And here they go again. Spinning and distorting the truth to support a false narrative.

So that HHS/CDC comms (or Senator Blumenthal and his cronies) do not blow a gasket, please recognize that “The following essay is my own opinion, and does not represent either the position of the US Government, the CDC, or the ACIP”

Corporate media, notably including the New York Times, is doing what it can to divide the growing community of MAHA supporters. The “Make America Healthy Again” movement is the most politically significant grassroots movement since the “Tea Party”. Both the movement and its’ leader, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the transformational Secretary of US Health and Human Services, is being seen and treated as a threat by Big Ag, Big Chemicals, Big Food, and the entire medical-academic-industrial complex. Which means that media surrogates for these interests (and the Democrat party that serves them) in both dead media and alternative media are doing what they can to delay, demoralize, divide, and splinter the base that supports this growing movement, and to drive a wedge between the MAHA and MAGA movements.

Just for the record, my understanding is that the Secretary is responsible for coining and promoting the phrase and acronym “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).

The present issue that is being weaponized to splinter the base is the leaked MAHA commission report entitled “MAKE OUR CHILDREN HEALTHY AGAIN STRATEGY Recommendations of the MAHA Commission to President Donald J. Trump”

Why the need for the media surrogates to go to “warp speed” with this narrative?

Because the leaked MAHA report is packed with good news but the pharma funded mainstream media thinks it goes much too far and activists think it doesn’t go far enough. That’s typical.

The timing is no coincidence, we're seeing a multi-pronged assault designed to fracture the MAHA coalition. Major media conglomerates like Warner Bros Discovery (which owns both HBO and CNN) are deploying their properties - from John Oliver's 30-minute hit piece to hostile 'news' coverage - to attack MAHA leaders including RFK Jr., Vani Hari, and the Means siblings. This comes precisely when anonymous leaks attempt to drive wedges between the MAHA base and government, and between Kennedy and Trump. When the establishment coordinates this aggressively, it's confirmation we're over the target. They wouldn't mobilize these resources against a movement that wasn't threatening real change.

For example, here is Politico’s take:

The Trump administration’s upcoming report on children’s health outcomes won’t restrict common food production practices like pesticide use, according to draft strategy documents obtained by POLITICO. The industry-friendly draft, if finalized, would be a win for food and farm groups, which had feared just how far the Make America Healthy Commission would go in its quest to revamp the nation’s food supply and chronic disease crisis. It would also show how much the White House has reined in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who chairs the commission and has been a longtime opponent of pesticides. “It’s an administration at war with itself, because there are way too many industry influences on certain things, and the way they’re getting their way is to try to keep sniping at Bobby,” said Dave Murphy, a MAHA ally and former fundraiser for Kennedy’s presidential bid, in response to the report.

New York Times:

Some vocal allies of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed dismay and alarm on Friday at what they saw as concessions to the powerful agriculture industry contained in the draft of an upcoming White House report on children’s health. The draft, details of which The New York Times published on Thursday, offered proposals on food and pesticides that fell short of what many in Mr. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement had hoped for. The disclosures reopened a bitter divide among supporters of President Trump over the clearest path to improving Americans’ health. In one camp are MAHA followers, who, like the health secretary, have warned that chemicals are poisoning Americans, and they are demanding swift action to clean up the food supply. In another are influential agriculture, food and drug interests that have traditionally backed Republicans and see the specter of a crackdown on the food supply as a threat to their industries, as well as to product prices and jobs. Somewhere in the middle are more moderate allies of Mr. Kennedy, including MAHA supporters who say they understood that their revolution could not happen overnight.

And on and on and on. The surrogates are baying at the moon. Is anyone listening anymore? Well, other than those that are trying to eke out a living as concern farming ‘influencers”?

MAHA is waging a war against corruption, and leading the health revolution that the NYT and Bloomberg says is dangerous. Big pharma and big food will do anything to convince people that everything about the current status quo is perfect, most importantly their corporate income streams.

As to pesticides, as repeatedly discussed on this substack and other alternative outlets. NO ONE WHO BELIEVES in MAHA can be for pesticide liability shields. MAHA is all-in against pesticides. But MAHA movement leaders also think Secretary Kennedy is making world changing progress and we that President Trump and the Secretary are and will continue getting the job done.

