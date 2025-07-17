Malone News

Handsome Pristine Patriot
13h

10:30 at night???

Unless Joe had napped all day, been woken up at 8, pumped up with amphetamines, and had three pots of coffee, there's no way he knew what was going on.

Like many politicians, especially Democrat politicians, his entire career is marked with mediocrity.

The real truth is that Biden never was presidential material.

I'm a patient man and will continue to support Trump's efforts to right these wrongs, but if nothing is done within the span of this administration, the sooner, the better, this WILL happen again.

Our country will not take another hit like the one the Obama commies hit us with.

James Goodrich
13h

It’s obvious to everyone (excluding the justice department) America was being run by a group of unelected people. Their goal was to hide Biden’s mental decline until the very last minute of his presidency. This to get every penny, every policy they wanted passed and every ounce of power they could wring out of this president who suffers from dementia. Now it’s all about pleading the 5th and covering up what was going on. The real disgusting thing is these people, just as we did, knew exactly what they were doing. In fact they called themselves the politburo. The actual politburo was the executive committee of the communist party from the former Soviet union, how fitting.

Ron Johnson was on War Room yesterday and said Biden is going along with these pardons that were given, so he said there’s not much anyone can do, which is another slap in the face to all of us that have been harmed physically, financially and mentally by what this Biden administration did to our country. I’ve had so many close people in my life become sick from these shots. My brother and sister, friends, their kids, customers.

Now it’s my mother in law, her doctor pushed 3 shots into her, and now she’s full of blood clots. She lives with us now and there is doctor’s appointment after doctor’s appointment. It’s incredible people like Jeffrey Zients and the rest of the politburo get extremely wealthy, able to take care of generations of their families, and we the middle working class get crushed in their wake, picking up the pieces of all the harms they inflicted on us. Where’s the justice? Let’s see if Pam acts on Rand Paul’s call to go after Fauci. J.Goodrich

