Senator Eric Schmitt, as Missouri Attorney General, filed numerous lawsuits against the Biden administration regarding the censorship-industrial complex during the CovidCrisis. He has been a true hero in this fight for American freedoms.

Yesterday on X, Senator Schmitt outlined in a series of tweets what the government, NGOs, and Academia have been doing to us over the past four years. When read as a complete document, what has happened to us is mind-blowing.

Below, these tweets are laid out in order - with all images included.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

From Malone News:

The Foundation for Freedom Online has a report online documenting as of last week, CISA has deleted all references to domestic censorship.

These government officials agencies, NGOs, and Universities involved in the censorship industrial complex know that laws have been broken. They are now using DOGE as an opportunity to evade the law by destroying evidence. Trump appointees must immediately send cease and desist letters to stop the destruction of such documents.

The people at these agencies must be investigated and prosecuted for crimes against American citizens. However, the courts have already made it nearly impossible for ordinary citizens to get justice through the legal system due to lower court interpretations of the Supreme Court's ruling in Sullivan v. the New York Times.



This is why now, more than ever, we need to apply pressure on the government to continue to expose, investigate and charge these criminals embedded within the government, NGOs and academia. Such prosecutions might occur under the following provisions:

Privacy Act of 1974 : While primarily administrative, the Privacy Act includes criminal penalties for certain violations, such as knowingly and willfully disclosing records without consent or obtaining records under false pretenses. These are federal misdemeanors punishable by fines up to $5,000

Civil rights violations under federal law.

Campaign finance law breaches, if censorship influenced elections.

Violations of anti-trust laws, Hatch Act provisions, or other regulatory offenses.

If you are interested in doing what you can to stop the crisis of Fentanyl deaths in the United States, please read this:







