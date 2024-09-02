In the news, the European Vaccination Card will begin to be rolled out this month in Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany and Portugal. This roll-out will pilot the new tools to ensure vaccination compliance.

To facilitate the implementation of these tools, they will be combined with innovative practices. EUVABECO’s 14 partners will unite to perform a scoping review, aiming to identify innovative vaccination practices throughout Europe. By employing the Delphi panel method, we’ll achieve consensus on the practices to be used in our pilot projects. This collaborative effort will inform the development of implementation plans, paving the way for twelve pilot projects across Belgium, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Poland, and Portugal from September 2024 to August 2025. These projects will serve as key platforms to test and improve the implementation strategies. Following the pilot phase, the practices will undergo validation to assess their suitability, transferability and sustainability across Member States. Ultimately, validated plans will be shared with Member States to encourage widespread adoption.

The EUVABECO (European Vaccination Beyond COVID-19) consortium, a collaboration of 14 partner organizations, kick-started its mission to enhance EU vaccination strategies with a virtual meeting on February 5th and 6th, 2024. Gathering 45 representatives from the consortium’s partners, the meeting was crucial for discussing project updates, pilot programs, and enhancing communication and coordination.

The EUVABECO is co-funded by the European Union, but the website does not list who the other 14 partner organizations are or what other funding is being provided.

This vaccination card program got its kick-start in the spring of 2021 when the G20 leaders decided that a global vaccination passport system was required. In 2022, Biden and World Leaders Signed a Declaration for Global Vaccine Passport System and at least 21 states in the USA already have a verification system in place, which were developed during the COVIDcrisis.

In June 2023, the WHO and the European Union partnership began developing “a system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility.” They consider this the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), which will develop a wide range of digital products.

Yep, you read that right. They intend to add a “wide range of digital products.” But hey, it is all for our “own good”, right?

Seriously, what wide range of digital products do they intend to add? Carbon credits for travel? A social credit score? Have we paid our tax bills or have we ever been arrested? The list could go on and on. Another way to separate the “haves and the have-nots.” The clean and the unclean. The truth is that these organizations have proven to be untrustworthy, and we can not rely on them to become organizations of trust.

While the G20 has not directly allocated funds for vaccine passports, its support for digital health initiatives and the establishment of the Pandemic Fund demonstrate a commitment to developing and implementing such systems globally. The collaboration between the WHO and EU further reinforces this trend, indicating that vaccine passports and digital health certificates will likely become more common soon.

Although the European Union may be one of the first to roll this program out, it will be coming here soon - as pledged by Biden at the G20 summit. This is a global digital identity scheme that threatens privacy and freedom worldwide.

According to Perplexity AI, the G20 Pandemic Preparedness funds include:

Unfortunately, the US government is not transparent about developing its Global Vaccine Passport System for international travel, despite Biden signing a Declaration (treaty) pledging to develop an arm of the Global Vaccine Passport System here in the United States.

In other news, more states jump on the Avian Influenza crazy train.

Enquiring minds want to know, do paranoid neurotics run public health now?

Up until 2010, Jill and I have spent countless days at state fairs across the USA showing draft horses. Why state fairs? State fairs showcase and promote the state's agricultural industry. They also teach children and families about the history and role of agriculture in their lives. For most children in the USA, a state fair is literally the only place where they get to see, touch, and meet an animal directly related to the food that they consume. The state fair is a critical component in the education of food systems.

Then there is the 4-H and FFA. These programs bring an army of youth to show their prized livestock. These children live in mostly rural environments and have taken on a project of raising a livestock animal to compete. The kids take great pride in teaching other children visiting the fair about their prized animals; including children who do not live on farms or own livestock.

On weekdays at State fairs, school buses of kids roll in from all over to learn about agriculture. The absolute highlight is the hands-on experience of actually touching a live animal. For many, it may be the first time in their lives. Meeting a chicken, lamb, pig, or cow for the first time can be a seminal event for the children. It is a teaching opportunity like no other.

