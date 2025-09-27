On April 11, 2022, I received what at the time was an unusual request for a formal filmed interview by a movie studio. I have had many video interview requests since then, but this was early on during the COVIDcrisis when I was not as widely known. At the time of this request, I had assisted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in providing some content and two in-depth reviews with edits for his soon-to-be-published book “The Real Anthony Fauci”. Jeff Hays and his film companies Jeff Hays/Revealed Films had been selected to produce a video covering the book, and apparently they wanted some clips of me talking about the mRNA vaccines and associated technology to include in the final.

What I did not realize at the time was that this was to become the most comprehensive and detailed interview I ever participated in regarding my entire history relating to these topics. The interview took place at a time when the full force of all of the censorship, defamation, gaslighting, and psychological warfare that I have experienced since then had yet to occur. It captures my recollection of key events before my memories were influenced and potentially biased by all that has transpired since.



Dear Dr. Malone,

My name is Julie Tallman and I’m the Producer for Revealed Films and Jeff Hays Films. Bobby Kennedy, Jr. has contracted us to create the authorized documentary for his book, The Real Anthony Fauci. Our research team has determined that your voice is essential in developing this project. Therefore, I am reaching out to see if you would be interested in participating in the documentary. Along with Bobby Kennedy and many supporting voices, I’d like to set up an interview with you. We will be filming live interviews consisting of 20-40 minutes of pre-determined interview questions that lie comfortably within your expertise. The interview would be personally directed and conducted by Director Bobby Sheehan of Working Pictures. We will most likely be conducting interviews in Los Angeles, New York and Salt Lake City (our home studio). If you’re available to do an interview, please let me know where you’re located and if you’d be willing to travel (at our expense) to one of the locations just mentioned. Please let me know what location would be best and we will email you back with possible dates. As you can imagine, because of the time sensitivity of this project, we will be doing all filming by the end of May, 2022 for a film release later this year. We are passionate about this topic and have made it our mission and commitment to Bobby Kennedy to correctly portray this story. I hope this project is something that you are interested in contributing to. Please let me know if you have any questions and if we can count on your support? Very best regards, Julie Tallman Producer Revealed Films/Jeff Hays Films

After receiving this email request, I happened to be scheduled to travel with now Secretary Kennedy to meet with the Republican Attorneys General Association for their Utah meeting that year, and so I arranged to add on travel to the Revealed Films/Jeff Hays Films studio on my way to the airport in Salt Lake City to return home. This ended up being the most comprehensive interview I have ever conducted regarding my early career, education, and the events surrounding my initial inventions involving the use of mRNA as a drug, including its application for vaccination purposes. Small excerpts from the interview were included in the final film, but I thought the interview itself was lost and could not be recovered. I recently met Jeff Hayes at a MAHA event in Washington, D.C., and he informed me that he wanted to make the entire interview available to the public due to its historic significance.

I am working on editing a machine transcript of this, and it is clear that I was less experienced with interviews like this. The interview wanders here and there, is more or less stream-of-consciousness, and goes down a variety of rabbit holes. It really is a snapshot from a time when I was much less media savvy. So please forgive the limitations, they are entirely my fault rather than the interviewers’.

There has been a lot of water under the bridge since then, not the least being the awarding of a Nobel Prize to Katie Kariko and Drew Weissman for their contributions to the development of the mRNA vaccines for COVID involving the addition of pseudouridine into the biochemical mRNA synthesis reaction. Ironically, their one initial patent covering that work makes no reference to the use of mRNA for vaccines, and they had no prior history relating to either gene therapy or vaccine development. For what it’s worth, the events described in this interview predated their work by about a decade. There have been other documentaries covering this general topic area since then (all by European filmmakers), but none as comprehensive and raw as this one.

So, with gratitude to Jeff Hays and his team, and without further ado, here is the entire Jeff Hays/Robert Malone 2002 interview. I really opened my heart and reached into my memories for this one, and it captures aspects of my soul at the time. I humbly hope that those who have interest in the topic will enjoy and appreciate taking the time to listen and watch.