RNA as a Pesticide and Indemnification Robert W Malone MD, MS · Aug 13 I suspect that when you think of RNA technology, the last thing that you think about is that it is being developed as a pesticide to be sprayed on food crops. And of course, you could hardly imagine that any unintended consequences of use in this way might be completely indemnified- in other words, blocked from any legal liability. That there would be… Read full story

Dismantling decades of deep state corruption takes a little time, but this is a revolution and anyone who gets in the way of it will suffer—politically, morally, financially and spiritually. This is about protecting our children, and nothing could be more important. During various interviews I get asked what binds Secretary Kennedy to President Trump, what drives the mutual respect and loyalty between these to charismatic transformational leaders? They are both deeply committed to the health and security of America’s children.

The commitment of this administration to the presidential fitness test/challenge embodies this. Secretary Kennedy and Pete Hegseth are making the rounds. They are everywhere. And Americans are going crazy for the fitness challenge. It’s gone viral.

See the National Fitness Foundation for additional details.

What has been reportedly leaked is a draft document. The final official MAHA Strategy report will reflect comprehensive input from experts across the movement. Judge by actions and final policies, not leaks designed to sow discord.

This draft shows MAHA tackling childhood chronic disease from every angle - research, policy reform, deregulation, public awareness, and private partnerships. No previous administration has attempted such a coordinated assault on the chronic disease epidemic.

The proposed Real World Data Platform linking electronic health records (EHRs), wearables, and claims data will revolutionize our understanding of chronic disease. Combined with new research on autism causes, vaccine injuries, and cumulative chemical exposure, we're building the scientific foundation for real change.

FDA limiting petroleum-based food dyes, reforming GRAS loopholes, modernizing infant formula standards, and addressing conflicts of interest in advisory committees (including the ACIP) - these aren't wishes, they're specific actions with implementation pathways.

What the draft report does suggest is that the MAHA commission is prioritizing addressing the mental health crisis and overprescription of psychiatric drugs to children. With the formation of a mental health working group to evaluate prescribing patterns for SSRIs, antipsychotics, and stimulants, plus new Medicaid safeguards for ADHD medications, we're finally confronting the overmedication of our youth.

Streamlining organic certification, reducing regulatory burdens, improving farm-to-school programs, and enhancing access to credit for small farms - each of these represents a fundamental shift toward supporting regenerative agriculture.

While outlets try to manufacture division, Secretary Kennedy has publicly refuted these narratives. The coordinated media attacks actually prove MAHA is succeeding - they wouldn't attack if we weren't making real progress.

Here is a big idea! Creating the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA) and new NIH offices focused on innovation ensures these reforms outlast any single administration. The Secretary and President are committed to building infrastructure for permanent transformation.

According to HHS's newly launched MAHA in Action tracker, states aren't waiting - 12 have already restricted junk food in SNAP, 8 banned synthetic dyes in schools, and 22 limited classroom cell phone use. The movement is advancing at the state level while federal reforms progress.

Whether addressing autism's root causes, ending the overprescription crisis, or removing toxins from food, every initiative centers on one goal: reversing the chronic disease epidemic destroying our children's futures. That transcends any political divide.

So, when you read the concern trollery and outrage farming coming from the self-appointed “influencers” that pretend to represent the interests of the MAHA base, just let them have their day. No need to get angty.

What I choose to do is block and delete. The Secretary, the President, and the MAHA commission are focused on transforming America’s health, and particularly the health and well being of our children.

Between MAHA momentum, the ongoing investigations at the FBI - including an investigation into the COVID-19 origins and Fauci’s role in COVIDgate, plus the daily drip, drip, drip of documents and information documenting the “Russiagate” and “J 6 insurrection” false narratives, things are looking good.

We are winning, and at this rate we may win the midterms if we hang together and continue to build on this momentum. Democrat party hacks like Senator Blumenthal can rage and continue to howl at the moon. But it is a long time until the next Presidential election, and the political talent depth at the bench for the MAGA/MAHA coalition just continues to grow.

Keep Calm and Carry On.

For our children’s sake, if for no other.