Today’s essay provides brief reviews of two recent books that I recommend for your reading pleasure, links to two important recent “insider’ substack essays, and some updates concerning the ongoing PsyWar campaigns designed to divide the Make America Healthy Again movement. MAHA is increasingly acknowledged as the most significant contemporary US political movement. Those industries, cabals, trade organizations (particularly corporate political action committees), and Medical guilds (AMA, AAP, etc.) that are at risk for losing revenue, stock value, power, and status from the coming policy changes are not going to take this lying down.

Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines

by Gavin de Becker (Author)

Amazon pre-order link available here.

Author Gavin DeBecker is unquestionably the most important person you have never heard of in the campaign for truth, transparency, and medical freedom during the COVID crisis. The author of the bestseller “Gift of Fear”, Gavin is a personal friend of both Jill and me, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tony Lyons (publisher and leader of the MAHA Action 501C4), and an amazingly broad cross-section of Hollywood/entertainment elite. One of many examples is that he was a close lifelong friend (since childhood) of actress Carrie Fisher. He has provided quiet behind-the-scenes support for many that you would recognize in the COVID “medical freedom”—movement, including myself. He was the original financial backer of the super-PAC that financially supported RFKjr during his Presidential Campaign. During the COVID crisis until now, DeBecker, author of multiple bestselling books published under his own name, has silently ghostwritten and published important COVID books using the names of others. Now he has decided to publish this important new work under his own name.

How do you counter officious “debunking”? How do you refute government-promoted medical falsehoods, propaganda, and gaslighting? This book leads by example. You carefully, calmly, and objectively cite and document multiple examples of how a fake “debunking” process is deployed. How government, industry and academia collude to craft seemingly definitive but false narratives designed to avoid corporate and governmental accountability. You demonstrate that those doing the “debunking” are actually agents acting at the behest of the organizations facing blowback from their actions, lies, and coverups. You leaven the loaf with a bit of sardonic wit to lighten the reader’s burden as they encounter repeated patterns of fraud. You provide the data proving the inconvenient truths previously obscured by the coverups. And then you let your readers draw their own conclusions. That is precisely what this clearly and persuasively written book does, no more and no less.

I was grateful to receive an advance copy to read and review. Talk about truth bombs! One after another. Once again, as when Bobby Kennedy asked me to edit “The Real Anthony Fauci”, I was struck by the sense that - despite all that I thought I knew about US government, Academic medicine, and Pharma/Bio collusion, misdeeds, propaganda, and just plain outright coverups, there is so much more to know. This is a book both for our times and for the ages. Once again, what I learned is not to trust pseudo-government-sounding organizations like the “National Academy of Sciences’, which is just as much of a government organization as the “Federal Reserve”. Read this carefully researched book, and then make your own determination about the promoted truths and falsehoods concerning the safety of the current US childhood vaccine schedule.

As many are increasingly aware, the worm is turning, and now even Wikipedia is allowing edits to the outright defamation and slander that has been woven into what many now refer as “Wokeopedia.” While on “working vacation” recently, I was talking to a colleague who specializes in reputation reconstruction following targeted defamation campaigns, and we started discussing the aggressive editing of my own bio on Wikipedia. To my great surprise, when I looked up the latest version of my Wiki bio, I was pleasantly surprised. The usual sentence that I “spread vaccine misinformation during COVID” (which never defines what that misinformation was and relies on biased corporate media propaganda) is still there. As is a quote from the NY Slimes hit piece on me written by the “disinformation reporter” Davey Alba - after which she was terminated from the NYT. No context provided for that one either, including her uncanny insider knowledge of CIA matters. But all and all, it was packed with accurate and generally favorable new information - including a section on Jill, listing her PhD, and reporting that we have a long-standing stable marriage beginning with being high-school sweethearts.

People often speak to me of “how hard” it must have been/still is to deal with the barrage of censorship and defamation campaigns I have experienced during the last five years. My response is always that what I have had to deal with pales in comparison to President Trump. But right up there is the smear campaign and roll up smears deployed against the “Disinformation Dozen” that include Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mercola, and Sayer Ji. Akin to my failed suits against the NYT, WaPo, and various social media influencers that engaged in coordinated delegitimization and defamation campaigns, Sayer has filed a lawsuit against the firm that launched this campaign against him - the Center for Combating Digital Hate (CCDH). Notice how these shadowy astroturf organizations like to give themselves such benign-sounding names?

