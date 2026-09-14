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Marjorie Miller's avatar
Marjorie Miller
5h

Thank you for never giving up & remaining focused. I too have been shocked that the wheels keep turning despite the friction we have attempted to apply. Thanks for staying at the wheel and not jumping ship!

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Gerry Ganong's avatar
Gerry Ganong
5h

We can hope the right people in the right rooms read and heed! Thank you, Robert and Jill. Stand strong.

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