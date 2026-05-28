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Big E's avatar
Big E
2h

We never owned a smart phone, pay cash whenever we can, and ditched our Garmin watch long ago. We must stay in touch in the physical world or we will lose our humanity.

Check out some related material here:

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. Short link for sharing: https://tinyurl.com/3pjcv7y2

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2h

You don't even need implants or machine enhancements.

People on drugs and vaccines and those who rely on AI for morality and companionship are augmented (or diminished, depending on how you look at it).

All this is chilling and will lead us down the road to you-know-where.

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