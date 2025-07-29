Malone News

James Goodrich
Yesterday in New York Shane Devon Tamara shot and killed 4 and then killed himself. The reason I mention this is NY police commissioner said they searched his car for explosives and found a loaded hand gun ammunition and medicine. She also said he had a long history of mental health issues. One intuitive reporter asked commissioner Jessica Tisch what kind of medicine? She replied I can’t say because of privacy. The reporter said “privacy for who he’s dead?”

This is the problem, many of these shooters are on all kinds of drugs many cause thoughts of suicide and everyone protects Big Pharma, even after a mass shooting. If we can’t find out what is causing this, and they keep covering up what the effects of these drugs are, how can we possibly expect these atrocities from happening? How can this be fixed when the average person doesn’t know who is telling the truth and who is lying.

My off topic question is how did this man with all kinds of mental health problems get a license to carry? We need transparency once and for all!

Jean
Thank you for this update. Glad to hear the progress, truths and details are continuing to emerge. Appreciate the tips on good reading.

Interesting that Wikipedia is treating you and others more truthfully. They've become so untruthful, it may be awhile before your writeups will be visited and the more truthful version discovered.

I read cooler weather (and rain) are on our way. Fairer days ahead 🤞

