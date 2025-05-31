In real time, we are watching Robert F. Kennedy Junior evolve from lawyer/health advocate to politician to administrator of the largest US Federal Agency to a battlefield commander. It is one of the most remarkable leadership transformations I have ever seen. And in so doing, in many ways, the colleagues and support group that he has relied on for years are falling away, burned off in the fiery crucible of the political culture of the imperial capital of the world.

Many who have found the MAHA banner a convenient pathway to more clicks, likes, follows, monetization, and influence are splintering off, unable to remain focused on higher-level strategic and tactical issues and coordination. Meanwhile, the MAHA opponents, including big pharma, big agriculture, big food, corporate media, and the financial superstructure that controls those industries (let's refer to it as Blackguard/Vanrock for convenience and simplicity), are fanning the flames of splintering and divisiveness. Underpinning this is the cultural substrate of modern liberalism, wherein only approved narratives are tolerated, and all independent thinking is vilified.

I watch, fascinated and a bit disgusted, as influencer after influencer peels off to promote their interests over the common good. Companies threatened by MAHA actions and agendas swoop in and launch astroturf organizations or directly purchase influencers, recapitulating the early COVID propaganda strategy deployed worldwide by the CIA, CISA, USAID, and a swarm of non-governmental organizations. Promoted splintering, division, hate, and fear are the orders of the day.

And meanwhile, like a heavy ground fog, “Artificial Intelligence”/Large Language Models trained on the same “trusted news” sources that far left-biased Wikipedia employs is gradually coating all discussion in layers of synthetic truth and reality.

“Ask Grok”.

I feel more like I am trapped in a Franz Kafka novel than in an Orwellian reality. If a dissenter screams in the woods and no one hears it, did he really make a sound?

But still, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attacked and vilified even by close relatives (not to mention the fake news media), persists. More than that, he seems to thrive on chaos, confusion, and disruption. As I watch and listen to his various interviews, podcast appearances, “tweets” and statements, he seems to be leaning into the challenge, daily growing more confident in his new role as head of the largest cabinet-level agency in the US Government. He seems to be transforming into a General Patton of health and children’s defense. Or is the proper metaphor Admiral Farragut, lashed to the rigging, with the immortal command “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”?

A personal friend who is close to the MAHA fire texted me this am, asking my opinion on this and that, and what to think about the latest soldier/influencer to splinter off, and floating the idea of a big meeting being convened to bring people back together and get them to play nice in the sandbox. My immediate reaction is that this would not be the best use of time. Kumbaya is not what we need at the moment.

We are at war. This is the Battle of Evermore. The battle for the future of our children. For better or worse, the MAHA Commission Report launched a multi-front war against many of the world's most powerful commercial interests. I keep saying that, but few seem to understand the implications. The battle has been joined. We need a battlefield general, and we need to follow that general into each battle.

Whether or not he sought it, whether or not he was fully prepared for this moment, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is that general. He is rising to the task. How could anyone be fully prepared to take on many of the most powerful, entrenched, entitled cabals in the world all at once?

This is a God moment. There are no other options than taking a deep breath and trust in the almighty, remembering that God helps those who help themselves. Those who remain true to the MAHA mission and team recognize this fundamental fact.

Isaiah 25:4 For You have been a strength to the poor, A strength to the needy in his distress, A refuge from the storm, A shade from the heat; For the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.

Consensus decision-making can be beneficial and productive in stable times. In times of war, time has repeatedly proven that a strong central command is essential for establishing objectives, setting priorities, defining strategy, and disseminating tactics.

In modern war, fifth (and increasingly sixth) generation warfare, central leadership defines what is to be achieved, which battles are to be fought, and outlines the rules of engagement. Local units (regional cells) need to be provided with resources and relative autonomy to execute on those objectives. These are key modern battlefield principles.

Our opponents, both external and internal, often employ containment and co-optation to gain an advantage and neutralize what they perceive as threats. Blog “Sponsorships”, society memberships, fancy titles, and even $1,000 per post on “X”, Instagram or TikTok. Influencers motivated by fame and fortune are easy to buy or manipulate because they are not driven by either their soul or a cause. And now they deploy AI-driven bot armies to confuse and divide their opponents.

How can we succeed against such powerful opposition while engaging on such a confusing battlescape? A battleground of the mind, where our opponents label truth as fiction and seek to substitute synthetic promoted “feelings” as truth.

"We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately." Benjamin Franklin at the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Follow the leader. Each must become “An Army of One.” Be more like Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, who is unapologetically all in with both MAGA and MAHA, and who even President Trump characterizes as a “mean guy.” Smashmouth information and media warrior.

As you follow the arc of evolution of warfare from first through fifth generation, and now sixth generation warfare driven by the confluence of Artificial Intelligence with Robotics, the abiding principle is increasing decentralization of operational command. The need for central command remains, but operational battle units are becoming smaller and increasingly autonomous. An Army of One. Imagine a swarm of independent but coordinated MAHA warriors. Very decentralized, and impossible to defeat. Force the opposition to play whack-a-mole. Think David vs Goliath, but with a swarm of Davids.

To guide your actions, please learn and assimilate the modern battlefield logic of the OODA loop, a fundamental strategy for fifth-generation warfare warriors. In a dynamic environment (such as typical social media skirmishes) your actions will change the situation, requiring another loop of OODA till the competition is over.

Observe: Gain situational awareness via all your senses

Orient: Contextualize what you observe based on everything you know

Decide: Formulate the optimal course of action

Act: Execute on your decision without delay

This approach to decision-making was conceptualized by retired Air Force Colonel John Boyd in the 1990’s after a study of the history of winning and losing in warfare. It was also certainly influenced by his experiences in the cockpit as perhaps the greatest fighter pilot in the jet age. This simplified depiction matches the way Boyd described the OODA loop for the first 20 years after he started using it. For many situations this depiction is all that is needed. It reminds architects to build with agility, reminds leaders to continuously watch for changing situations and helps everyone understand that all decisions must lead to action or they are worthless. But Boyd realized the real concept is not so sequential. In 1996, with the help of Chet Richards, Boyd provided the only sketch he ever made of the OODA Loop. It was not what those who had heard his briefings expected at all. The only OODA Loop Boyd actually drew is:

But after studying the diagram above and finding yourself doing a whole lot of head-scratching, just remember to go back to the basics when dealing with the internet and fifth-generation warfare.

Just follow the simplified version of the OODA loop, developed for the battlefield - defined above and again - below:

Observe : Gain situational awareness via all your senses

Orient : Contextualize what you observe based on everything you know

Decide : Formulate the optimal course of action

Act: Execute on your decision without delay

Never lose sight of the fact that the following video illustrates what you are up against. This tech is being used daily by MAHA opponents. Military grade PsyWar methods, technology, strategy and tactics have gone mainstream, and have become integrated into modern corporate “marketing” (ergo propaganda) strategies.

A decentralized swarm of independent opponents attacking false facts and narratives can and will prevail if it maintains cohesion, esprit de corps, and stays on mission.

We have no time to tolerate petty factionalism or self-promoting fair-weather friends. MAHA needs dedicated warriors. Our children cry out for our help, or they will live shorter, sicker lives than their parents. The MAHA Commission has defined the challenge and is currently working long hours to develop the strategies required to overcome the forces we are confronting.

A couple of farm metaphors to help lighten things up a bit and drive home a couple of key points. There are snakes everywhere. I just caught this little blacksnake today and relocated it to the barn. Some are useful, some are best just left alone, and others have to be neutralized.

Not to mention the rats. Rats are drawn to sweet stuff. Right now, the MAHA movement is sweet, if you are an influencer seeking more clicks, likes, follows, or to stoke outrage. We use jelly for our snap-traps in our grain room. In fact, we caught two last night. I will spare you the image of the carcasses.

But keep in mind that there are some very slippery slopes when entering into the modern PsyWar battlefield. If your moral compass is not strongly attracted to true north, and you imagine that if anything your opponent does to you is fair game for you to return in kind, you can quickly become just the same.

So my gentle advice is to consciously decide if and when you wish to join the battle on the side of MAHA. If you do choose to become a warrior in this battle, please pay attention to central command - they know what they are doing. Factionalism and splintering are not helpful. Study, understand, and apply OODA battlefield logic, because there is no other way out. Be careful out there. And guard your heart and soul against the sins of information warfare.

