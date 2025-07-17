Two years ago, I did a deep investigation into Biden’s new Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, who at that time was the wealthiest member of Biden’s White House administration. His net worth is often estimated to be nearly half a billion dollars.

Although Zients was purported not to have any “public health experience,” the truth is that he has spent his entire career working on the industrial side of public health. His primary role in that endeavor was extracting money from the government for his own medical-industrial complex investment funds. He has worked to continuously spin the revolving door between his businesses in the medical-industrial complex and the government- all to the benefit of public health, of course <insert sarcasm>.

In 1992, Zients joined The Advisory Board Corp and then became Chief Operating Officer in 1996. His early involvement with the company marked the beginning of a significant career trajectory. In 1996, he became CEO and Chairman of the company, building a management consulting powerhouse. The Advisory Board achieved astounding financial success and became one of the “pillars of Washington society” (1).

During Barack Obama's presidency, Zients was first onboarded in 2009, when he became Chief Performance Officer. He was also acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and then led the emergency effort to fix Obamacare after the troubled launch. In 2014, he became the Director of the National Economic Council, a position he held until 2017.

During his time as director of the National Economic Council, Zients’ investment firm, Portfolio Logic, founded in 2003, settled a multimillion-dollar lawsuit with the Justice Department over allegations that its subsidiary healthcare company committed Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Portfolio Logic LLC, which focuses on healthcare and business services, is still privately owned by Zients and his family. The company's current valuation is approximately $182 million; however, information about Portfolio Logic has mostly been scrubbed from the Internet.

While leading the rollout of Obamacare (ACA), Zients also held an ownership position in PSA Healthcare (2). Which ownership the Obama White House somehow deemed not to be a conflict of interest.

The “American Prospect” writes of Zients:

Over the span of two decades, the health care companies that Zients controlled, invested in, and helped oversee were forced to pay tens of millions of dollars to settle allegations of Medicare and Medicaid fraud. They have also been accused of surprise-billing practices and even medical malpractice. Taken together, an examination of the companies that made Zients rich paints a picture of a man who seized on medical providers as a way to capitalize on the suffering of sick Americans. In the end, it seems to have all paid off.

Two Fox News articles, written three years apart, document that the Wikipedia page for Biden's chief of staff was scrubbed to hide many of his corporate past dealings. This includes deleting the details in 2020 relating to Zients’ positions at Bain & Company, Portfolio Logic, Cranemere, and Facebook.

This is how the game is played in the playground of government capture within the medical-industrial complex:

“Democratic consulting firm Saguaro Strategies scrubbed the page over the summer and fall as Zients’ profile rose after he joined the Biden transition team. The firm made the changes using the name “Saguarostrat,” with the intent to clean up anything that could be politically damaging. A Saguaro Strategies staffer confirmed to Politico that the Wikipedia account was linked to the firm. After Politico reached out, the username was changed to Cactus78910.” -Fox News

Fast forward to 2020, Zients was part of Biden’s transition team, and then started working for the Biden White House as COVID czar in 2021. During this period, he was considered a “special government employee” (SGE) and could therefore continue his private sector employment while being exempt from filing the public financial disclosures that regular staff are required to complete.

During this time, Zients formulated the vaccine-only public health policy - which excluded early treatment options using repurposed drugs. The vaccine-only policies developed by Zients also included the vaccine mandates for all American citizens. In 2021, Zients insisted that the major Airline CEOs enforce vaccine mandates.

In January 2023, Zients then became Biden’s Chief of Staff.

Remember that the position of Chief of Staff is the most important position in the White House, second only to the President. In this capacity, Zients maintained the operational capture by the pharmaceutical-medical industrial complex of the executive branch of government, initiated under his tenure with the Obama presidency.

The future is already here. it’s just not evenly distributed." - Science fiction writer, William Gibson.

As Biden was a fragile and weak president in cognitive decline, it is believed that this allowed Zients to seize the reins of executive power. Time will tell, but Zients’ strategic use of the revolving door to build his wealth portfolio suggests that he may have used his Biden White House positions to further his own or his family’s financial interests.

The revolving door doesn’t stop spinning, and it all seems to revolve most efficiently around Zients, and the pharmaceutical and medical industrial complex. Talk about the foxes in the hen house!

Fast forward to the autopen scandal and the retroactive pardon of Anthony Fauci for undefined criminal activities, which may or may not have occurred.

Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, gave the final sign-off for the use of the autopen on a huge batch of pardons and commutations after a last-minute, late-night meeting on January 19, in which lists were formalized and approved. Note that President Trump began his presidency the very next day.

The list of quickly executed pardons includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), Members of Congress and staff who served on the House Select Committee investigating January 6th, police officers from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police who testified before the committee, Five members of Biden's immediate family: James Biden (his brother), Sara Jones Biden (James's wife), Valerie Biden Owens (his sister), John T. Owens (Valerie’s husband), and Francis W. Biden (his other brother); for any federal offenses they may have committed since 2014.

