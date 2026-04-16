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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
4h

Secretary Kennedy appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee this morning, and once again, I thought he conducted himself admirably. I thought it doubly worth tuning in because my rep, to whom I've sent two of Secretary Kennedy's books, is on that committee. While I never thought I prompted any sense of urgency wrt the COVID issues near and dear to me, I still give my rep credit for being better than most. But with the general overview of the quality of our representation, my heart repeatedly sank during this morning's exchanges.

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3 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
RobMc's avatar
RobMc
3hEdited

Dr. Malone, may God guide you and grant you Divine Expression, as you deliver this exquisite presentation in that autism conference. There will be parents and practitioners, hanging / clinging to your every word.

God bless, good sir.

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1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
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