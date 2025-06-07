Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

How Orwellian AI is. At some point over the next 20 years, just watching the way our elitist government works with big business, books and old news articles will be banned with jail sentences brought if you were to bring them up, hence where are the Epstein files.

They say we learn something new everyday. Well here at Malone News that’s hard to dispute! I was thinking about what I’ve learned recently after looking back over the past 4 1/2 years.

I’ve thought about how in the first 4 months of the Biden administration, Merrick Garland and the Justice Department had already arrested thousands of people for merely demonstrating or entering the capital building, many waived in by Capital Police. I think about Ashli Babbit unarmed and shot at point blank range, murdered. Roseanne Boyland beaton to death on the capital stairs on January 6th by a female capital police officer, murdered. I think of the jailing of Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn.

Or Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas opening our borders wide and letting anyone from anywhere in. Then flown throughout the interior of America with tax payer money with no checks as to who they were, and if they knew they didn’t care.

We saw Joe Biden with his director of the NIAID, Dr. Fauci lock people down, force people like my wife to take experimental chemical injections against their will. Divide the population into two, vaccinated and unvaccinated. The unvaccinated kept from moving freely throughout the country.

We watched the horrific pull out from Afghanistan where because of their complete incompetence 13 members of our armed services and dozens more horribly killed or injured when a terrorist was allowed to walk up and detonate a bomb.

We have witnessed hundreds of people, many young girls and women raped, murdered, injured, harmed by these illegals the previous administration illegally let in. And tens of thousands of children sold as sex slaves and disappeared, missing.

I can’t help but mention promises made to release the Epstein files and the Kennedy assassination files in full. If we’re promised openness, and the public has an absolute right to know, what’s the problem. Show us the damn files now!

So with all of these murders, rapes, thefts of billions of dollars, infringements on our bill of rights, infringements on the Nuremberg codes, after over 7 months since November 5th 2024, there’s been nothing, no charges, no indictments on anyone? No, no one Broke the law?

So as far as the law goes, 6 months into this new Trump administration with a new attorney general, new fbi director, new deputy director, a new cia director, what have I learned? Well the first obvious thing I’ve learned is justice in America is far far from blind by any stretch of a clear minded person with a brain. The only people that are made to face punishment are the common, average or lower class people, many times for made up crimes. This goes for people harmed by these EUA’s and big Pharmas complete lack of any liability, we are merely the Guinea Pigs in their experiments.

Ive learned that democrats are completely immune from facing justice for their obvious outrageous crimes, even crimes against humanity, murder or theft on a massive scale.

I’ve learned that when people get into power, mostly republicans, they have endless excuses and endless ways to delay justice and promises they have made.

I’ve learned that the democrats wield their power like a guillotine chopping off the heads of their enemies, while again and again we give the republicans this power to fix these serious structural problems with justice in our country and we get delay tactics, excuses and lies, they fail us every time. When handed the reigns nothing ever seems to get fixed. Justice delayed, every time with the republicans, IS justice denied.

I’ve learned to live my life and have come to the reality of accepting complete disappointment with this republican party. Anything more than total disappointment from them would be shocking to me.

I have sympathy for those that have tried their best to fix these problems and are stifled by the state. I’d put Trump in this category, JFK Jr., and even with his recent insane comments Elon Musk. I can only hope and pray that somehow the citizens are able to move beyond these shysters and lyers that we call our representatives. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
5h

Hey Louisiana! Please select a strong candidate to challenge Senator Cassidy in the Republican primary. Support will come in from all over the country. Lousiana deserves two great senators!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture