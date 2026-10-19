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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
2h

It is quixotic that we impose capital punishment on crimes in which the death of a fetus occurs but states can wantonly kill viable babies at will.

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
2h

Thank you for this. I can only pray for God to speak to the hearts of Virginia voters.

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