Many of us knew 40 years ago about the many dangers associated with antidepressants. It was not infrequent that when inpatients being treated for depression, and were sent home with a prescription for antidepressants, this was followed-up by a call from a spouse or other family member reporting that the patient had committed suicide with the medicine. Psychiatrist Peter Breggin wrote a book entitled, "Toxic Psychiatry" that was published in 1991 in which he documented the harms of putative antidepressants, and the collusion between pharmaceutical companies, FDA, and the American Psychiatric Association in bringing them to market. Caveat emptor!

It's worse than, "My mind is made up, don't confuse me with the facts." Rather, "My pocket is full, and I want it to stay that way."

