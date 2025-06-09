1× 0:00 -18:06

Medical freedom became a rallying point for groups across the political spectrum, especially those opposing government mandates and expressing broader distrust of federal health agencies during COVID-19. The medical freedom movement is not just about healthcare; it is about civil liberties, government authority, and the role of science in policymaking.

Before COVID-19, the term anti-vaxxer was targeted towards people who are against all vaccines. Targeted as a way to delegitimize their complaints and observations, by personally delegitimizing them. More PsyWar. But times have changed. The defamatory attack has become a badge of honor.



Various news articles state that 35–45% of Americans, including myself, find vaccine mandates unacceptable. The government and corporate media have defined this group of people as being anti-vaxxers. Some people still believe that the term anti-vaxxer is a pejorative. I do not - I view it as high praise.



I like to think of the people who fit this definition of "anti-vaxxer" as representing a subset of the freedom fighters in our culture. People who advocate against mandates are working to end the madness of the vaccine mania that has swept public health and government. They (we) are working to protect our rights under the Constitution.



The term "anti-vaxxer" it is not a slur but rather it is a compliment.



Embrace it. Own it. And be proud to be a part of this fight.

Which brings me to the next phrase that I hear bantered about:

Make America Healthy Again.

The term MAHA, an acronym for "Make America Healthy Again," originated as a political slogan and movement in the United States in mid-2024. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. first introduced it during his independent campaign run for U.S. President.

After suspending his campaign in August 2024 and endorsing Donald Trump, Kennedy continued to champion the MAHA agenda, which focuses on public health, reducing chronic illness, promoting healthier lifestyles, and addressing corruption in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

As I don’t want to write what “I think” MAHA is, I went to CHAT-GPT3 for a definition. Below is what it provided in response to my query concerning what MAHA stands for:

“During Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign—before Donald Trump’s election—the term MAHA ("Make America Healthy Again") stood for a broad, populist health reform agenda centered on several key themes:

Combating the Chronic Disease Epidemic: Kennedy’s campaign emphasized that chronic illnesses are the leading cause of death and high healthcare costs in the U.S. MAHA aimed to address this by focusing on prevention and root causes rather than just treatment.

Reforming Food and Pharmaceutical Industries: The movement was built around concerns about the influence and profiteering of the food and drug industries. Kennedy argued that these sectors, through lobbying and regulatory capture, promoted unhealthy products at the expense of public health.

Healthier Lifestyles and Nutrition: MAHA promoted policies to improve nutrition, reduce ultra-processed foods, ban harmful food additives and pesticides, and address environmental toxins. This included advocating for bans on artificial dyes, removal of soda from food assistance programs, and improving food quality in schools and prisons.

Transparency and Patient Choice: The campaign called for more transparency in healthcare, including greater scrutiny of vaccine safety and pharmaceutical practices, and expanded patient options such as coverage for integrative and functional medicine.

Skepticism of Federal Health Agencies: Kennedy’s platform included criticism of agencies like the FDA and CDC, accusing them of suppressing alternative health approaches and being influenced by industry interests. He advocated for investigating environmental and dietary causes of conditions like autism and chronic illness.

Bipartisan Appeal: MAHA attracted support across the political spectrum, uniting progressive, libertarian, and conservative voters around issues of health freedom, government accountability, and skepticism of established institutions. -From CHAT-GPT3



While Kennedy’s campaign version of MAHA focused heavily on government accountability and “health freedom,” after the election, the official agenda developed by the all-of-government MAHA Commission, under an executive order from the President, placed greater emphasis on federal intervention to reshape food, health, and environmental systems.

But MAHA, as defined by the person who coined the phrase, was never about immediately banning the mRNA or all vaccines. That is yet another false, promoted narrative.

Which brings me back around to Secretary Kennedy.

The press and the government have done an excellent job of portraying Kennedy as a “one-trick pony.” Someone who has been advocating on one issue only - the “anti-vaxxer” candidate. That is so laughable that it is hard to maintain a straight face when hearing or reading it.

But the truth is that the narrative of Kennedy being an activist who is for banning all vaccines, defined and promoted by corporate and political opponents, has stuck to him like “flies on s**t.” For this reason, I am providing a professional CV below (this again is AI generated - so whatever bias is included, it is not mine):

Professional CV: Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Full Name: Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

Date of Birth: January 17, 1954

Current Position: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) (2025–present)

Political Affiliation: Former Democrat, Independent, Trump Administration Cabinet Member

Family: Son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy; nephew of President John F. Kennedy; married to Cheryl Hines; father of seven children Education Harvard University – Bachelor’s Degree (1976)

London School of Economics – Attended

University of Virginia School of Law – Juris Doctor (1982)

Pace University School of Law – Master’s Degree in Environmental Law (1987) Professional Experience Secretary of Health and Human Services, United States (2025–present) Leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, overseeing public health policy, medical research, drug regulation, and health insurance programs with a $1.8 trillion budget.

Appointed by President Donald Trump; confirmed by the Senate in February 2025.

Chairs the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) Commission, focusing on chronic disease, food safety, and pharmaceutical policy. Presidential Candidate, U.S. Election (2024) Ran as a Democrat and then as an Independent before endorsing Donald Trump. Founder & Chairman, Waterkeeper Alliance (1999–2020s) Established the world’s largest clean water advocacy group; served as longtime chairman and attorney.

