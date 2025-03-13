Senator Eric Schmitt, as Missouri Attorney General, filed numerous lawsuits against the Biden administration regarding the censorship-industrial complex during the CovidCrisis. He has been a true hero in this fight for American freedoms.
Yesterday on X, Senator Schmitt outlined in a series of tweets what the government, NGOs, and Academia have been doing to us over the past four years. When read as a complete document, what has happened to us is mind-blowing.
Below, these tweets are laid out in order - with all images included.
From Malone News:
The Foundation for Freedom Online has a report online documenting as of last week, CISA has deleted all references to domestic censorship.
These government officials agencies, NGOs, and Universities involved in the censorship industrial complex know that laws have been broken. They are now using DOGE as an opportunity to evade the law by destroying evidence. Trump appointees must immediately send cease and desist letters to stop the destruction of such documents.
The people at these agencies must be investigated and prosecuted for crimes against American citizens. However, the courts have already made it nearly impossible for ordinary citizens to get justice through the legal system due to lower court interpretations of the Supreme Court's ruling in Sullivan v. the New York Times.
This is why now, more than ever, we need to apply pressure on the government to continue to expose, investigate and charge these criminals embedded within the government, NGOs and academia. Such prosecutions might occur under the following provisions:
Privacy Act of 1974: While primarily administrative, the Privacy Act includes criminal penalties for certain violations, such as knowingly and willfully disclosing records without consent or obtaining records under false pretenses. These are federal misdemeanors punishable by fines up to $5,000
Civil rights violations under federal law.
Campaign finance law breaches, if censorship influenced elections.
Violations of anti-trust laws, Hatch Act provisions, or other regulatory offenses.
If you are interested in doing what you can to stop the crisis of Fentanyl deaths in the United States, please read this:
Isn’t it something that when conservative American citizens spoke up on Twitter, Facebook, Parlor, and or school board meetings and were censored, harassed, jailed, put on terrorist lists, like good communists do, the ACLU (and let’s face it the whole Democrat party) was nowhere to be found, what 1st amendment? But when a Syrian, Columbian University student here on a student visa spouts off to kill the Jews, assaults Jewish students, disrupts an entire school year, doesn’t allow Jewish students to go to class, leads encampments on school property and destroys school property the ACLU is up in arms to free the Syrian that hates America and the west. A person here on a student visa is a guest. It is a privilege to be here and if for any reason, for which there are plenty, a guest can be sent back to their home country. Mahmoud Khalil is the leader of these protests that many times with his bullhorn shut down Columbia University. Universities are not places to protest, they are places to learn. If he applied for his visa explaining his intention of what he did he would have been denied his visa to come to America and attend one of the most prestigious colleges in the world. So Mahmoud bon voyage, adios, sayonara, have a safe trip trip back to Syria or wherever you end up!!! J.Goodrich
Our founders would have been impressed with the deviousness of the state actors. Orwell would have been saying, 'told ya so...'.
Now we know how they roll. Do not sleep or they will come back at us 100x.