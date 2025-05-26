What is the American Enlightenment?

The American Enlightenment was a vibrant era of intellectual and philosophical development in the Thirteen Colonies, spanning approximately from the early 18th century to the early 19th century. The new Enlightenment principles were applied to reform politics, society, and education, shaping our Constitution and country.

The basic principle of the American enlightenment are as follows:

Reason & Logic: The use of rational thought and empirical evidence over superstition or dogma.

Natural Rights: The inherent rights to life, liberty, and property/pursuit of happiness.

Consent of the Governed: Governmental authority derives from the people.

Republicanism: The advocacy for representative government and civic participation.

Religious Toleration: The freedom of religion and separation of church and state.

Scientific Progress: An emphasis on science, innovation, and societal improvement.

Skepticism of Authority: The questioning of absolute power and promoting checks and balances.

Individualism: A focus on individual rights, merit, and self-betterment.

The political philosophy that is most often described as being closely aligned with American Enlightenment ideals is classical liberalism, which serves as the foundation for much of the modern American political system. Classical liberalism emphasizes natural rights, the consent of the governed, individual liberty, religious tolerance, and the rule of law—values that are central to the American Enlightenment.

The term "liberal" in the U.S. has evolved from its classical roots. In the 20th century, especially since the New Deal and the civil rights era, "liberal" came to mean support for government intervention to promote social justice and economic opportunity, not just individual freedoms. This is distinct from "classical liberalism," which emphasizes minimal government and maximum personal liberty.

Libertarianism in the U.S. closely mirrors the core tenets of classical liberalism, advocating for minimal state intervention, strong protection of individual rights, free markets, and civil liberties. This is why many Americans who align with the original principles of classical liberalism now identify as libertarians, and the Libertarian Party explicitly draws upon this tradition.

In contrast to libertarians, constitutional conservatives are focused on preserving the Constitution's original intent, advocating for limited government and traditional values. Libertarians prioritize individual liberty above all else, advocating for minimal government intervention in economic and personal matters. The main dividing line lies in emphasizing tradition, social order, and morality versus the pursuit of maximum individual freedom.

Words are important

Having gone through all that background, the point is that the United States of America is undergoing a New American Enlightenment, as people are turning back to the core tenets of the Constitution and traditional values for guidance and direction. Yes, many define themselves as MAGA - and often trust President Trump to guide America. Trump’s views are not always ideologically rigid, so that makes pinning down “MAGA” into one distinct category difficult. However, in aggregate, President Trump is more of a conservative than not, particularly when it comes to traditional values.

Recent polls by Real Clear Politics show that Americans agree that the United States, under President Trump, is returning to traditional values. Woke is gone.

President Trump’s approval ratings reflect a new America:

Polling on the direction of the country shows that Americans have hope again.

Forty-eight percent of likely U.S. voters believe the country is on the right track, according to a new national telephone and online survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports for the week ending May 22, 2025.

People now understand that President Trump is a negotiator. He will say and do things to manipulate a deal in favor of the USA, as has been the case in the tariff negotiations.

A good example is revenue from Trump's tariffs. Mainstream media condemned Trump as a crazy, horrible person for insisting on reciprocal tariffs with our trading partners, and made predictions that these tariffs would kindle striking increases in inflation. Contrary to those predictions, to date, inflation is down.

Current Revenue Collected (politico)

As of May 21, 2025, the U.S. has collected approximately $67.3 billion in tariff revenue for the year, representing a 76.9% increase over the same period last year.

In April 2025 alone, the Treasury Department reported $15.9 billion in tariff collections, up from $9.6 billion in March.

Trump's tariffs, as already negotiated and implemented, are projected to bring in between $2 trillion and $5 trillion in revenue over the next decade, depending on assumptions about economic impact and foreign retaliation.

This is a step towards self-sustainability. Multi-lateral trading agreements that favor other nation-states and international businesses will no longer be the norm. These negotiations are far from over, but the American public understands that what Trump is doing at a fundamental level makes sense.

Today, Trump says he's considering transferring $3 billion in federal grants from Harvard to trade schools. More people trained in the trades are precisely what this nation needs to propel its economic engine into the future.

Boom! Creating more well-paying trade jobs as foreign goods become more expensive and AI threatens to replace tech workers is exactly what we need. This is common sense; yet, why is it that everyday Americans can understand this, but the “experts” used by the MSM can’t?

Because those experts aren’t constitutional conservatives or MAGA supporters; they are liberals and progressives who believe that big government, globalism, and a socialist democracy will save America. They don’t yet see that those solutions have been applied to the American economy for decades, resulting in an abject failure. Likewise, liberal social policies that encourage abortions, small families, single-parent households, single lifestyles, and a free-for-all way of living have produced a new generation of chronically ill children and adults whose mental health continues to deteriorate.

Likewise, people want a return to decency. Traditional values reflect a society where culture is valued, ethics matter, families are the structural foundation, and the individual is sovereign. Many of us yearn for a return to conservative values. This is the future for America.

A new enlightened period is here; fortunately or unfortunately, Democrats just don’t know it yet.

