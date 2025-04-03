In the currently ongoing outbreak, there have been about 572 measles cases in Ontario, Canada. This is a significantly larger outbreak than the currently hyped one in Texas, which has about 422 cases. The mainstream media has almost completely ignored the Ontario outbreak - their reporting has only focused on the Texas outbreak.

Ontario's top public health official Dr. Kieran Moore does not recommend mandatory vaccination and says the standard public health measures to limit the spread are working. This is a very reasonable response, yet when Sec. Kennedy says something similar; he is viciously attacked.

It is evident by the mainstream media response to the Ontario outbreak versus the Texas outbreak - that this is yet another example of the liberal media/pharma machine harassing Sec. Kennedy and Pres. Trump.

However this reporting has an even more sinister aspect - as the media appears to have taken their lede from the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization has launched a travel advisory for the United States. See the screenshots below (the first screenshot is from an AI summarizer at BRAVE and the second one is from the WHO website):

But what about Canada’s outbreak? Why isn’t Canada mentioned in the travel advisory? Was it an oversight? Did the WHO release a travel advisory just for Canada?

The answer is that the WHO HAS NOT PUT OUT A TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR CANADA or ONTARIO, CANADA.

In fact, the AI summarizer at BRAVE is clear that the WHO doesn’t put out travel advisories for individual countries, like Canada… The new normal is that the WHO puts out special advisories only for the United States <insert sarcasm>.

And in fact, a search on the WHO website yields not a single mention of the measles outbreak in Canada.

In fact, the WHO places the 422 measles cases in the United States on par with the earthquake in Myanmar, which may have killed up to 10,000 people all told.

But somehow the 522 cases of measles in Canada don’t deserve a mention.

But wait- the story gets even more bizarre.

The European Region, which includes central Asia, continues to have a significantly high number of measles cases.

The WHO designated European Region, which includes central Asia, had about 127,350 measles cases last year. That is 301 times more cases than the USA.

A WHO travel advisory for 422 cases of measles in the USA and yet, not for 127,350 cases?

Yet- crickets from mainstream media on this factoid.

Why the outcry over 422 measles in Texas?

Here are some ideas:

To reduce support for Sec. Kennedy, President Trump and MAHA by the American people.

To scare parents into vaccinating.

To increase the money going to public health for vaccine stockpiling and research/support for a new mRNA measles vaccine.

To support the liberal left in their obsessive hatred of anything MAHA.

Because the WHO put out a travel advisory. This set off the CDC (pre-Kennedy), which set off the media, which set off a firestorm among the liberal elites who run states and local public health agencies throughout the USA.

In the meantime, the WHO has announced that despite budgetary cuts, they have a 2.5 billion dollar gap for 2025-2027. WHO Director-General Tedros correctly blamed Trump for the deficit. However, what Tedros gets wrong is that this deficit is a well-deserved consequence of the years of corruption at the WHO, leading to the United States withdrawal.

This is how it is done, folks.

This is called retaliation by the World Health Organization against the Trump administration.

Another wrap-up smear in action. The deep state and the globalists are pulling out all the stops to attack Trump and Kennedy via “trumped-up” WHO travel advisories and emergency reports - that are then reported on breathlessly and uncritically by mainstream media. The propaganda machine continues unabated…

