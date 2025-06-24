I just learned that I have been appointed co-chair of the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC) by HHS Secretary Kennedy.

Boy, that was never on my bucket list.

I did not wish for this, but I will do my best to be objective, honest, transparent, and rigorous, and to act with integrity.

Keeping this short, as I have more meetings today, but I just wanted to share the news with my Substack subscribers who have shown so much support for us over the years. You all have no idea how much it means to Jill and me.

