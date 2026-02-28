Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
6hEdited

This AM, a former IDF intelligence officer that I know well told me that IDF has assassinated both the Supreme Leader of Iran as well as the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

There is no MSM confirmation of this, but that is the rumor from my source.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
6h

Thank you for your support. I am sheltering as are all Israelis. I started following you during the covid debacle and appreciate that you are still with me.

Reply
Share
139 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture