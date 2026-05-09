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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
8h

"Schwab is not a Bond villain." Au contraire, my dear Doctor. He is worse. And membership in the WEF or training by it should be immediately disqualifying for any political aspirant. I'm not sure that they are fascists, but, rather feudalists. Returning us to serfdom, with them as lords and masters; where we own nothing and labor happily in the fields for them from morning 'til evening. The overlords, who prescribe our lives, thoughts beliefs.....Controlling every aspect of what we say and do. What's next from these ghouls - reviving droit du seigneur? They all need to feel the sharp tang of the pitchfork's tine as it enters their ample bellies........

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
7h

To put in on a human scale...to hear that we are to be governed by a conglomerate of mega corporations is particularly disturbing when you consider they are all led by sociopaths, many verging on psychopathology. Bill Gates offers as an example.

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