Led legal and policy campaigns to protect water resources globally. Senior Attorney, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) (1980s–2010s) Worked on landmark environmental litigation and advocacy.

Adjunct Professor & Co-Director, Environmental Litigation Clinic, Pace University School of Law (1986–2018) Founded and supervised the clinic, training law students in environmental litigation and advocacy.

Assistant District Attorney, Manhattan (early 1980s) Began legal career prosecuting criminal cases. Founder & Chairman, Children’s Health Defense Led organization focused on childhood chronic disease and environmental exposures; known for anti-vaccine advocacy. Major Legal and Policy Achievements Led successful campaigns to restore the Hudson River, earning TIME Magazine’s “Hero for the Planet” honor. Negotiated the New York City watershed agreement, regarded as a global model for sustainable development. Won landmark environmental cases, including litigation against Monsanto (2018) and DuPont (2019). Represented Indigenous groups in treaty and environmental rights cases across the Americas”

Secretary Kennedy was born for this position as HHS Secretary and leader of the MAHA movement.

Why do I write about Kennedy’s accomplishments and feel the need to highlight his CV? Because Sec. Kennedy is not just about vaccine advocacy, he has been in the fight to stop chronic illnesses in children and adults traceable to environmental toxins throughout his entire career. This is a man who has been on a mission. Vaccines containing mercury in various forms are one of those toxins.

But the influential nattering nabobs of negativity from the medical freedom movement just won’t stop attacking him for what they arbitrarily define as his lack of progress in ending the mRNA vaccines. They don’t seem to understand that MAHA was always bigger than one segment of his MAHA agenda, even if it happens to be the segment that they are particularly passionate about.

When I go to Facebook or Instagram, what I view are millions of people who are 200% behind him and the full MAHA agenda. This is truly a movement to stop the epidemic of chronic disease, and it has bipartisan support. It is like none other, save for the "Ron Paul Revolution." This term became the rallying cry for Ron Paul’s supporters during his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, and encapsulates the grassroots, libertarian-leaning push for limited government, sound money, non-interventionist foreign policy, and expanded civil liberties. This took hold across college campuses, and that grass-roots campaign of over a decade ago continues to influence politicians like VP JD Vance and even President Donald Trump today.

As I wrote in my recent essay last week, Secretary Kennedy is now an employee of the United States government; he has to abide by the laws, rules, and regulations of his predecessors and his overseers - the US Congress and President Trump.

So, I am pretty shocked by the outrage against Kennedy, with many of his former friends and colleagues even calling for his outright resignation. Take Dr. Peter Breggin, for example - whose lengthy and frankly irrational tirade this week against Kennedy included the following:

…he should resign or be forced to resign. Allowing the Covid vaccines to be continued against older people is unconscionable, and so is their use in general. Beyond that, RFK Jr.’s promotion of methylene blue, MDMA, and psychedelics will vastly weaken the bodies, brains, and morality of Americans. There is no place for RFK Jr.’s perspectives on mRNA vaccines and psychoactive drugs in the Trump-led America First effort to preserve free will and personal sovereignty in the U.S. and the world. …But in addition, he is also grossly undermining the Trump administration and further threatening the well-being of all our citizens -Dr. Peter Breggin, on Substack

To which the Midwestern Doctor replied:

Attention-seeking behavior dances with the devil

The most likely reason for this is that influencers now see this issue as a way to generate more clicks, likes, and followers. Just like Dr. Breggin spent a year of his life podcasting about how I am a mass murderer, a neo-nazi, and controlled opposition, this is a new way to generate followers.

Others claim that they represent “MAHA moms” - and say that Kennedy promised to ban the COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, he has broken his promise to MAHA. An open letter circulating around the internet, states “Removal of the mRNA platform from the market is one of the main goals of the grassroots MAHA movement.” This is a lie. Banning all mRNA platform products was never part of the original MAHA platform. Why? Because Secretary Kennedy knew he would lose the support of the American people if he called for a ban on the mRNA vaccines at this time. Because the majority of people weren’t yet convinced of the risks. That his job would include gathering the data to convince the general public that the risks are real, that these products have damaged many, and that the risks exceed the benefits. That this would require more data.

There is more than one way to skin a goose

In fact, during his presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. never explicitly promised to remove or ban COVID-19 vaccines from the market. However, he has consistently advocated for eliminating the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule for children and healthy pregnant women, which he has now done. This will set in motion the removal of the liability for these products and ultimately will make them unprofitable for pharmaceutical companies to produce.

Kennedy has argued that there was insufficient scientific justification for including the vaccine among routine childhood immunizations, citing the low risk of severe COVID-19 in healthy children and the shifting recommendations in other countries.

This is in complete harmony with his professional conduct as an attorney; he is a pragmatic leader who has to work within the system.

Change is coming. It isn’t as fast as many would like, but Secretary Kennedy is fighting more than one battle at a time.

So, I ask his detractors - those who once considered him a friend, rather than attacking him for doing precisely what he said he was going to do, how about leaning in to helping Make America Healthy Again?

Because Kennedy is right. Chronic disease is killing Americans, including American children. And we need to get to the bottom of this and then do something about it. Reflecting the all-of-government mandate, the MAHA commission report required many compromises between various constituencies. Calley Means fought long and hard to even get that modest text inserted into the document. He would have liked to have it be stronger, as would many including myself. But in politics, perfect is the enemy of the good.

You can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes, you get what you need.

So, stop the infighting, please. We have work to do. Let’s get back to it.