Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
7h

Have mentioned before but worth repeating here. When I was 3 was bitten on the lip by a dog who then disappeared. Due to location antirabies shots given. Not many but enough of glycerine injected into the abdominal muscle that from then on giving me zhots not fun. Once was dragged out from under the 3rd chair I crawled under and mom held my hands, nurse my feet and the doc a firm knee in my back.. Think that qualifies as a phobic moment. And ironically, tho worked in biomed, had white coat syndrome (actually led to being rxed unneeded b.p. meds) until in my 70 s it suddenly occurred it might be subconscious feedback from yr 3. Cured my white coat.

3 replies
James Goodrich
7hEdited

My wife helps operate on children. Most days when she comes home the first thing she tells me is how many screaming children she had dealt with over that day. They have to try to sooth the child, get their mind off of what is about to happen. Certainly a part of my wife’s job is doing this.

Not sure if you’ve seen a person pass out from seeing an injury on themselves. It’s a scary and dangerous occurrence. People can fall and be seriously injured.

I was working at my house one day and cut my thumb with a utility knife. So I did what I always do, wrap it up with a napkin and then take electric tape, if I have it, and secure the napkin. About an hour later after I finished what I was doing my wife said what’s up with your thumb, so I told her I cut it. She said let me see it. Hesitantly I showed her. She freaked out! What is wrong with you? you need stitches, oh this is great, you’re an as- h- - -. And on and on. I began to get dizzy and turned pale white. Almost felt I was going to fall down. She said sit down! you’re going into shock.

The human mind is certainly an amazing thing. I was fine until she started in on me, telling me how injured I was. There was no soothing me happening when she saw my cut, that’s for sure!🙄 luckily I didn’t faint, but I did get stitches!

I also hate needles and cannot watch them being pushed into my arm. I honestly thank God there are people that can do what has to be done to fix people, I’ll stick to fixing buildings and houses!

13 replies
