One story about safety for mass consumption, another about risks and biological impact for those funding the operation. The public was not only denied informed consent – they were actively misinformed about the nature of what was being injected into their bodies.

The Human Cost

I witnessed these stories firsthand while working with filmmaker Jennifer Sharp on her groundbreaking documentary “Anecdotals.” The film provided a nuanced, human lens into the experiences of the vaccine-injured—individuals who trusted the system and paid a devastating price. These weren’t distant statistics or “rare cases” easily dismissed by pharmaceutical companies; they were real people whose lives were upended, first by injury and then by a system that refused to acknowledge their existence.

The film’s power lies in giving voice to those who have been systematically silenced. Despite attempts to discredit their experiences as “just anecdotes,” these stories reveal a pattern that can no longer be ignored.

Recently, even prestigious mainstream institutions have been forced to acknowledge the reality of persistent vaccine injuries. Multiple research initiatives, including a Yale University study, have begun documenting what was previously dismissed: spike protein persistence long after vaccination, chronic inflammation, immune system disruption, and reactivation of dormant viruses.

Yet even as evidence mounts, the truth is often packaged and monetized by the very institutions that denied it initially. Research validating vaccine injuries becomes a commodity, with suffering participants treated as data points rather than patients needing care. Some participants have even withdrawn from these studies, alleging that researchers seem more interested in managing the narrative than addressing their medical needs.

For people like Lyndsey, a registered nurse and whistleblower who has documented continuous spike protein production for over 1,500 days since her December 2020 vaccination, these academic acknowledgments come too late and offer too little. Her lab results consistently show immune system dysfunction and inflammatory markers that align with emerging research findings, yet comprehensive treatment remains elusive.

These aren’t just statistics or distant characters—they’re our neighbors, friends, and family members who trusted the system and paid an unthinkable price. They don’t need virtual sympathy or performative gestures. They need medical research into treatments. They need financial support for care. Most importantly, they need us to ensure this never happens again.

Yet instead of support, those who spoke out faced persecution. The machinery that silenced the injured also targeted anyone who questioned the narrative.

I experienced this mob mentality in action when I dared question the prevailing narrative. In 2022, posted what I thought was thoughtful thread comparing vaccine passports to historical patterns of discrimination. As the descendant of Holocaust survivors, I carefully noted that I wasn’t comparing current events to 1943 Germany, but rather warning about how societies normalize discrimination through incremental steps—the exact process that began in 1933.

The response proved my point perfectly. The New York Times published a story that left out the historical context of my explanation. A mob formed demanding my resignation from the brewery I had built over a decade. Thousands of messages exist on the Internet about what a horrible person I am. After a successful two decade career in tech and then with the brewery, if you Google my name, most of the content describes a person I don’t recognize.

This wasn’t just cancellation—it was digital character assassination. Some friends never spoke to me again. My crime wasn’t comparing current events to the Holocaust’s horrors (never once did I invoke the Holocaust), but rather daring to point out how “checkpoint societies” begin: with the normalization of discriminating against a group by suggesting they pose a threat to public health.

The historical parallels were impossible to ignore—yet most disturbing was how few people recognized them. A generation raised without understanding history, critical thinking, or basic scientific principles couldn’t see the patterns repeating before their eyes. Nazi propaganda had portrayed Jews as spreaders of typhus. Now, mainstream media outlets portrayed the unvaccinated as spreaders of Covid, despite clear evidence that vaccination status had no impact on transmission. In both cases, pseudo-scientific claims about public health were used to justify stripping basic rights from a targeted group.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Across the country, professionals who raised concerns faced similar campaigns of intimidation:

Doctors who reported vaccine injuries had their licenses threatened

Scientists who questioned data faced academic censure

Business owners who opposed mandates faced coordinated boycotts

Journalists who investigated pharmaceutical conflicts of interest were sidelined

The pattern was always the same: first the media distortion, then the mob, then the institutional pressure. It is a dangerous world where we cannot say what we believe is right out of fear of losing everything we worked so hard to build.

Reality used to be something we shared. Not anymore. In the past few years, we have witnessed something unprecedented: the deliberate fracturing of reality into separate, incompatible timelines. Not based on geography or culture, but based entirely on information streams.

In one timeline, the past few years were defined by a heroic global effort to stop a deadly pandemic. Governments acted with urgency, the vaccines were a miraculous solution that saved lives, and those who refused them were reckless threats to public safety. In another timeline, the same period was a coordinated mass psychological operation—one that justified authoritarian overreach, rewrote the social contract, and gaslit the injured while funneling trillions of dollars to corporations.

This timeline fracturing represents reality engineering’s ultimate achievement—not just controlling information, but creating entirely separate perceptual worlds where the same events have fundamentally different meanings. When reality itself becomes a manufactured product, traditional concepts of truth and evidence no longer function as social anchors. Depending on which timeline you were placed in, your entire understanding of the world—who was good, who was evil, what was truth—was predetermined.

I get it—because I was duped too. I believed them. I was stupid enough to get “vaccinated” without questioning (or really, even looking at) the data. It wasn’t until days later, after a friend pushed me to dig deeper, that I realized I had injected something into my body without any real understanding of what it was. And when I looked at the evidence, I felt betrayed. The difference is, I was willing to admit I was wrong. Others still can’t, because it would mean acknowledging they participated in something unforgivable.

It’s not just about ego—it’s about identity. To admit they were wrong means confronting the fact that they enforced a system of persecution against their own friends, family, and neighbors. So instead, they double down. Like victims of Stockholm syndrome, they became ardent defenders of the system that harmed them. Even after being lied to, coerced, and in many cases injured, they couldn’t break free from their psychological captivity. Because once you’ve helped enforce injustice, admitting the truth means confronting your own complicity in mass discrimination.

Some relationships are irretrievably lost. Not because we changed, but because acknowledging the truth would require dismantling their entire worldview. They’re trapped in a reality we can no longer share.

The Manufacturing of Truth

The path to justice requires dismantling both the machinery of reality engineering and its social enforcement mechanisms. We must acknowledge not just the reality of vaccine injuries—now validated by premier research institutions—but the broader system that made their persecution possible. This means creating spaces where suppressed experiences can be shared without fear, challenging the systemic gaslighting of victims, and demanding accountability from both the architects of this deception and those who enforced it through performative compliance.

Real resistance requires exposing the conflicts of interest that drive reality engineering, from pharmaceutical profits to military agendas. Most crucially, we must establish safeguards against the weaponization of social consensus for medical coercion. This includes the ways institutions co-opt and control even the recognition of their own wrongdoing. When prestigious universities finally validate what the injured have been saying for years, it comes with strings attached: data monetization, narrative control, careful limitation of scope. Real justice isn’t just about acknowledgment—it’s about full disclosure and actual care for the injured.

A Call for Real Justice

To those who now post about the next trending cause while pretending the last few years never happened: Your performative activism has been exposed for what it always was—a social fashion accessory, discarded the moment real courage was required. You’ve lost all credibility to speak about inclusion, justice, or human rights. You didn’t just observe discrimination—you celebrated it. You didn’t just ignore medical coercion—you demanded it. You didn’t just witness the silencing of the injured – you actively participated in it.

The pandemic exposed a fundamental truth about modern activism: those who perform virtue the loudest often enable harm the most enthusiastically. The same voices that change their social media profiles for every trending cause revealed themselves as eager participants in actual discrimination when it aligned with their tribal interests. Their commitment to human rights extended exactly as far as their perceived social standing and engagement metrics.

This wasn’t just hypocrisy—it was a complete moral collapse masked by algorithmic theater. The Instagram-ification of protest, the reduction of resistance to hashtags, the substitution of profile picture frames for principle—all of it served to create the illusion of justice while enabling its opposite. Real resistance isn’t about social media gestures or convenient forgiveness – it’s about standing firm against oppression, even when—especially when—that oppression comes wrapped in the language of public good.

The unvaccinated and vaccine-injured represent the most brutally marginalized groups in recent American history. The scale of this systematic exclusion was unprecedented in modern America:

Over 7 million Americans lost jobs due to mandates

22,000 military service members discharged

50,000+ healthcare workers terminated

Countless families denied access to basic services

Children barred from schools and activities

The injured systematically denied medical care and disability benefits

No other group in recent history has faced such comprehensive banishment from society—excluded from workplaces, education, travel, entertainment, and even basic medical care, all while being publicly demonized by mainstream media and entertainment figures.

Their story isn’t trending. Their flag isn’t fashionable. Their cause won’t get you likes. But ignoring them doesn’t erase what happened. The same people who loudly signaled their virtue with their vaccine selfies now pretend the past five years never happened. But we remember. And we won’t let them rewrite history.

Today, many of those same enforcers have moved on to their next causes—whatever generates the most engagement, whatever lets them perform virtue without risking anything real. But there can be no moving forward without reconciliation. The machinery of social coercion they so eagerly operated stands exposed. Their poses of moral virtue lie in ruins. The next time they change their profile picture for some fashionable cause, remember: They already showed us who they really are when ostracizing dissenters was trending.

This isn’t over. The system that turned neighbors against each other remains in place, waiting for the next crisis to weaponize empathy into compliance. We must act now to prevent the next manufactured crisis. This means demanding complete transparency from public health institutions, supporting independent research into treatments for the vaccine-injured, creating legal protections for medical autonomy, and building information networks resistant to censorship.

Most importantly, it means holding accountable those who knowingly deceived the public—not through vengeance, but through a truth and reconciliation process that ensures such widespread harm never happens again. The only question is: next time, will you recognize it happening? And if you comply again, what will be left of your humanity when it’s over?

True solidarity isn’t measured by profile pictures or hashtags, but by the willingness to stand against injustice when it costs you something. During Covid, genuine allies wouldn’t have been posting selfies with vaccine cards, but rather demanding transparency when the injured were silenced, questioning disproportionate impacts on marginalized communities, and refusing to participate in segregating society—even at the cost of their social standing. They would have recognized that human rights aren’t partisan luxuries that apply only to favored groups, but universal principles that matter most when they’re inconvenient. They would have seen that discrimination dressed in the language of public health is still discrimination.

Instead, most self-proclaimed activists failed the most significant civil rights test of our generation, revealing that their commitment to justice extended precisely as far as their social media engagement metrics. The next time a crisis emerges and you’re told who to fear, who to exclude, and which questions not to ask, remember: courage isn’t joining the chorus of the comfortable—it’s speaking truth when the consequences are real. History will remember not just who enforced injustice, but who remained silent as it happened.

The long-term damage extends beyond the immediate casualties. Public health institutions have destroyed decades of accumulated trust through their willing participation in deception. The next genuine health crisis will be met with justified skepticism by millions who witnessed this betrayal. Medical authorities have traded long-term credibility for short-term compliance, creating a dangerous void where every health recommendation will now be questioned, regardless of merit. Rebuilding this trust will require not just new leadership, but institutional transparency, accountability for past actions, and the restoration of principles like informed consent and data integrity as non-negotiable foundations of public health.

End.

PART 1 of this article was published earlier at malone.news

This article was initially published at Brownstone Institute Institute and at the Substack of Joshua Stylman

