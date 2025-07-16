My experience working in the Ebola response in 2014 re-enforced a very different lesson than that of the COVID policy wonks, who ran Operation Warp Speed and then the Biden White House Response.
That is that vaccines would never be the answer to an ongoing viral outbreak. Just to say, once again, the genetic "vaccine" products did not work. They did not stop infection, transmission or death. They may have even driven viral evolution towards vax/antibody escape mutants. In the case of the West African Ebola outbreak, it was controlled using non-pharmaceutical interventions. Not vaccines or drugs.
Medical countermeasures for future outbreaks involving pathogens for which we do not have direct-acting anti-pathogen pharmaceuticals must include a response that listens to hands-on physicians tinkering to find medical countermeasures that work in the field. Generic, FDA-approved medicines that have worked in the past for early treatments of disease processes will work in the future. They must be the first line of defense.
Rather than being suppressed, autopsies and fundamental understanding of the pathophysiology of disease caused by novel pathogens must be promoted. Furthermore, public health responses to non-respiratory infectious diseases will differ from those for respiratory contagious diseases. One size does not fit all.
And finally, that the US intelligence community is deeply embedded in the bureaucracy that sets “public health” policies, particularly during infectious disease outbreaks, and works hand-in-glove with Bill Gates, WHO leadership, US State Department, and the giants of the BioPharmaceutical industry, such as "Bio". And the US “Intelligence” community has repeatedly bungled “public health” policy. They are not equipped for this mission, and should not be meddling in this space. This is yet another example of mission creep.
During COVID, the all-of-government response focused on vaccines and that is what they got (all of government meaning DHS, HHS, DoD, Department of State and CIA/IC). And it was a colossal fail that infringed on fundamental human rights principles.
The USA had far more deaths attributed to COVID per capita than most or all other countries. This response was developed and operationalized by Ron Klain and then by Jeff Zients. Zients was both President Biden’s COVID czar and then moved to Chief of Staff. Jeff Zients WAS one of the key COVID puppetmasters. There must be investigations, and there must be consequences.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A deeper investigation of Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is ongoing and will be published soon.
Naively when covid first began here in the states I, to a point, believed what they were selling. Wearing a mask in stores, cleaning surfaces over and over again, even wiping down grocery bags as soon as they came into the house. I quickly learned to mostly fear what I said to people. It was an amazing thing to really fear that people may “judge me”, “restrict me”, or maybe “turn me in” for speaking out against the vaccine and how the government was restricting peoples constitutional bill of rights.
What these people did worked when it came to crushing our freedoms and to this day many still believe taking away peoples freedom is the best medicine. I was at my PCP yesterday, he’s a believer. In a way it’s like the Russia hoax, people amazingly just keep believing the lie. To me the first line of defense should happen in who’s making the decisions to share these gain of function procedures with China, and offshoring them. This should never have happened.
I agree that after the virus is released try to find medicines that are proven safe to treat the outbreak. If they had done that instead of worrying about how to extort money from the treasury we would have been in much better shape. I hope we have learned we can never allow the government to force and coerce experimental drugs into peoples arms. And we should never allow the government to push fear by eliminating people’s constitutional rights.
Through out COVID one of the biggest things that strengthened inside of me was the idea to advocate for my family and myself and never trust the government! Just yesterday it came into my mind how relieving it is to be able to speak freely. Then, way in the dark recesses of my brain I know even with the current administration, what I say, even what I’m typing right now could come back and haunt me. J.Goodrich
Re: "The USA had far more deaths attributed to COVID per capita than most or all other countries."
And why would that be?
Because this was a deliberately manufactured crisis from the start, built on 'cases' and deaths 'with Covid' to beat up the numbers and terrorise the population with a fake threat.
This scam has been in the planning for years, with the 'gain of function' H5N1 beat-up that emerged in 2011, the Fouchier and Kawaoka studies funded by Fauci/NIAID.
Fouchier and co 'mutating the hell out of H5N1'...and then it turned out it wasn't deadly after all.
It was all theatre...theatre for the lucrative pandemic industry being developed.
There was sars, mers, swine flu, ebola, zika, and measles in Samoa in 2019, another beat-up 'live exercise' to practice the dystopian response that was going to go over the top batshit crazy with 'Covid'.
To think of what was done to the world's people with the Covid 'live exercise', the exploitation, the abuse, the massive debt that was incurred...
The biggest crime of all time.
When are the perpetrators going to be brought to account?
Bill Gates for instance, see:
- "...we need to make the vaccine available to almost every person on the planet" Quoting Bill Gates - software billionaire and unelected overseer of global vaccination policy: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/we-need-to-make-the-vaccine-available
- Bill Gates: "...we don't know for sure yet if RNA is a viable platform for vaccines..." Really? So this is a medical experiment on the global population? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/bill-gates-we-dont-know-for-sure