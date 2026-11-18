OBITUARY: HEIDI OVERTON'S FDA CAREER



DOB: August 2026 – Deceased: November 18, 2026



It is with profound grief that Washington's corporate lobbying community mourns the untimely demise of Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the FDA.

A close ally of Susie Wiles, some might say her mini-me, Overton rightly attracted criticism from MAHA supporters over allegations that she helped derail efforts to define ultra-processed foods and resisted deeper investigations of mRNA vaccine adverse events.

Her critics saw a promising career in the preservation of business as usual.

Sadly, her nomination succumbed to a fatal shortage of political support, shortly after Wiles departed the White House.

Big Food and Big Pharma have been asked to lower their flags to half-staff.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to send campaign contributions to the usual addresses.

The FDA commissioner's chair remains open.

Cause of death: Washington politics.

Survived by: An extensive network of disappointed lobbyists.

Birth Announcement: Meet the FDA’s New Baby, Dr. Nobody

It’s a lawyer! Corporate America and MAHA have a new(ish) bundle of joy.

With Dr. Heidi Overton’s FDA nomination now withdrawn, ex-chief of staff Susie Wiles’ preferred replacement for former FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary is officially out of the running.

But every obituary deserves a birth announcement.

Introducing Kyle A. Diamantas, J.D., the FDA’s 38-year-old acting commissioner.

Our prediction? Diamantas will continue running the FDA for much, if not all, of the remainder of Trump’s presidency.

And who is this bouncing baby bureaucrat?

Diamantas is an attorney, not a physician or medical scientist. A graduate of the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, he previously worked as a partner at Jones Day, one of the world’s largest corporate law firms, representing companies in FDA regulatory and product-liability matters.

Among his former clients was Abbott Laboratories, which he helped defend against litigation involving specialized premature-infant formula and necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially fatal intestinal disease. Abbott lost this major case, resulting in a $495 million jury award.

In February 2025, Diamantas joined the FDA as deputy commissioner for human foods, responsible for overseeing the nation’s food safety and nutrition policies. By May 2026, following Makary’s departure, he had become acting commissioner of the entire FDA.

Not bad for a corporate defense attorney.

And here’s where our little birth announcement gets interesting.

Diamantas has managed to cultivate relationships within Secretary Kennedy’s MAHA.gov movement while bringing years of experience representing the very industries the FDA is supposed to regulate.

The best of both worlds!

For Big Pharma and Big Food, an experienced corporate attorney who understands their legal and regulatory priorities.

For MAHA, an acting commissioner who speaks the language of healthy food, regulatory reform, and Kennedy’s health agenda.

And for the White House? Someone who might be able to keep both camps reasonably happy without another bruising Senate confirmation battle.

What could possibly go wrong?

Of course, the real question is whether this new arrival represents genuine reform or simply business as usual, dressed up in MAHA baby clothes.

Congratulations! It’s a lawyer.

And corporate America may have every reason to celebrate.

It’s a boy! And somebody has to pay for the baby shower. Unfortunately, Big Pharma and Big Food aren’t sponsoring Malone News. We don’t have corporate lobbyists, government grants, or a $495 million legal defense fund. We have you. If you’re new here, please subscribe! You’ll get independent reporting, investigative journalism, farm stories, and the occasional obituary for a political career that died before it ever got started.



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By: Jill and Robert Malone