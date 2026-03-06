Malone News

David Pryor
The BWC verification using AI that you have developed is truly phenomenal. Such a rigorous analysis of volumes of information so concisely presented is a thing of beauty! May God continue to guide you in these ground breaking endeavors!

Norma Odiaga
I'm not a well-informed person about AI. I'm not a scientist. And I did not have time to read all of this lengthy treatise. But I am a thoughtful, intelligent 83-year-old who has great reservations about trusting AI, which to me is still reliant on human input. Perhaps AI can distinguish between biased informational input. I will remain skeptical about that for awhile.

I will always believe that COVID resulted from intentional human interference.

