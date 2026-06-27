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Raymond Kordonowy MD's avatar
Raymond Kordonowy MD
10h

I’m reading Luis Bromfield’s Malabar farm and learning that he announced to the world in the 40’s how to properly farm.

Additionally, his book explains that nutrient deficiency was already recognized and he linked the Appalachia population and poverty to poor soil and nutrient deficiency farming obvious in the 40’s.

My wife Margaret and I are embarking on regenerative pasture development for animal production in Tennessee.

As Dr. Malone points out - 40 BILLION in corn subsidies that maximizes commercial/chemical farming is current policy.

Bromfield pointed out monoculture and in his time corn and cotton cropping had depleted our US farmland.

If we pulled incentives to grow ethanol and instead learned high nutrition density farming, our nation would transform its health and national average IQ.

https://www.amazon.com/Malabar-Farm-Louis-Bromfield/dp/164837204X

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10hEdited

The crops the government promotes are not health-promoting foods that people need in order to maintain or promote health. Our government has not done the right research in order to get Americans healthy. It has depended on corporations that make their big bucks selling foods that need to be processed. I studied healthy people... their foods and lifestyles. I have been into personal health research for 65 years...It took a long time to learn, because of all the misinformation that exists, but I am healthier today at 92 than I was in my thirties, when I was fat and lethargic following the Standard American Diet (SAD).

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