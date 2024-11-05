I am writing from a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida. It is a stormy day, overcast and windy. Rain is expected tonight. It feels Shakespearian, like an ill omen out of a scene in Macbeth. The whole world awaits the electoral outcome on pins and needles.

As most of you know, I have been rather active in campaigning for Trump and MAHA (Kennedy) over the past month or two.

Now is crunch time.

It seems like we can all feel it in the pulse of the people - Trump will win tomorrow! Yesterday, I did another deep dive into the polling numbers. What almost all the polls have missed this time around is that there has been a massive shift in voter registration in favor of the Republicans. The polling being done hasn't picked this trend up. This is why most of the polls are likely highly flawed this time around.

Late last week, we got invited to an election watch party. We flew to Palm Beach, Florida last night. It starts at 5:00 PM - so I will be in the beating heart of the campaign. May it survive the night and come out victorious. I suspect that this night will be a late one for us. We may get the nod to join the main DJT post election event if things go well.

My friend Glenn Beck put this Tweet out last night - I think this post captures how many of us feel.

The Wall Street Journal, which has been one of the most balanced of the MSM in their reporting during this election cycle, had a good opinion piece yesterday.

The conclusions being:

So maybe what Americans who vote for Trump are saying is that they don’t believe the whole lot of you: the press that created a narrative of nonexistent Russian collusion, the scientists and health experts who misled us about Covid, the 51 former intelligence officials who released a statement three weeks before the 2020 election saying the Hunter Biden laptop had “the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the federal and state prosecutors who tried to kill the former president’s re-election by piling up criminal indictments, the FBI that lied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in an application for a warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, etc.

But what this WSJ piece misses is that it is not all about “them.” Them being the US deep state, the blob, the administrative state, the DNC, the Harris/Walz/Biden cabal, etc.

Americans intuitively know that the global one-world governance plans, as discussed in our book “PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order,” is the real threat. Donald Trump is the one politician who has fought against the New World Order - which is being promulgated by both the East and the West; the only real difference is who will control the reins of power. That being the element of power not controlled by corporatist interests, as embodied by the World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab’s “scientist” advisor of choice Yuval Harari seems to think that Trump represents a major threat to being able to execute on all of their “great reset”… “New World Order” planning. If that is not enough justification to vote Trump, I do not know what is.

The true threat is beyond our borders, and Trump is the only one willing to confront that threat.

An insider friend (Matt Schlapp of CPAC) shared some observations.

“NH and VA. If they are close, it’s a big night <for Trump>. We will also know GA fast. If bleak, then a rough night. So, the tone gets set early. If all states are tight, it will come down to these crazy mail-in rules. Some don’t require postmarks. There may be civil unrest. Pray we don’t have to wait until Friday. It will take all week if it is tight. I’m currently refreshing all of my in-state analyses. I can’t find anything wrong with our projections at this point. The turnout machines for the (D) party are just not performing like the prior election cycle. The union workers just are not turning out for Harris. They don’t want to work for her. And the minority precincts in places like Georgia are just not turning out like they need them to. We have pretty good leads in the swing states, but we won't know until late tonight.” What really matters is what happens with the House elections. If the (D) party surges in the House, then we will see immediate impeachment efforts. No matter what, there will be no break, no honeymoon, they will go right back at the lawfare and other efforts to delegitimize and deny him the opportunity to be sworn in if he wins at the ballot box.”

My mind is now turning to after the election.

What happens if Harris loses? Or even if she wins?

My fear is that after Trump wins, after the lawfare to try to get him removed as the president-elect and the contrived 14th amendment insurrection tactics are deployed and fail, then somehow Trump still gets taken down by hook or crook.



The most likely scenario for that to happen is that Judge Merchan, who has convicted Trump on 34 felony counts in NY State, chooses to throw the book at Trump and sentences him to jail at the end of November, with Trump going directly to jail. Trump now faces a maximum of 136 years imprisonment if convicted. A less likely but still possible scenario is another assassination attempt. JD Vance provides a backstop to that. Frankly, at this point, I suspect that JD Vance might be even more of a threat to the “New World Order” deep state plans than Trump would be….

The backstory on the risk of NYS jail time for Trump: Remember that the State of New York has convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of “falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal” (a sexual liaison that supposedly happened almost a decade before in 2006) ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The basic premise was that “has-been” porn star Stormy Daniels (AKA Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford), during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, was going to go public to disclose that Trump and she had an affair almost a decade before. Trump’s office apparently offered to pay her to shut up, which she accepted. Then she went on the media circuit and publicized the story anyway. The state went after Trump for falsified business records to conceal the $130,000 “hush-money” payment to the now-retired porn star before the 2016 election.

