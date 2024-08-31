Jill and I are here at the farm for three weeks. The only travel plans over this period are to drive to WV to visit our son, daughter, and two grandchildren for a day.

On September 17th, Jill will train with Miquel Azores from Portugal, a rider at the Portuguese School of Equestrian Arts. Then on the 19th, he comes to our farm for a private consultation.

But on the evening of the 19th, we scoot off to San Antonio, Texas, for a speaking engagement at the annual meeting of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

Since 1943, AAPS has been dedicated to the highest ethical standards of the Oath of Hippocrates and to preserving the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship and the practice of private medicine.

The AAPS is a pretty amazing organization.

As an example of their policies, let me share the AAPS policy on DEI found on their website:

1. Our country has been besieged by the Marxist-based ideology, known as “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” which is infiltrating the practice of medicine through medical schools, biomedical research, hiring practices, and government regulations. Intrusion of DEI ideology into medical education and medical care is dangerous for patients and compels AAPS to issue this statement.



2. The ethical foundation of medical care dates back to the Oath of Hippocrates and obliges physicians to provide the best possible care individualized for each patient. Furthermore, safe, ethical, and high–quality care requires individuals who have the intellectual capacity, motivation, academic achievement, and moral compass to successfully negotiate medical school, training, and ultimately the responsibility of rendering care for their patients. DEI dogma promotes false ideology and mandates that are antithetical to these obligations and requirements.



3. Standards for students selected for medical school and postgraduate training, or for any physician, must be the same regardless of race, gender or other social metrics, and include a level of competence measured by academic achievement and standardized tests. Standards must not include adherence to, or promotion of, ideologies that contradict fundamental Hippocratic principles of medical ethics.



4. Patients must not be prioritized, or discriminated against, based on their race, gender or any other politically favored, or disfavored, status.



5. Our merit-based nation has been the most successful in history and has spent decades promoting equal opportunity for all citizens, celebrating achievement and supporting special needs. America has raised the standard of living for the greatest number of its people, while nations that embrace ideologies that disparage merit tend to decay into widespread poverty.



6. Vigorous and urgent actions must be launched to eliminate the destructive DEI ideology from every aspect of the medical profession before it is too late. Patients’ lives depend on it.

I support their DEI policy, and I would like to see it adopted by corporations across America!

Anyway, because of the short turnaround time before our next travel, we fly home on from the AAPS meeting the 21st.

We are at the farm for less than a day before jetting off to Tokyo, Japan, a 15-hour direct flight from Dulles airport in Virginia.

We arrive back in DC on Sept 28th in the afternoon and then have the honor of attending a VIP dinner with some incredible speakers attending the rally summarized in the image above.

The next day, the Rescue the Republic Conference will be held on the Washington, D.C. Mall, at the WWII Memorial and the Washington Monument.

This will be a historic protest rally, a follow up to the pivotal “Defeat the Mandates’ rally, with a great line-up of speakers and musicians - and I hope as many people as possible can attend!

Although it is unlikely that any of my subscribers will be in Tokyo, Japan, the event there is shaping up to be important. I am excited to see so many critical thinkers together—and in Japan, no less!

Here is the promo video for the International Crisis Summit in Japan

Here is the flyer for the International Crisis Summit in Japan

Finally, I was at the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley a couple of weeks ago. For anyone living in the Silicon Valley or San Francisco area, this is a great organization of patriots and freedom lovers that host events with great speakers.

My talk there on Weaponized Fear and Psychological Bioterrorism (also on Rumble) was recorded and inserted below:

Now I am off to Orange, Virginia to go speak at the Children’s Health Defense - Military chapter this afternoon. Dr. Booke Miller and I will be speaking on Gene Therapy technology, risks and regulatory issues.

Have a great start to your three day weekend!