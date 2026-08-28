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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
5h

Offering prayers for healing of Cara. Given her symptoms, please ask your vet to consider giving her homeopathic Colocynthis 30C or 200C dissolved in water, which could potentially resolve the colic.

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Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.'s avatar
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
5h

My sweetheart almost died years ago from a sudden colic. By the time the vet arrived, she believed it was too late. She later said that she knew it was hopeless. But she also saw the rare bonding we had and how much I would miss him. She only knew to PRAY. Others prayed too, and it was a true miracle that he came out of it totally well. I will never forget it!!! Sending PRAYERS to your LOVELY mare!

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