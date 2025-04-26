Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GMoody's avatar
GMoody
5h

Hegseth is the deep state operatives nightmare. Now that he has declared government mandating the jab of experimental drugs required to keep your job in the military and even contractors who had to comply as illegal let’s see what they’ll do to shut him up. He left a multi million dollar TV gig to take on this behemoth government agency tells me he’s a first class patriot. He has my respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brien's avatar
Brien
4h

The greatest good for the greatest number has become a logical fallacy. For a while it seemed to work but when you look at its 21st century incarnation in particular it has been become badly corrupted. . The history and reality behind vaccines is perhaps the best example in modern times. The entire topic of “Public Health” needs to be deconstructed as it is practiced today. Public health is good when the objectives are clear, make sense to everyone and are transparent in implementation and the results measurable. We have wonderful examples - Clean water, sanitation(especially modern sewers, sewage treatment and waste management), clean air in places with local air polution, antibiotics, advanced surgical procedures, efficacious pain management, food safety and finally public education on straightforward matters of health -all of these areas represented great progress in public health and all were largely in hand in developed countries in the 20th century. Things seemed to go down hill from there, particularly with allopathic western medicine which morphed into monetized sick care and then monetized sickness in all of its aspects, an evil that we are living with to the great detriment of so many people. This is the area that now needs to be right in the center of the crosshairs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert W Malone MD, MS and others
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture