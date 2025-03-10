It is reported that Sec. RFK. Jr. is meeting with the titans of the food manufacturing industry (including General Mills and PepsiCo) today about the possibility of removing some of the chemical food additives found in packaged foods and discussing seed oils in food. As to be expected, USAID funded Politico’s spin is that - horrors of horrors - the food industry might actually go along with some of Kennedy’s recommendations, hence removing “science” from “food science.” According to the Politico reporter, that would be a recipe for disaster. Their concluding remarks contain the following quote from the assumed HHS leaker that gave them the inside scoop about this meeting:

“There is a major concern that [CBA is] going to agree, as major industry players, to things that eliminate science from the FDA,” it’s “entirely possible the CEOs fall over themselves to agree to whatever MAHA asks them to do.” - from a Government leaker

With government officials working for Kennedy and Trump like this leaker, who needs enemies?

Removing seed oils from food will be a significant issue for food manufacturers and big ag. They know this and are pulling out all the stops to impede Kennedy’s agenda to eliminate or decrease their usage. These measures included lobbying efforts aimed directly at RFK’s nomination.

For instance, a source informed me that (R) Senator Roger Marshall, MD, of Kansas was set against Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of HHS, not because of his stance on vaccines but because of pressure from seed-oil farmers in Kansas (basically “Big Ag”). Only after operatives carefully crafted Kennedy’s position regarding seed oils, could Senator Marshall then vote for him.

The seed oil market is estimated to reach USD 335 billion this year. Due to the increasing demand for seed oils, population growth and changing dietary habits are expected to continue driving up seed oil production. Under Biden, the government’s nudging and research dollars focused on increasing plant-based diets, largely favoring processed foods, reached a frenzy. These plant-based foods almost universally rely on seed oils for fat. The chart below lays out how the use of seed oils has increased since their invention in the early 1900s.

AI generated image using Statista, USDA, and U. of Purdue datasets.

In 2024, each American consumed 91 pounds of seed oil, which is about half a cup (4 oz.) daily of oil.

The inflammatory effects of seed oils are well documented, and I am a big proponent of avoiding them. However, like it or not, the science is not completely “settled.” It may not be for some time, as the NIH has funded many studies to find the benefits of a plant-based diet. To fight climate change, of course <insert a sarcasm emoji here.>

In fact, the White House under Biden organized a special research unit, the Climate Change and Health Initiative, within NIH. President Biden issued Executive Order 14008, which directed a government-wide approach to the climate crisis based on an environmental justice framework. Yes, you read that correctly. Environmental justice is a social movement and concept that believes ecological hazards have a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, including “racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups,” and seeks to address these hazards by throwing money and resources disproportionately.

This executive order laid the groundwork for an increased focus on climate change and health equity across federal agencies, including the NIH. This order was what laid the groundwork for the “Climate Change and Health Initiative”. This has funded both grants and scholars across America and within NIH to study many aspects of “climate change,” including health, environmental justice, and how to reduce CO2 emissions, for which reducing or even eliminating cattle ranching and animal farms worldwide is a singularly important project to activists. What could possibly go wrong - other than famine?…



The Climate Change and Health Initiative has now been removed from the HHS website, because the NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative is being dismantled. On February 14, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended HHS funding for the initiative, likely terminating its work.

In the meantime, climate change and “health” initiatives are scattered throughout the government and continue to nudge and cajole the American people into eating a plant-based diet, which, I believe, leads to more people eating a diet high in sugar, carbohydrates, salt, preservatives, and food dyes (not to mention, seed oils).

The typical Mediterranean diet hooks up with the processed food industry, and the bastardized monstrosity springing from their loins is called the “American diet.”

Furthermore, food manufacturers and big ag. also fund research projects supporting the use of seed oils and heavily advertise the benefits of seed oils and seed oil based foods in the diet.

Of course, the other big issue with seed oils is GMO seed crops that are “round-up ready”, and the use of glyphosate as a desiccant. All these issues need to be addressed, but HHS must strategize.

The seed oil industry is vast, it is a leviathan that fuels American farmers and the food industry. Furthermore, there are not enough cows worldwide to replace seed oils with animal fat overnight.

Making seed oils a little healthier by reducing the amounts and types of desiccants used by farmers may be something that can be addressed now.

Furthermore, food producers may initially find it easier to address the issue of food additives such as preservatives and toxic food dyes. As Europe has banned many of these substances, the food industry already has formulas for such foods.

Certainly, a meeting between Kennedy, HHS and the food industry is a good start to discuss common ground.

The truth is that land grant universities, such as UC Davis where I was once educated, have been creating “foods” in a chemistry lab since before I was born. They believe that they can create food better than nature can. That this is necessary due to population dynamics. This is why removing the “science” from “food science” will be extremely difficult. As a people, it is up to us to create our own heaven or hell. That includes implementing dietary changes based on common sense.

However, if these universities turn their research scientists on to ways of creating regenerative farms from sterile lands, finding ways to dry out seed crops that don’t involve toxic desiccants, to breeding disease-resistant crops (and chickens), they may very well get behind MAHA, instead of fighting the movement. Time will tell.



MAHA will become synonymous with President Trump and Kennedy’s efforts to tackle the chronic health issues in America. Most likely, there will be some successes and some failures. One hopes for success, but real change will come from where the movement started.

With the people.



The real change for health has to come from the people. From communities. Yes, from social media campaigns, not the government. Regenerative farming, homesteading, victory gardens, the carnivore diet, intermittent fasting, the paleo diet, HRT, bio-hacking, etc. -learning to be your own doctor.

Let MAHA do what MAHA can do, but the real change has to occur within ourselves, our families, and our communities. Let local be your guide. Teach your children.

In the meantime, it is doubtful whether the public will be privy to what happened in today’s meeting. But the fact that such a meeting was held is a good sign of future things.

A universal truth is that we teach each other.

