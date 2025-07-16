My experience working in the Ebola response in 2014 re-enforced a very different lesson than that of the COVID policy wonks, who ran Operation Warp Speed and then the Biden White House Response.

That is that vaccines would never be the answer to an ongoing viral outbreak. Just to say, once again, the genetic "vaccine" products did not work. They did not stop infection, transmission or death. They may have even driven viral evolution towards vax/antibody escape mutants. In the case of the West African Ebola outbreak, it was controlled using non-pharmaceutical interventions. Not vaccines or drugs.

Medical countermeasures for future outbreaks involving pathogens for which we do not have direct-acting anti-pathogen pharmaceuticals must include a response that listens to hands-on physicians tinkering to find medical countermeasures that work in the field. Generic, FDA-approved medicines that have worked in the past for early treatments of disease processes will work in the future. They must be the first line of defense.

Rather than being suppressed, autopsies and fundamental understanding of the pathophysiology of disease caused by novel pathogens must be promoted. Furthermore, public health responses to non-respiratory infectious diseases will differ from those for respiratory contagious diseases. One size does not fit all.

And finally, that the US intelligence community is deeply embedded in the bureaucracy that sets “public health” policies, particularly during infectious disease outbreaks, and works hand-in-glove with Bill Gates, WHO leadership, US State Department, and the giants of the BioPharmaceutical industry, such as "Bio". And the US “Intelligence” community has repeatedly bungled “public health” policy. They are not equipped for this mission, and should not be meddling in this space. This is yet another example of mission creep.

During COVID, the all-of-government response focused on vaccines and that is what they got (all of government meaning DHS, HHS, DoD, Department of State and CIA/IC). And it was a colossal fail that infringed on fundamental human rights principles.

The USA had far more deaths attributed to COVID per capita than most or all other countries. This response was developed and operationalized by Ron Klain and then by Jeff Zients. Zients was both President Biden’s COVID czar and then moved to Chief of Staff. Jeff Zients WAS one of the key COVID puppetmasters. There must be investigations, and there must be consequences.

A deeper investigation of Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is ongoing and will be published soon.