What is One Health?

The core principle of the “One Health” initiative is to give equal consideration to human, animal, and environmental health in all decision-making processes, research, and resource allocation. One Health is a radical concept that the US government, WHO, UN, and the WEF have all endorsed and codified into national and international law.

Please take a moment and think about this concept. “One Health” places animal health as equal to human health. It places environmental health as equal to human health. In fact, many flow charts outlining the concept of One Health place humans, animals, and plants in a secondary supporting role to overall environment health. This logical fallacy then impacts decision-making at the highest levels of governance.

I argue that this is fundamentally anti-human.

For instance, a plant-based diet could be considered paramount because animal health is as important as human health. The fact that humans can survive on a plant-based diet means that if an animal can survive by not being eaten by a human, then humans should all follow a vegetarian diet.

The goal of equity is to create a system that is perceived as fair, even if it means treating people differently to achieve that fairness. Many, including myself, view the concept of equity of outcomes as a modernized version of socialism. One Health goes a step further and argues that the environment and animal health should have equity with humans!

The concept of “rewilding” is part of the One Health initiative. Rewilding aims to take back land from humans and to “rehabilitate” that land to maintain ecological balance. That equity with the earth requires that land be rewilded. This concept has swept across the UK and Europe. BBC programs, such as Gardeners World, work to promote rewilding across Britain.

For instance, the Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC) organization changed its name to Re:wild in 2021. This rebranding effort was part of a larger initiative emphasizing the importance of rewilding as solutions to global environmental challenges.

The UN promotes rewilding as part of the One Health approach. They have declared that rewilding is needed to achieve massive scale restoration of natural ecosystems, and they have set a deadline for 2030 to do so (1).

The One Health framework works to restore environments to their native state. Hence, pasture lands should be converted back to forests or prairies. The One Health approach strongly supports and accelerates the restoration of Florida's swamplands - even if that means converting land used by humans back to wetlands.

The One Health core mission includes combating climate change, in order to restore equity to the world.

The US government, the World Organization for Animal Health (a UN org), and the World Health Organization exploited the faked animal origin theory (narrative) of SARS-CoV-2 to socialize the idea of One Health throughout the US government and the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic, a human public health crisis resulting from a virus of potential animal origin, underlined the validity of the One Health concept in understanding and confronting global health risks. -World Organization for Animal Health (2)

National One Health Framework

In December 2022, Congress passed legislation requiring the development of a National One Health Framework. This was enacted as part of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act (3, 4). The key aspects of this legislation include:

Directing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a One Health framework to address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness. Coordinating between the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of the Interior is required to establish a One Health coordination mechanism at the federal level. A report be submitted to Congress within one year, providing an update on the framework's development and coordination activities (5).

The language of the legislation passed is very specific:

A One Health framework to address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness. ONE HEALTH COORDINATION.—The Secretary, acting through the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shall coordinate with the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior to develop a One Health coordination mechanism at the Federal level to strengthen One Health collaboration related to prevention, detection, control, and response for zoonotic diseases and related One Health work across the Federal Government (5).

The language of the One Health legislation cited above, was taken from a 2021 bill that never made it out of committee titled: “The Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act, also known as H.R. 2061 (6).” This language was snuck into a much larger bill titled the “2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act”. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 is a massive omnibus spending bill that funded the U.S. federal government for the 2023 fiscal year.

This bill required the CDC to develop a five-year plan for the United States to address One Health. That plan was released in January, 2024.

That plan immediately discounted the language in the legislation above and broadened its scope to include the more radicalized version of One Health, endorsed by the UN and other conservation groups worldwide. The CDC report states in the executive summary:

“While the primary focus of the NOHF-Zoonoses is addressing zoonotic diseases and advancing public health preparedness, the U.S. OHCU has also incorporated other components of One Health into this framework (7).”

From the report:

Many issues can benefit from the One Health approach, including zoonotic diseases (diseases shared between animals and people); emerging and reemerging infectious diseases; antimicrobial resistance; food safety and security; vector-borne diseases; animal health and welfare; responsible wildlife management; threats to our environment and terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, including invasive species, climate change, and loss of biodiversity and habitat; protected areas management and land use changes; and other shared One Health issues.

Support One Health collaboration to identify, assess, and address the effects of environmental and social determinants of health, including climate change and environmental justice, on priority endemic, emerging, and reemerging zoonotic diseases and other priority One Health issues.

One Health and AI

According to various AI-generated answers, AI should conduct the technical details of managing the earth, while humans manage One Health conceptually.

The One Health concept should be managed through a collaborative approach involving both humans and artificial intelligence (AI), rather than exclusively by either. This integrated approach leverages the strengths of both human expertise and AI capabilities to address the complex challenges at the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.

The AI programs believe that logically, humans should be taken out of the day-to-day management of the earth…

The Deep State

Within the government there is a small group of people made up of spooks, career politicians and SES employees, whom we could label the inner deep state. They manage to embed themselves within both Democrat and Republican administrations.

At the heart of the One Health CDC report (7), lies the truth that this program is about more surveillance, more testing, more G-of-F research, more vaccine development, more regulation, more expense, and increasingly draconian public health and agricultural measures.

“Strengthen coordinated surveillance and information sharing for zoonotic disease surveillance and other One Health-relevant surveillance and reporting systems across sectors (7)”

Developing a surveillance state benefits the deep state. It is at the heart of any command economy (socialism and communism). Never forget, Eco Health Alliance was and is a One Health initiative.

This report is almost a whole of government exercise. Here are the federal agencies’ partners that developed it:

As such, this report represents an existential threat to the American way of life. A threat to life grounded in personal sovereignty. More quotes from the report:



Develop a model One Health framework for coordinated surveillance and secure information sharing for priority, endemic, emerging, and reemerging zoonotic diseases, between relevant U.S. government departments and agencies, including international efforts. Enhance knowledge and strengthen One Health collaboration, coordination, communication, information exchange, and data interoperability for surveillance and secure information sharing systems. The initial focus may include the effects of social, economic, and environmental determinants of health and upstream drivers such as climate change and land-use on priority, endemic, emerging, and reemerging zoonotic diseases and other priority One Health issues.

The One Health CDC report to Congress is the blueprint for pandemic response and public health preparedness in the USA for the next five years, and lays out a vision for America built on equity, climate change, surveillance, and evermore stringent public health measures. Public health preparedness and pandemic responses by the US government are overreaching into all aspects of our lives. The One Health report offered by the CDC is a blueprint for more socialism, equity, and climate change. It builds upon the surveillance state model to regulate the very fabric of our lives. This is not the right and proper role of the US government.

There is only one way to end this, and that is through Congress.

Congress must first reject the conclusions of the One Health report and send the CDC back to the drawing board. If for no other reason than the presidential executive orders of the last month render much of this report obsolete. These executive orders must be codified as law.

Enough is enough. I am counting on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to ferret out the deep state actors embedded and currently embedding themselves in ASPR and across HHS, USDA and the USG, and who helped to develop this perverse and unconstitutional plan of action for the US Government.

