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Paul Fischer's avatar
Paul Fischer
5h

I have a copy of an NDA between Moderna and Baric dated December 12, 2019 were Moderna sent Baric and mRNA vaccine and requested he run challenge tests against it. It appears to be for Sars-Cov-2. So they had the vaccine BEFORE we had a pandemic! This really stinks.

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Victoria A. Rand's avatar
Victoria A. Rand
5h

It appears highly likely that some of the individuals mentioned in this post are directly responsible for the "covid pandemic". These individuals must be held accountable to the extent of beinf forced to compensate, OUT OF THEIR PERSONAL WEALTH, each and every individual who lost a business, a home, a livelihood, health or a loved one.

This is the ultimate accountability, and until we have such accountability these bizarre and destructive events will continue occurring.

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