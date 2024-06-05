Chris Cuomo speaks with Dr. Robert Redfield, former head of the CDC, about the origins and ongoing impact of COVID-19, including the role of U.S. and Chinese research in the virus’s development. Redfield shares insights on government overreach, the effectiveness and side effects of vaccines, and the reality of long COVID, emphasizing the need for transparency and a comprehensive review of the pandemic response.
This Chris Cuomo and Dr. Robert Redfield interview is really interesting. Remember, Dr. Robert Redfield was in the top leadership position at the CDC in the Trump White House.
There is lots of very good information in here—lots of information that needs to be repeated over and over.
There is lots of information in this interview that I disagree with, particularly about the severity of the vaccine's side effects. He still sees the benefit of vaccinating the vulnerable. Still, it is important to dialogue, and Dr. Redfield’s oral history of what happened in the White House is critical to this story. Honest conversations about all of this are how we will come to understand what happened, and this is a good start.
There is some new stuff in this interview that is damning to the HHS, NIH, NIAID, Fauci, Peter Daszak, and many others - including the Biden administration.
The full transcript (AI generated - so there are glitches) is linked here.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication.
I watch this interview and the house hearing with Fauci and I come away feeling like I’m being deceived 100%.
I recently watched a movie called The Zone of Interest. It is based on the real life of Rudolf Hoss an SS officer that for years was the commandant of Auschwitz and actually helped to build it. The Hoss family lived in an elaborate house right next to the Auschwitz death camp. You never see what actually goes on in the camp but at times you hear what goes on or you see Jewish forced laborers (slaves) being verbally brutalized. The movie is made to show “what we choose to pay attention to-and what we’re able to ignore”. “It’s not saying “look at what they did” “It’s saying’ look at what we do”. With the black smoke constantly rising from the Auschwitz smoke stacks in the background this movie puts human normalization to what the Nazi’s did to the Jews and the mindset that what Hoss and the Nazis did was for the good of Germany.
Watching Mr. Fauci at the house hearing, praised by every Democrat that spoke, made it crystal clear that he and the Democrats believe the estimated 17 million deaths from the mRNA shots and the 15 million deaths from the Covid virus, both of which Mr. Fauci helped to produce and force into the arms of billions of people, were for the good of the world, the truth completely ignored. I’m certain this doesn’t interrupt Fauci’s sleep one bit when he goes to “his”elaborate mansion at night. In fact Mr. Fauci made it clear he believes he is the victim of all of his excellent work. I’m sure SS officer Hoss felt the same.
At the end of the movie Hoss is seen vomiting as he goes down a set of stairs into the darkness. This I believe is supposed to represent his decent into hell. Good riddance to you Mr. Fauci. The millions of deaths caused by your actions for many of us that acknowledge reality, will never be ignored. J.Goodrich
Defense of Fauci is telling. The push to create RNA injections will not disappear. The basic scientific issue is that Fauci believes he has the concept nailed and therefore all other views are excluded! No challenge to the concept. I believe he is still very active in an unofficial consulting capacity to keep the RNA push operating at warp speed. RFK Jr nailed him but it is ignored.