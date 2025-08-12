Inside the mRNA Vaccines: A High-Production Film Arrives
Amid Fierce Debate Over This Novel Technology
A High-Production Film Arrives Amid Fierce Debate Over This Novel Technology - Premieres this week, and you can watch it here!
Press release:
The HHS Director, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., has announced a $500 million cut to science grants for mRNA vaccines, igniting global debate.
Inside the mRNA Vaccines steps into this moment, exploring perspectives often left out of the conversation and adding nuance to a story shaping public health today.
Inside the mRNA Vaccines offers the first cinematic, feature-length exploration of the people, science, and questions behind one of the most ambitious medical innovations in history. It’s a journey told through the eyes of scientists who developed the technology, clinicians who have raised concerns, and patients whose lives took unexpected turns after vaccination.
Watch the full film directly above or at www.insidemrnavaccines.com or on YouTube at @InsidetheVaccineTrials.
A Cinematic First
Filmed with high-production visuals, original 3D animations, and unprecedented access to experts, Inside the mRNA Vaccines traces the decades-long journey from Nobel Prize-winning breakthroughs to the record-breaking rollout under Operation Warp Speed. Alongside these milestones, the film examines ongoing scientific discussions on biodistribution, spike protein persistence, and long-term safety, with voices representing a range of perspectives:
Robert W. Malone – Early inventor of the mRNA platform
Robert Redfield – Former CDC Director and Operation Warp Speed advisor
Peter A. McCullough – Cardiologist, researcher on vaccine-associated myocarditis
Aseem Malhotra – Cardiologist discussing cardiovascular implications
Jessica Rose – Computational biologist examining vaccine safety data
Paul E. Marik – Critical care specialist focused on treatment options for vaccine-injured patients
The film also includes deeply personal accounts, such as Dr. Joel Wallskog, a surgeon whose career ended after developing transverse myelitis, and singer Jessica Sutta, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls, sharing her experience with chronic pain after vaccination.
While many public health leaders and the wider scientific community maintain that mRNA vaccines are safe, effective, and life-saving, the film documents the questions, data, and lived experiences that continue to fuel calls for transparency, long-term monitoring, and open dialogue.
Film Details:
Duration: 1h
Premieres the week of August 11, 2025
I am deeply moved by the exceptional quality of this documentary film masterpiece. As the first doctor in Japan to raise awareness about mRNA vaccine sequelae, I would like to create a Japanese-subtitled version of the film.
Japan has administered the most mRNA vaccine doses of any country and is the country most affected by genetic bioterrorism experiments. I hope as many Japanese citizens as possible will watch this film. I also plan to organize screenings at medical schools, medical associations, infectious disease societies, pediatric societies, the National Diet, and city councils.
MAKE JAPAN HEALTH AGAIN, too ❣
Katsuhiko Fukuda MD. PhD.
It sounds like a must see for those of us wanting to find the truth. I watched a movie a few days back called Crisis. Though it’s fiction it is based in complete truth. It weaves 3 distinct story-lines focusing on the global impact of the crisis, including drug trafficking, addiction and the big pharmaceutical companies knowingly pushing through unsafe products. I honestly thought it was about my family and all the horrors this medical establishment has put us through. For us that pay attention the movie Crisis (2021) makes total sense.
Quick story from my view. One night my mother had back pain. I took her to Faulkner Hospital now (Brigham and Womens). They checked her out and saw she had an irregular heart beat, which she had for years. They ended up performing a quadruple bi pass on her at the Lahey Clinic. They cut her from her ankle to her neck including cracking her chest. After a few weeks I walked her around the block she told me something was wrong, she didn’t feel any better. Within a month my mother died of pancreatic cancer. They butchered her for nothing. The bill back then was almost 300 thousand dollars.
My brother was a prison guard in Gardner Ma. for 20 years. He was a canine officer. One day the dog pulled him off a 12 foot wall. He hurt his back crushing 2 discs. They put him on oxycodone. This turned into years of a horrible addiction. They kept prescribing him these drugs until my sister called the doctor and suddenly they stopped. This drove my brother to the street. Not long after that he was found dead in a cold unheated apartment, they finally had killed him. My brother the ex Army Ranger.
My sister who does very well took 2 Big Pharma experimental shots. She has ended up with lymphoma that metastasis into her lung. They cut a piece of her lung out. She also got a turbo cancer and needed three horrible surgeries. The lymphoma is presently in remission though they have found a spot on her other lung. She said she won’t go through another lung surgery, but we’ll see.
My surviving brother took 2 Big Pharma experimental shots, his work forced on him or be fired, and he had bad digestion problems. He lost 40 lbs. he can’t afford to lose. They never found out what the cause was, it was just coincidence it happened right after getting his 2nd shot. I honestly thought he was going to die.
This has been my experience with the medical industry. They have single-handedly helped to kill off 1/2 my family and sickened the other half. Needless to say I’ll never trust them.