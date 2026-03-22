Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DG Davis, MD's avatar
DG Davis, MD
1h

Dr Malone, I want to thank you for the intellectual master class explanation. I am a pathologist who retired with 35 yrs practicing anatomic/clinical/neuropathology rather than take the “vax”. Subsequently I have seen a number of my former colleagues experience the now well documented myocarditis, strokes, autoimmune diseases and death. I have subscribed for over a year and forward your vaccine and immunology articles to former colleagues and new docs in my former private practice group.

Thank you once again

Reply
Share
Jean's avatar
Jean
2h

Thank you for further sharing this!

I personally consider it beyond regrettable you were prevented from presenting it in a forum where the issues you cover could be considered and would potentionally actionable.

I would note, as a member of the High Risk group and reviewing the risks, I find it difficult to agree to the vaccination.

You are appreciated! IMO the Court causes great harm to we the people!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture