Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
3h

A step forward should be a look back to a time when there were thousands, if not a million or more GPs looking after patients that they knew instead of the enormous number of anonymous specialists that we now have. People that walk into a doctor's office usually know what's wrong with them. The old docs knew this and partnered with their patients to get them fixed up.

Nowadays, many of the doctors we see display an arrogance when the patient tells them what's wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Anne's avatar
Anne
3h

Ah, I have a couple of thoughts here. On the one hand I do think specialized or even sometimes genetic driven data can be helpful for the patient. What I Don't support is any Government having anything to do with that data, or it being stored anywhere but at my Doctors office and My Home. It is between me and my physician. Know one else.

On another note, I have never understood, people that constantly state that "healthcare is a right." Who say's so. I don't think it's a right. Just because you think it's a right, doesn't make it constitutionally a "right." Now as a society, if we decide to vote for certain policies, then I don't have a problem with that. Problem, we have never got to vote on Healthcare policy. It is always forced on us, by mandate. Many of us already knew from knowing the reality of National Healthcare in other countries that it is an utter FAILURE, in EVERY country that uses it. The only Countries that succeed with a National Healthcare program, are the one's that KEEP the Government at a minimum or not directly involved at all with pricing.

My data is my business. My health is between me and my Doctor. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture