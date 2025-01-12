Evil men will burn their nation to rule over its ashes

SunTzu

Please listen to Victor Davis Hanson @VDHanson:

It's something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb — the alarming symptoms of a society gone mad. It was a total systems collapse from the idea of not spending money on irrigation, storage, water, fire prevention and forest management, a viable insurance industry, a DEI hierarchy, you put it all together and it's something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb.

Gavin Newsom was fiddling, he's almost Nero Newsom. And this has been something that is just unimaginable. The systems breakdown. And to finish, what we're seeing in California is a state with 40 million people. And yet the people who run it feel that it should return to a 19th century pastoral condition. They are de-civilizing the state and de-industrializing the state and de-farming the state. But they're not telling the 40 million people that their lifestyles will have to revert back to the 19th century, when you had no protection from fire." "You didn't have enough water in California. You didn't have enough power. You didn't pump oil. So we are deliberately making these decisions not to develop energy, not to develop a timber industry, not to protect the insurance industry, not to protect houses and property. And we're doing it in almost a purely nihilistic fashion." And Karen Bass should resign. She came to the airport back from Africa. She had nothing to say. She was confronted at the airport. Why were you in Africa? Why did you cut the fire department? They cut the fire department by almost $18 million. They gave fire protective equipment to Ukraine's first responders. And she had nothing to say. She had nothing to say because she couldn't say anything." I don't want to be too pessimistic or bleak tonight, but this is one of the most alarming symptoms of a society gone mad." "And if this continues, and if this were to spread to other states, we would become a third world country if we're not in parts already.

If Gavin Newsom reminds you of disgraced Canadian “leader” Justin Trudeau, it might be the consequence of both of them having been selected by the World Economic Forum for training in the WEF “Young Global Leaders” program. Yes, Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee are all graduates of Klaus Schwab’s three year globalist political indoctrination program. Please follow this link for a searchable complete listing of WEF “young global leaders” graduates. My position remains that these YGL graduates should register as foreign agents, as their loyalty is to the WEF and its role (together with the UN) in creating a single unified world government that supersedes nation-state governments. These people are not loyal to the US Constitution they are loyal to the WEF and its partner the United Nations.

“ What we are very proud of is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders. (YGL)”

KLAUS SCHWAB (2017)

