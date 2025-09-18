Yesterday’s HELP (Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committee hearing, which by all accounts was meant to harass Secretary Kennedy, appears at worst to have been a “nothing burger,” and at best, more evidence that many in the Democrat party have become delusional TDS cultists, determined to impede making Americans healthy again - by any means possible.

The hearing was titled "Radical Transparency," but the witnesses were anything but. In fact, the witnesses refused to answer even basic questions of fact again and again.

Susan Monarez, the ousted CDC director, tried to score various direct hits aimed at Secretary Kennedy and his legitimacy. Her tirades were so weak, exaggerated, and worn out that they barely amounted to a pinprick. She refused to answer even the most basic questions, such as what legal counsel was representing her. At other times, she appeared to lie outright. Legacy media quickly moved on from the non-story to more newsworthy events.

Nothing to see here, folks…

Have a listen to Susan Monarez evade even the most basic questions by Senator Moody.

Senator Moody: “Now I am wondering what else “ we’re” trying to hide?”

Susan Monarez’s smirky smile and smug contenance as she confidently evaded Senator Moody’s questions was bone-chilling. This woman is clearly no friend of any Republican that I know of.

But let’s take a look under the hood. Just who were those attorneys passing notes to Susan Monerez? Her lead attorney is Mark Zaid. Who is Mr. Zaid and why did Dr. Monerez both try to hide her affiliation and the date she began working with him?

The infamous Mark Zaid.

Mark Zaid was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Trump the first time around, and was one of the hired guns in that little boondoggle.

Tulsi Gabbard revoked Mark Zaid's security clearance on March 10, 2025. Zaid retaliated by filing a lawsuit to have his clearance restored.

This was a set-up

This entire Senate hearing theater smacks of a pre-planned strategy (ergo, a conspiracy) to attack the Secretary of Health. Precisely as the “Bio” industry lobbying organization stated in a leaked memo, which was their intention.

Senator Banks asked Susan Monarez why she hired Mark Zaid

Monarez: “You know…I…um…look…”

Have a watch:

According to Monarez’s own account, she went to Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA, ranking member of the Senate HELP Committee) to raise concerns about Secretary Kennedy’s handling of the CDC and the vaccine advisory panel. She did this before she was fired. This was the move that undercut the trust placed in her. In most federal agencies (and in organizations), if a senior appointee bypasses their Cabinet secretary to complain directly to Congress, it is seen as insubordination or a breach of trust.

“Fire me if you don’t trust me”

According to Monarez’s testimony, she did challenge her supervisor, the Secretary, to fire her, saying that if trust was gone, he should act on it. Secretary Kennedy has stated that he asked her if she was trustworthy, and she said “no.” In either scenario, the fact is that Monarez went around Kennedy to complain to Congress and he, rightly so, fired her for that. What would you do in that situation if you were her supervisor? Or better yet, what would the President do?

“I don’t recall.”

The CIA and intelligence agencies train people how to lie and manipulate others. That is a fact. Has our intelligence community trained Monarez to lie?

Senator MarkWayne Mullin makes the case that the meeting where Monarez was fired was recorded. There has not been a confirmation or denial of that conversation being recorded from HHS. But watch her squirm as he grills her. This is not the face of an honest person.

Who doesn’t recall when they were fired, when they sought counsel, or when they retained counsel? Particularly, when these events happened just a few short weeks before testifying?

As the day wore on, her scripted narrative faltered, her composure slipped, and she resorted to a pasted-on smile and evasive answers, cloaked in deceptive and cagey euphemisms. Not a good look, and frankly, typical for a certain type of bureaucrat, schooled in the art of evasiveness by the intelligence community.

Which brings me to the point of who exactly decided that she was the right person for the CDC Director?

Senator Paul: “The burden is upon you. You want to make all the kids take this”

But for those of us in this fight for the health of America and particularly for future generations, this hearing, meant to discredit Kennedy and the new adminsitration at HHS, did just the opposite.

Senator Rand Paul challenges Susan Monarez over her blanket warning about changing the childhood vaccine schedule - both for COVID and Hepatitis B.

Listen:

Thanks to a few Republican Senators such as Rand Paul, who rose to the occasion with this rousing statement, the hearing ended up not as a rallying cry for Secretary Kennedy to resign but with a whimper, as their star witness went down in flames.

Never underestimate the power of the truth.

