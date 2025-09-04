I admit it. I am pretty pissed off now.

I just had a chat conversation with a “colleague” who describes himself as “A physician and was a Uniformed Public Health Service Officer for thirty years”. He was criticizing the Surgeon General of Florida, Dr. Joe Ladapo MD. MPH, for his decision to rescind vaccine mandates for the State of Florida. The accusation being that Joe made this decision based on “Politics” rather than “Science”. Specifically, his comment that triggered me was “What I hear is vaccine recommendations becoming even more politically based and less scientifically based. Polio or other viruses could breakout in FL. I continue to hold that we must only present our scientific evaluations and not our political speculations to the public. Someone, somewhere has to the last credible scientific backstop.”

These comments basically parrot the current narrative being promoted by the former, voluntarily self-resigned “leadership” of the CDC. As well as the harmonized “dead media” propaganda orcs masquerading as reporters. You know who I am referring to. Demonic, quite literally.

Distilled to its essence, this argument comes down to whether the State has the right to mandate medical procedures for its citizens. This is not a question of “Science”. This is a question of medical ethics. What are the fundamental rights of individuals?

What are the fundamental pillars of medical ethics and human rights?

What we are seeing play out is a long-deferred debate, postponed and prevented from taking place during COVID by the weaponized fear, propaganda, harassment, crowdstalking (including CDC-funded crowdstalking) and gaslighting of both the global population of humans and specifically those who dissented from the obsessive, irrational, fear-driven mass psychosis that took place. And at the moment, the tip of the spear of the growing wave of dissent on this topic is Dr. Joe Ladapo, the MAHA movement, and it’s leadership.

I assert that it is a fundamental human right to control your own person, your own bodily integrity, not to be taken away based on debatable epidemiologic analyses performed by members of the cult of vaccination.

I assert that vaccine mandates are fundamentally unethical. The vast majority of physicians, let alone three year degree “Masters in Public Health” program graduates, do not understand vaccines, immunology, or the complexities of pathogen-host interactions. Their position is typically based on a simple belief, with characteristics of a religious catechism. All vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccines safe lives. A shot in every arm. The tenants of this catechism go on and on. But they are not “Science”.

A catechism ( /ˈkætəˌkɪzəm/; from Ancient Greek: κατηχέω, "to teach orally") is a summary or exposition of doctrine.

What is an anti-vaxxer, that term that has been so thoroughly weaponized by the servants of the cult of vaccination and the pharmaceutical industry that has actively fostered this cult?

Merriam-Webster defines "anti-vaxxer" as "a person who opposes the use of vaccines or regulations mandating vaccination". This definition, which includes opposition to vaccine mandates as well as to vaccines themselves, has been in place since at least 2018, when the term was first added to the dictionary.

If you oppose the State requiring, imposing without their consent, the medical procedure of ‘vaccination” on its citizens, then you too- like me- are literally defined as an anti-vaxxer. So wear the label proudly if you believe that you and your children have the right to decide what medical procedures you will accept.

What are the fundamental pillars of medical ethics?

Six Principles of Medical Ethics

Beneficance. Physicians must act in the best interests of the patient. Singular. One specific patient. Not in the best interests of society. Not to advance the greatest good for the greatest number. The patient in front of them at that specific point in time. Non-Malfeasance. In short, do no harm. This does not mean you can do some harm to some patients for the good of the many. Autonomy. The PATIENT has the right to choose whether to accept a medical procedure or intervention. Not Society, and certainly not some “Public health official” has the right to make a determination for a patient. THE PATIENT gets to choose. The physician and the “public health official” can provide honest truthful, unbiased information to the patient about risks and benefits, but THE PATIENT gets to decide on whether to accept the procedure. That is called INFORMED CONSENT, and if you disagree with that then you have no right to be involved in any way with the medical enterprise. There is no special “vaccine exclusion” or “exemption” for this fundamental human right. Justice. There should be no “tiered” or “special” medical care for some that is withheld from others. Treatment options should reflect the merit of the illness. No discrimination based on whether or not a patient has accepted or rejected some other medical procedure. Like withholding organ transplantation from those that refused a COVID genetic vaccine, for example. Dignity. Both Physician (or other medical care provider) AND THE PATIENT have the right to be treated with dignity. As opposed to hostile arrogance, for example. Truthfulness and Honesty: Patients deserve to know the whole truth about both illness and treatment to the best of the ability of the physician or medical care provider. No lies about mask or social distancing or lockdown effectiveness. No cover ups of adverse events. No lies about biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, lot variability, adulteration. I could go on and on. I wrote a whole book about the COVID lies. As did many others. Talk to Scott Atlas about that.

These are fundamentals. THEY ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE. They are not “Scientific”. This has nothing to do with “Science” and everything to do with human rights. They are the foundational principles of post WW II medical ethics. They are not situation dependent. They do not go away just because someone declares a public health “medical emergency”.

Apparently my colleague who identifies as “A physician and was a Uniformed Public Health Service Officer for thirty years” disagrees. Apparently the recently resigned self-described “CDC Leadership” also disagree with these fundamental principles. Apparently many who self-identify as “Public Health Officials” and “Public Health Experts” disagree. Apparently the legislators who passed the legislation concerning “Emergency Use Authorization” that was used to justify legal bypassing of these fundamental principles disagree.

But this is not negotiable. So say I, and I suspect so say millions who play key roles in the growing grass roots “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

This is not politics. It is not “Science”. These are fundamental human rights.

Yes, I am mad as hell, and I am not going to take it anymore.

I hope you are just as pissed off about this as I am.

This narrative of these issues being political or scientific cannot be allowed to stand.

I call for two specific actions.

A Presidential Executive order clearly stating that medical and vaccine mandates are prohibited, and supporting informed consent and the fundamental human right to chose whether or not to accept a medical procedure. Specific legislation that makes it explicitly clear that the US Federal Government rejects medical and vaccine mandates and is committed to the fundamental principle that humans have a right to informed consent for all medical procedures.

Be like Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Have courage.

Stand up for medical ethics and the right to choose.