Livestreaming: CDC ACIP meeting starts at 8:00 AM
Link in the text
Live streaming of the CDC ACIP meeting starts at 8:00 AM:
CDC AGENDA:
We’re SO grateful to see discussions taking place on national vaccine schedules, aluminum adjuvants, and Hep B risk factors! Looking at this agenda it’s very evident that profit isn’t turning science away from truth. Thaaaank youuuu to every doctor and lawyer here who is asking questions and is willing to do what’s right before what fills their pockets!
In the early 1990’s a group of Missouri school nurses came to a hearing on vaccines in Illinois. One comment they made regarded the increase in childhood diabetes 5 years after the Hep B was mandated. If we can get this vaccine eliminated from day of birth, watch for childhood diabetes to be greatly reduced.