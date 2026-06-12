News Flash: Kennedy leaving HHS?
Friday News Drop
BREAKING- There is a very active rumor mill currently with specifics from senior USG (government) employees that RFKjr will be leaving as Secretary of HHS in July, after the 4th. Apparently, there was a meeting last Monday.
Oz to head transition team.
This is reported to have been widely and openly discussed during Wednesday's annual Congressional baseball game.
End.
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This is very disheartening and sad. He is one of the best parts of the current administration.
Nooooo!