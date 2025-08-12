Malone News

Katuhiko Fukuda
8h

I am deeply moved by the exceptional quality of this documentary film masterpiece. As the first doctor in Japan to raise awareness about mRNA vaccine sequelae, I would like to create a Japanese-subtitled version of the film.

Japan has administered the most mRNA vaccine doses of any country and is the country most affected by genetic bioterrorism experiments. I hope as many Japanese citizens as possible will watch this film. I also plan to organize screenings at medical schools, medical associations, infectious disease societies, pediatric societies, the National Diet, and city councils.

MAKE JAPAN HEALTH AGAIN, too ❣

Katsuhiko Fukuda　MD. PhD.

James Goodrich
7hEdited

It sounds like a must see for those of us wanting to find the truth. I watched a movie a few days back called Crisis. Though it’s fiction it is based in complete truth. It weaves 3 distinct story-lines focusing on the global impact of the crisis, including drug trafficking, addiction and the big pharmaceutical companies knowingly pushing through unsafe products. I honestly thought it was about my family and all the horrors this medical establishment has put us through. For us that pay attention the movie Crisis (2021) makes total sense.

Quick story from my view. One night my mother had back pain. I took her to Faulkner Hospital now (Brigham and Womens). They checked her out and saw she had an irregular heart beat, which she had for years. They ended up performing a quadruple bi pass on her at the Lahey Clinic. They cut her from her ankle to her neck including cracking her chest. After a few weeks I walked her around the block she told me something was wrong, she didn’t feel any better. Within a month my mother died of pancreatic cancer. They butchered her for nothing. The bill back then was almost 300 thousand dollars.

My brother was a prison guard in Gardner Ma. for 20 years. He was a canine officer. One day the dog pulled him off a 12 foot wall. He hurt his back crushing 2 discs. They put him on oxycodone. This turned into years of a horrible addiction. They kept prescribing him these drugs until my sister called the doctor and suddenly they stopped. This drove my brother to the street. Not long after that he was found dead in a cold unheated apartment, they finally had killed him. My brother the ex Army Ranger.

My sister who does very well took 2 Big Pharma experimental shots. She has ended up with lymphoma that metastasis into her lung. They cut a piece of her lung out. She also got a turbo cancer and needed three horrible surgeries. The lymphoma is presently in remission though they have found a spot on her other lung. She said she won’t go through another lung surgery, but we’ll see.

My surviving brother took 2 Big Pharma experimental shots, his work forced on him or be fired, and he had bad digestion problems. He lost 40 lbs. he can’t afford to lose. They never found out what the cause was, it was just coincidence it happened right after getting his 2nd shot. I honestly thought he was going to die.

This has been my experience with the medical industry. They have single-handedly helped to kill off 1/2 my family and sickened the other half. Needless to say I’ll never trust them.