Which is why I was horrified to read this headline:

Do you know anyone infected with Avian Influenza?

(I don’t)

Wild birds, including migratory birds and waterfowl - all get infected by avian influenza, which is a single-stranded RNA virus. Single-stranded RNA viruses mutate, re-assort, drift, shift, and evolve rapidly. That means this virus is constantly mutating and changing. The influenza virus can live up to four weeks in untreated water. So, much of the standing water in the USA is infected with avian influenza. Bird droppings are another source of the virus. Recent studies suggest influenza A viruses remain infectious for about 4-9 hours on most surfaces. Those bird droppings on your car or porch could easily carry the virus. Again- these viruses are constantly evolving, mutating, and re-assorting - that is what RNA viruses do and have done throughout millennia. Therefore, it is impossible to make a vaccine that could impact the cyclic nature of this virus-wild bird population infection. We have all been exposed to this cycle repeatedly in our lifetimes. For those of us who spend a lot of time outdoors, that means thousands of exposures.

According to an AI, only about 11,000 of the millions of virus species have been described in detail. A healthy immune system needs constant exposure to pathogens to be educated, and it is critical that our immune systems get exposed to such pathogens early in life. That is how the human body builds a functional and healthy immune system. It is not by vaccinating our way out of the viral soup we all live in.

Wild aquatic birds, including gulls, terns, and shorebirds, and wild waterfowl, such as ducks, geese, and swans, are considered reservoirs (natural hosts) for bird flu viruses. Much of these waterfowl primarily eat plants —green plants—lots of plants. These high-fiber, low-nutrient foods are consumed in vast quantities. Consequently, waterfowl manure a lot—truly an abundant amount, and they manure everywhere. But the truth is that avian influenza does not infect humans easily. Avian influenza viruses are adapted to birds, and their ability to infect humans is limited.

After all the propaganda and hype. What are the actual numbers of people infected with Avian influenza in the USA?

Since April 2024, 13 human cases of avian influenza A(H5) infection have been reported in the United States. Of these, four cases were associated with exposure to sick dairy cows and nine were associated with exposure to infected poultry (from the CDC).

So, the idea that we would replace living animals at the state fair with fake ones makes me shudder. We are sending the message to children that cows are unsafe, dairy is contaminated, and people need to avoid such animals and products at all costs to stay safe.

The State fairs provide a rare opportunity for children and youth to actually handle a cow. To milk an udder. To feel the warmth, see the milk veins, to understand the relationship of milk to a living being. To look into her big, beautiful eyes - and to see her trust in humans. The tactile understanding that comes from that is huge. No fiberglass cow with plastic teats squirting soapy water will make up for that.

Removing that experience is another way to separate children from the natural world and our agricultural heritage. How sad.

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

For those that are interested, I sat down with Rav Arora on “The Illusion of Consensus” for a 3-Hour Podcast on “The FDA's Broken System.”

From Rav Arora:

In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Robert Malone to uncover the shocking truths behind the FDA's approval process, Operation Warp Speed, and the influence of big pharma on public health. Dr. Malone, a key figure in the mRNA vaccine development, shares his perspective on why he endorsed Trump, the potential collaboration between Trump and RFK Jr., and the ethical dilemmas that have emerged in the pharmaceutical industry. We dive deep into the regulatory shortcuts, the role of marketing in drug approvals, and the challenges faced by independent innovators. Tune in to hear how political pressure and financial incentives are shaping the future of healthcare, and why we need a neutral, unbiased regulatory body to safeguard public health. If you're concerned about the integrity of our health system, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

The “The Illusion of Consensus” with Rav Arora and Jay Bhattacharya is an independent, podcast-fuelled newsletter devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in issues as far-reaching as COVID-19, transgender care, nutrition, and mental health.

They release two articles and two podcasts a week dedicated to challenging hardened, conventional perspectives and providing new, thought-provoking ideas.

·