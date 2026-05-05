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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
1h

So, our govt funded the GOF research that created COVID. Then used the FBI and other agencies plus funded NGO’s to censor free speech on privately owned platforms. Putting a bow on this. Our money paid for the whole shebang. Anyone feel now that we need a complete reset on how our govt works? A third party cannot come soon enough.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

In the dreamlike world where there are clear clean blue skies, the temperature goes from 60 degrees in the morning to a comfortable dry 73 degrees. All my neighbors are friendly, we help each other, and I’m a free person that helps others, works hard to pay my bills, and isn’t coerced by anyone who’s main goal is to make money. Doesn’t it always go back to the almighty dollar, to hell with the welfare of others and their personal freedoms. Do whatever it takes to get people to do what I (we) want them to do, and we will profit. I’d love to live in a world where I’m really free. Why is that to much too ask?

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