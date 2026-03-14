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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

Sometimes I really wonder if the dog movies where dogs are reincarnated has some truth to it. I had a female yellow lab named Brandy that followed me around and would lay on my feet wherever I sat. God I miss her. After I told her not too she would sprint through a muddy puddle knowing when we got back home she would get washed down and wiped down by me. Years later I now have Simba a male Yellow Lab that follows me around and lays on my feet wherever I sit. He likes to take my hat or my shoes and run away with them, eventually bringing them back to get a cookie for his trouble. For me dogs are the best. I just read that as they get old and their face grays it’s because all the kisses we give them removes the color from their hair. Happy Anniversary to you both!!

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Susiequeie's avatar
Susiequeie
3h

Warms my heart to know that you love your little "Kitty" so much and she got to go on vacation with you. Years ago my husband and I bought a motorhome because I would not go anywhere without my 4 cats and 2 dogs!!! I now have two little Shih Tsu's (sisters) that don't allow me out of their sight, so I know of what you speak!!!

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