These preemptive pardons are notable in that they cover individuals who had not been charged or convicted of crimes. The Biden/Zients approach, especially in pardoning close family and a wide array of political associates before any formal prosecutions, represents a significant “evolution” in the practice of preemptive presidential pardons.

However, the Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that such pardons are legal.

In Ex parte Garland (1866), the Court expressly ruled that the president can pardon "either before legal proceedings are taken, or during their pendency, or after conviction and judgment." This established the legitimacy of preemptive pardons for federal crimes.

This was reaffirmed in Schick v. Reed (1974), where the Court emphasized that Congress cannot restrict the pardon power. The pardon power remains broad, provided it does not apply to crimes that have not yet been committed, state crimes, or other specific cases.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly confirmed that preemptive presidential pardons, those granted before any indictment or conviction, are within the president’s constitutional authority.

Biden also pardoned nearly 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders, and almost 4,000 federal convicts had their sentences reduced or commuted (3, 4, 5, 6).

On Biden’s final day as president, Jan. 19, Biden had a meeting with his aides until nearly 10 p.m. to talk about various preemptive pardons, the Times reports. Emails obtained by the Times show that an aide sent a summary draft of the decisions formalized during that meeting to Zient’s assistant at 10:03 p.m. The assistant sent the email to Zients and others present in the meeting, requesting approval from Zients and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed at 10:28 p.m., the Times reported. Zients replied all to the email three minutes later, the outlet said. "I approve the use of the autopen for the execution of all of the following pardons," Zients said in the email, according to the Times. Zients could not be immediately reached for comment by Fox News Digital. Additionally, the Times report said Biden did not personally approve each name included in the broad, categorical pardons. "Rather, after extensive discussion of different possible criteria, he signed off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine which convicts would qualify for a reduction in sentence." - Fox News

Now I know that many people are focused on the process and mechanics of the autopen to pardon Fauci, as well as almost 7,000 other individuals, and this is critical to ensuring that this process, one of the most powerful tools that a president has, not be abused.

Still, I believe there is a bigger story. The scandal here is of elder abuse and coercion of a sitting US president.

Biden was then and is now in progressive, uneven cognitive decline.

Uneven or patchy decline is especially characteristic of certain conditions, such as early Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia, or stroke-related cognitive impairment, where damage is more pronounced in some brain regions than others.

A stroke can most likely be ruled out, as it typically presents with an acute onset of symptoms. So, the differential diagnosis must include early Alzheimer's disease or frontotemporal dementia. Frontotemporal dementia is a rare, progressive condition marked by significant changes in behavior, personality, and language. Other types of dementia, such as Lewy Body Dementia, are associated with behavioral changes that have not been observed.

It is the videos of Biden that are most damning. The video record suggests that frontotemporal dementia can also be ruled out. That leaves early to middle-stage Alzheimer's disease as the most likely culprit.

The Emperor has no clothes.

It is clear that at times, Biden was cognitively capable of performing the duties of the presidency, even if his faculties and judgment were significantly reduced. However, it is also clear that at other times, maybe even most of the time, Biden was unfit to hold office. One has to re-watch his cringeworthy debate performance with Trump to know just how far gone he was even then.

Biden exhibits uneven cognitive decline. Note that his mental abilities are affected in an irregular or patchy way: some skills or domains are impaired while others remain relatively intact.

These are all indicators of uneven cognitive decline, most often observed in people with Alzheimer's disease. It would be medical malpractice for his private physician not to notice his cognitive decline and then conduct standard procedures to rule out cognitive impairment. This is why Biden’s physician most likely invoked the Fifth Amendment when testifying before Congress last week on this issue.

This means that the Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, would have become the de facto president of the United States. For Kamala Harris to do so would have been outside the scope of her VP duties. She could have only done so by getting Biden’s cabinet to enact the 25th Amendment. However, the process is intentionally designed to be difficult and has never been fully implemented against a president’s wishes. It requires strong evidence and political will within the Cabinet and Congress.

That made it easy for Jeffrey Zients to slither in and take up the reins of power, even to the point of making decisions about whom to pardon.

Jeffrey Zients utilized his previous White House positions under Obama to build his own wealth portfolio and businesses. It seems reasonably likely, based on past behavior, that he will be discovered years down the road to have engaged in similar shenanigans in the Biden White House.

The truth is that the public did not elect President Jeffrey Zients. He, as well as VP Kamala Harris, had a duty to report Biden’s cognitive decline to both the President’s cabinet and to Congress. To do otherwise was a vast breach of ethical conduct.

Which brings me back full circle to the autopen scandal.

Just who was running the White House?

The public deserves to know.