Excerpts from “Effective Responses to Pandemics and Peace Are Not Far Removed From Each Other” by New Zealand citizen Mr. Guy Hatchard

I am often asked whether I think that the self-appointed “leaders” of the world have learned any lessons from the COVIDcrisis, and whether the next public health emergency will be any different. The recently published “New Zealand Pandemic Plan” provides data that address the question. As covered by New Zealand citizen Guy Hatchard, the evidence provided by this document suggests that what we can expect is a mixture of deep denial concerning the clear track record of major policy mistakes, and a stubborn bureaucratic unwillingness to even consider any policy adjustments.

My experience as an educator has taught me that change begins within. It is our inner experience that enables us to gain perspective, to re-evaluate and change gear. This is the need of our time.

This point was forcibly driven home for me this week when I read the “New Zealand Pandemic Plan: A Framework For Action.” This document has just been published by Health New Zealand, which is laying out NZ policy in the event that the WHO declares another pandemic. It is a prime example of an aspiring cabal of policy wonks stuck in the past, unable to change gears and move forward. For 211 pages, the document rambles on rubber stamping all the mistakes of the COVID-19 pandemic response. It dictates that in the near future we will do it all again—lockdowns, masks, vaccines, antivirals, mandates, social distancing, isolation, school and business closures, and censorship of media content.

How is it possible that Health New Zealand managed to validate all their previous pandemic actions when phase one of the Royal Commission of Inquiry doesn’t report its findings until November? The answer to this conundrum may not be too far from the chief commissioner, who was himself involved in discussions which formulated Covid policy. A sort of self-saucing chocolate pudding arrangement, whereby you can have your cake and eat it too.

In an extraordinary display of dictatorial hubris and misplaced self-assurance, the document hails the Covid vaccine program as effective and safe, and an ideal model for future responses. Pandemics are flagged as zoonotic (from animals) in origin, no mention at all of the now widely accepted laboratory escape of biotech gain of function products.

Detecting and monitoring longer term morbidity and sequelae are described as established policy, along with informed consent, whilst failing to recognise this didn’t happen during the Covid pandemic. Our alarming and continuing rate of excess deaths doesn’t get a mention, instead Covid pandemic policy is described as saving thousands of lives. Nor does mRNA vaccine induced immune suppression, now widely discussed in the scientific literature, get a mention.

Most chilling of all, the policy recognizes the power of a medical officer of health, in conjunction with the police, to detain persons in isolation by force and to continue to do so until necessary prescribed preventive treatment has been administered. You know what that means.

A close reading of this provision reveals that Health New Zealand expects the right to wield very broad powers during future pandemics, even broader than those it was granted during the Covid pandemic. Despite the frightening written word, Health New Zealand is clearly out of touch with reality. They are not managing the current health of New Zealand, how could they possibly imagine their failed policies will succeed in future? They may well find that the public rejects their myopic vision.

The New Zealand Pandemic Plan: A Framework For Action makes no mention of exercise, nutrition, lifestyle, diet or meditation, all of which, as we have previously reported, strengthen the immune system and promote health. Education in these topics would genuinely prepare New Zealand for any future health threats. As previously reported those who exercised, followed a lighter diet, used herbal remedies, or got enough sleep had very significantly lower rates of hospitalisation from Covid. Together they constitute a truly preventive approach and a recipe for longevity which published studies show are tens of times more effective than the current trends of biotech allopathy (which Health New Zealand unthinkingly expects to enforce on an unwilling population).

The exercise of raw power without regard to fact or justice is not limited to New Zealand, it is threatening to overtake the world.

To get some temporary relief from doom and gloom, you might admire the display on the eastern horizon in the early morning before dawn where you will see two bright points of light—fiery red Mars and Jupiter, known as the planet of knowledge, coming closer together day by day. They draw level around the middle of the month. Despite the beauty, some are calling this combination the ‘fire of knowledge’—an augury of conflict. Whether you believe this or not, given the state of the world no one will be much surprised if they are right.

Polarisation, disinformation and anger are growing everyday around the world. If you are a history buff, you will be aware that these conditions precede global conflict. Although it hasn’t been much reported here in New Zealand, if you follow international news sources you will be aware of regional conflicts which are reaching boiling point. The protagonists are tied to larger super powers who supply much of the armament which helps fuel the conflict. There is a point that is reached when the stress in society becomes unsustainable and war erupts.

Conflicts almost always have ancient roots, indicating unresolved stress in collective consciousness, coming down through countless generations. It is as though whole nations are stuck in the past, unable to find common ground or rationalise and resolve their emotions to move forward.

The ‘fire of knowledge’ has another meaning altogether—it refers to the deep silence of inner consciousness which alone stands unaffected by the world of outer sensory experience. This is the purifying fire of inner experience which burns up the dross of confused misapprehension, past mistakes and stress leaving a pure clarity of knowledge and an ocean of real peace.

Just after the Hiroshima nuclear devastation, Clement Atlee, British Prime Minister wrote “Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed.”

How we individuals protect, nourish and develop our consciousness is critical to our personal peace, and that of the society and the world as a whole. In the materialist climate of the current age, many have forgotten about the essential spirit of life and its great power to unlock peace and well being. If there is one thing we can do now for the world, even in remote New Zealand, it is to revive or restart a journey to inner peace and well being.

For a forest to be green the individual trees must be green, for the world to be at peace, individuals must be at peace. If you can place peace within the reach of individuals, peace can be within reach for the world. Fortunately peace is not far away from us. Since time immemorial, peace has been found in the inner self. Jesus taught “The Kingdom of Heaven is within you”. Buddha taught “Peace comes from within, Do not seek it without.” Gandhi added “"The greatest power in the world is that of the Soul. Peace is its highest expression.”

Madness is threatening to overwhelm the world, but never forget that fate is in our hands. Consciousness, our own inner self, operates at the fulcrum point of the cosmos. Peace and well being are tied together, we would do well to start learning about their essence, before it is too late. Our inner compass can see us safe through anything that is thrown in our path.

Guy Hatchard