Unlike my lawsuits, Sayer is making progress. The legal climate has shifted considerably, and judges are increasingly aware that people’s rights have been damaged by these PsyWar campaigns. And now, like my own, his Wikipedia page is starting to come around. If you want to know more about what is going on in his case, I recommend you read this recent Substack.

I hesitate to mention this essay because it will just feed the ongoing trollery. Still, for those of you who have been following the escapades of Jane Ruby and her colleagues and associated outrage farmers Sasha Latypova and Naomi Wolf, there has been an update from “Open Vaet”. Just to address that attack line, “Open Vaet” is not an anonymous pseudonym for me, despite Jane Ruby’s delusions. If for no other reason, it is useful to read and engage with this author and her work to better understand the tactics and strategy being used by the current crop of chaos agents.

Returning to the promised second book review.

Kill Switch: The History of How Viruses Shaped Humanity and Led to COVID-19

by Dr. Richard Burt (Author)

Another fascinating and very readable survey, in this case written by an author who is firmly rooted in Academic Medicine but has also decided to come out and put his insights and criticisms of the vaccine enterprise on paper, despite the blowback he is likely to receive. And as was the case with the DeBecker book, I was provided with a publisher’s pre-print to read and review.

Amazon pre-purchase link here.

Author’s Bio follows as provided by the publisher. Northwestern Med Transplantation Immunology (Chicago- my alma mater) AND Scripps (LaJolla, CA) is about as mainstream medicine as you are going to find. And yet here it is. An amazingly broad analysis of the history of virology, vaccines, molecular biology, and the comprehensive corruption of the entire academic/governmental/pharmaceutical industrial complex inadvertently brought about by the Bayh-Dole Act.

DR. RICHARD K. BURT is a Fulbright Scholar, CEO of Genani Biotechnology, a tenured retired Professor at Northwestern, and current Scripps faculty. He pioneered America’s first hematopoietic stem cell transplant for autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Dr Burt has seven United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patents on using induced pluripotent stem (IPS) cells for aging and degenerative diseases.



Dr. Burt was awarded Leukemia Scholar of America, the Lupus Foundation of America Fidelitas Award, the van Bekkum Award by the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), the Distinguished Clinical Achievement Award by the Clinical Research Forum, the EBMT Clinical Achievement Award, and the “Keys to the Vatican” in Rome. He has spoken at numerous conferences, universities, and institutions. Hospitals worldwide offer his stem cell protocols to patients.



Dr. Burt was recognized by Science Illustrated for accomplishing one of the Top 10 medical breakthroughs and by Scientific American as one of the Top 50 individuals for improving humanity and outstanding leadership. Dr Burt has written 150 medical / science articles, four medical textbooks, and two lay books: Everyday Miracles and Kill Switch.

What is the Kill Switch that Dr. Burt refers to in the title? Basically, Burt argues that transparent disclosure of risk and proper informed consent for medical procedures provides the most effective check on out-of-control medical research and mandates.

The scope of this volume is amazing, reaching back to the dawn of the written history of western civilization and the role of Smallpox as both a bioweapon and as a key factor in the collapse of the Roman Empire, through the development of the initial Smallpox vaccines, to the missteps and consequences of early polio vaccine development and deployment, through AIDS, the Ebola vaccine, and ending with the origin of SARS-CoV-2. However it stops short of commenting on the missteps associated with Operation Warp Speed and the genetic vaccines, and to my jaded eye, cautiously side steps a number of controversies that I have had direct experience with. Particularly notable is the lack of a chapter describing the early attempts to develop an RSV vaccine and the problem of vaccine-associated disease enhancement. Despite those mild reservations, I really enjoyed reading this during my recent ‘working vacation’, was fascinated with the many historic facts that the author did discuss, and am completely aligned with his comments and analysis concerning the central critical importance of informed consent as well as the deeply corrupting effects of the Bayh-Dole act.

Another book that is absolutely worth reading, made even more so because the author is so deeply embedded in mainstream academic medicine and biotechnology. The intellectual landscape concerning the modern vaccine and biomedical industrial complex is clearly shifting. This book provides hope that it is moving in the right direction. For those not familiar with the history of vaccination, the role of modern biochemistry and molecular biology, and the ethical issues confronting this sector, this is also an excellent introductory primer.