From Wiki (as biased as this may be, this article provides important context):

In 2011, Daniels considered selling the story to the celebrity magazine Life & Style for US$15,000 as Trump began exploring a potential presidential bid. His lawyer, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue Life & Style when it asked the Trump Organization for comment. Daniels' agent, Gina Rodriguez, leaked the story to the gossip blog The Dirty in October. The post was taken down following complaints by Trump's lawyers, and Daniels disputed the story's veracity.[8] Cohen acknowledged during court testimony in May 2024 that he advised for the story's removal.[9] As Trump's 2016 presidential campaign began, Rodriguez approached multiple publications—including the National Enquirer—and attempted to sell the story. Following the publication of a controversial recording of Trump and Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, the National Enquirer sought to suppress the story. Rather than paying Daniels, the National Enquirer editor-in-chief Dylan Howard negotiated a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement between Daniels and Michael Cohen. Cohen attempted to find the money as the election neared and repeatedly delayed her payment. Keith Davidson, Daniels' lawyer, canceled the deal in October 2016.[5][8] Ultimately, Cohen drew the money from his home equity line of credit and sent it through a shell company incorporated in Delaware.[5][8] Trump initially denied knowing about the check made out to Daniels. In April 2018, aboard Air Force One, he told a reporter he did not know where Cohen got the money.[10]

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier in Trump v. Anderson that Congress would have to pass a special law invoking the prohibition in section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states "no one who has previously taken an oath of office who engages in insurrection can be an officer of the US".[88]

Of note, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik has filed an ethics complaint against Judge Juan Merchan for conflict of interest pertaining to his daughter’s company - a group that represents Democrat politicians and political action committees. Merchan’s daughter represents such clients as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who has fundraised from Trump’s indictment and criminal trial. Trump has also requested Merchan recuse himself from the trial due to his daughter’s work. Merchan has refused to recuse himself from the trial - despite the clear evidence that he is compromised.

In fact, Merchan has also illegally donated to Biden and Democrats in 2020.

"This private caution has not deterred Judge Merchan’s judicial misconduct, as evidenced by this current complaint. Judge Merchan appears driven by Democrat partisanship and financial gain for his daughter." -House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik

Here is where it gets ever more sinister.

The presiding judge, Juan Merchan, still needs to sentence Trump, which he intends to do on November 26th.

What happens if Trump gets the “go directly to jail” card end of November?

The US Constitution has no restrictions barring a convicted felon from seeking or winning elected office, even if that ultimately means becoming president and running the country from prison. However, the Constitution does not explain what should happen in that scenario.

There is a viable scenario in play whereby Trump ends up in jail almost immediately after the election.

That said, on July 1, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for official acts committed by a seated president. Therefore, Trump's counsel has requested that the conviction be dismissed based on some evidence presented in the trial that Trump's actions were official.



The ruling on immunity was delayed until November 12th by Judge Merchan.

Finally, it is expected that Trump will appeal the conviction, which appeal can only take place after sentencing.

The New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, would hear the appeal. If unsuccessful, the next step would be the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, which has discretion in hearing an appeal.

Trump has again asked that the case be moved to federal court, which would eventually allow the Supreme Court to make an emergency ruling.

This all takes time.

But what happens if, on November 26th or thereabouts, Trump ends up in jail?

Epstein was murdered at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), New York, a Manhattan jail, in August 2019, most likely at the hands of a deep state surrogate. Although this much is clear based on autopsy evidence, we will never know the perpetrators. The Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City has held numerous high-profile inmates, including people convicted of state crimes.

It is possible that Trump could end up at the MCC. This prison is often referred to as the "Guantanamo of New York," and The New York Times stated that its administrative segregation units had severe security measures.

Epstein was on a suicide watch, meaning it should have been impossible for him to “kill himself,” and all indications, including autopsy results, conclude that he did not. Although MSM and the administrative state still insist that he committed the suicide himself.

Would this be the future site for incarcerating Donald Trump if he were to serve even a brief stint in a NY jail? Or would he “stroke out” or suffer a “cardiac event?”



At this point, J.D. Vance has been so red-pilled, would the jailing and killing of President Trump make a difference? Or would it drive this dissident movement, known as MAGA, to become even more determined to put this great nation on path towards repair?

Or… would the Supreme Court or Congress step in somehow to stop the jailing of President Trump? What legal methods would be at their disposal for doing so quickly, as this was a State court that convicted Trump?

Of course, this is all conjecture, but we have to be prepared for anything. What we can be confident of is that the Uniparty will stop at nothing to destroy Donald Trump, whether he is declared the winner or loser in the electoral college tally. After all, he threatens the New World Order, and the ends justify the means.

Let’s discuss!