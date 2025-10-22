Malone News

Dr. Malone... I have always wondered why we cannot get "group policy" insurance outside of our employment. My hunch is, seeing that most Americans work for small businesses, that this locks us into small purchasing groups, limiting our negotiating power.

So, here is a REALLY SIMPLE idea. Allow banks and credit unions to broker group policies for their customers/members.

This will immediately make group policies available to all Americans, and allow us to negotiate from a place of numeric strength. When we can all get a group policy, the "individual policy" market will no longer be needed. And that will be the end of ObamaCare.

We do not need Congress to "repeal" anything. We need Congress to allow banks and credit unions to offer group policy health insurance. Instead of trying to tinker around the margins (ObamaCare) of a failed model (the individual policy market), how about we render the failed model obsolete and allow the customer to "repeal" ObamaCare by walking away?

Have long been disturbed by the chemicals I see listed on food and drinks. No way are these being tested for synergistic negative effects. Have often wondered why we could not implement a food/drink purity law like the Germans have (had?) for beer. Any chemicals to be added to consumables have the need for use justified.

