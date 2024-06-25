By JASON SCOTT JONES, Published on June 24, 2024

Thanks to the recklessness of the Biden regime and its overseas catspaws, we are closer to nuclear war than we’ve been since the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Jacob Creech, who is behind the online alias known as “Clandestine”, an independent journalist on Substack and Twitter, writes):

WW3 Alert! Russian MIL declare “terrorist” US responsible for deaths of Russian civilians in Crimea! Russian MIL report that US-made ATCAMS cluster missiles, assisted by US satellite reconnaissance, were fired by Ukraine into Sevastopol. Russia claim they intercepted the missiles, but the fragments of one of them broke off, detonated, and the explosion killed 5 civilians, including 3 children, and injuring 124+ more. Russian MIL claim that “such actions are not going to be left unanswered”. Regardless of who or what you believe, the reality is, we are closer to nuclear war than we have been since 1962. The West, led by the corrupt and warmongering Biden regime (Obama), continue to provoke Putin, in the hopes that he will escalate. The Deep State are trying to initiate WW3, but need to make it look like Russia’s fault.”

-Jacob Creech.

Are you willing to die, along with your entire family and everyone you’ve ever known, to restore the 1961 borders of Ukraine instead of reaching a compromise and a ceasefire in its war with Russia? How about to ensure that LGBT ideology advances in Catholic Poland? Do you support the German establishment’s efforts to outlaw its most popular, patriotic political party? Or the EU’s blackmail of Hungary, fining it millions of dollars a day as long as it refuses to cede control of its immigration policy to Brussels?

Because those are the de facto missions of NATO, and the European Union which it protects with billions of borrowed U.S. dollars. Rather than having those nations spend money on their own defense, they can spend ours to censor their media, persecute biblical preachers who object to trans ideology, prosecute homeschoolers, and seize land from farmers in the name of preventing “climate change.”

Good Institutions Highjacked by Post-Christian Globalists

The European Union was pioneered by faithful Catholic defenders of Western civilization who wished to escape the fratricidal slaughters driven by violent nationalism. But secularized elites inexorably took control of it, and now use its institutional power to persecute Christians and patriots. NATO is now the military arm of those elites both in Europe and America.

The anti-Christian oligarchs who rule Western Europe, increasingly despite the will of those countries’ peoples, rely on the NATO alliance to secure their independence with the threat that the United States will launch a suicidal nuclear war in defense of (you name the place: Turkey, Latvia, Finland, etc.). In theory, if Turkey went to war with Greece (not an absurd scenario at this point) we’d be committed to fight for each side against the other.

How did we get here? How did a treaty organization created to stop Stalinist Communism from conquering postwar Western Europe morph into an ideological evil empire all its own, decades after the real threat vanished and the Soviet empire collapsed into a shrinking, impoverished Russia that’s essentially an oil and gas patch with an oversized, outdated army?

RFK, Jr. Questions the Official Story

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who’s willing to ask tough questions about Big Pharma’s dictatorial power grab during the COVID panic, is raising similarly brave questions about the role of NATO. As The New York Post reported, RFK recently said, “It is insane to even keep NATO going. Russia lost the cold war.”

If you listen to intelligence expert Mike Benz, it wasn’t the West that won that war so much as the intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Europe who’d pioneered the internet (funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s DARPA). They’d developed elaborate tools for influencing, even controlling, public opinion online to undermine the Soviets.

After 1991, they didn’t pack up that toolkit; instead, they started employing it against conservatives, nationalists, and Christians who bucked the agenda of secular globalists. Remember how YouTube promised to censor anyone who disagreed with the WHO during the COVID panic? How Facebook agreed when the CIA told it to silence talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election? Those weren’t outliers. They were the Matrix working as intended. (Below is an image of Mike Benz’ Twitter post, documenting 10 examples of the times that social media giants explicitly said they passed censorship policies because they were threatened by the Biden government.)

Pat Buchanan Saw It First

Robert F. Kennedy is courageous, but he’s a little late to the party. The great Christian conservative and Cold Warrior Patrick Buchanan called for NATO’s disbanding in several of his prophetic books during the 1990s, especially one titled A Republic, Not An Empire. In 2000 I was proud to help Buchanan as a delegate in the Reform Party during his quixotic attempt to sideline globalist George W. Bush.

I have my own track record on this issue. I was so appalled by the way the Clinton administration abused NATO to bomb Yugoslav civilians in 1999 that as a humble grad student in military science at Hawaii Pacific University, I published my own piece in the student paper echoing Buchanan’s call to end NATO. The response? Some administrators tried to get me kicked out of the program. (When you start taking flak, you know you are over the target.)

The Op-Ed That Almost Got Me Expelled

What did I say that was so outrageous, so “unpatriotic” and “extreme” that I forfeited my right to academic freedom? I’m reprinting it below. See if you think I was out of line, or just a bit too ahead of my time:

An international terrorist organization is running amuck. These vicious terrorists have the ability to destabilize any nation and the will to attack any target on the planet. Their organization possesses nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. It has targeted civilians. Recently this organization bombed: railroads, bridges, power plants, a cigarette factory, water pumping stations, civilian airports, oil refineries, ski resorts, and even residential apartments. It appears to lack any sort of ideology. Its motives are hidden behind a fog of lies and propaganda. What it gained by its barbaric actions is unclear. What is most perplexing is that the organization becomes more popular with the American public with each atrocity it commits. Who is the group? The Russian Mafia? Muslim fundamentalists? The Irish Republican Army? This group of madmen is known by its acronym NATO. The aggression of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has not only violated the United Nations Charter but also its own and the Geneva Convention — which outlaws the bombing of civilians. The mainstream press has not remained silent. In fact, the media enthusiastically supported the recent NATO terror campaign in Yugoslavia. The only atrocity that bothered the press was — you guessed it — the bombing of a television station. Civilians are apparently acceptable targets unless they have a valid press pass. When depleted uranium bombs fell from Americans planes and slammed into residential neighborhoods killing civilians by the hundreds, the press reported it as “collateral damage.” When the Yugoslav military gunned down K.L.A. guerrillas with small arms, the press called it an “atrocity.” NATO just turned 50. It promises to continue to grow larger and more powerful in the future. Martin Walker told us in Europe magazine, “Don’t be surprised to see a 100th anniversary celebration of NATO 50 years from now. Of course, with NATO this powerful, how many of us will make it to 50?” Let’s blow the candles out on NATO before it blows up any more children!

I wouldn’t change a word.

