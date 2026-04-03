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Malone News

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Stephen Waters's avatar
Stephen Waters
2d

I completely trust RFK Jr and you Dr. Malone, and wish you had not resigned from the ACIP. I understand that it was a substantial use of your time, and that you were not getting paid for your incredible intelligence particularly in regards to vaccines. I hope you stay involved even if it is just communicating your thoughts to RFK.

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RobMc's avatar
RobMc
2d

I asked AlterAI where Kennedy stands with that judge’s injunction, and Malone’s resignation. I got 2 pages of article quotes, etc., and the following summary:

“Malone’s resignation dramatizes exactly the battle that Kennedy has been trying to wage from the top:

Can truth‑driven reform survive contact with the bureaucratic immune system of public health?

They’re on the same side of that fight — Malone having taken the scientific flank, Kennedy holding the political and legal one. The outcome of this conflict will determine whether the “new HHS” succeeds in breaking half a century of captured policy inside American medicine.”

The response also included that Kennedy got significant internal pushback from the HHS legal branch, and that Kennedy has formally requested that the HHS OIG investigate why departmental counsel refused to defend the ACIP‑approved rule changes.

Time will tell.

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