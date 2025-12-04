Malone News

User's avatar
Ben Stafford's avatar
Ben Stafford
12h

We’re SO grateful to see discussions taking place on national vaccine schedules, aluminum adjuvants, and Hep B risk factors! Looking at this agenda it’s very evident that profit isn’t turning science away from truth. Thaaaank youuuu to every doctor and lawyer here who is asking questions and is willing to do what’s right before what fills their pockets!

Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
11h

In the early 1990’s a group of Missouri school nurses came to a hearing on vaccines in Illinois. One comment they made regarded the increase in childhood diabetes 5 years after the Hep B was mandated. If we can get this vaccine eliminated from day of birth, watch for childhood diabetes to be greatly reduced.

