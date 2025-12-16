Malone News

User's avatar
Tychik's avatar
Tychik
7h

This would make a great movie script and especially would help sharing your experience with the broader public, who have lost their ability or desire to read in depth anymore. Thank you for your guidance through those difficult times and for your dedication to the Truth.

6 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
MrsMc's avatar
MrsMc
6hEdited

I remember this like it was yesterday, I have the book beside me in my "keep" pile. The New York times hit piece was when I cancelled my subscription and let them know why, also that was when I stopped donating to Wikipedia. Reading this brought tears to my eyes. I had already decided to not get the vaccine, my husband w/Advanced Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia at the time was still watching the "news" and understanding what he heard, he started to ask me why we were not getting the vaccine. It was not until he heard Dr. Malone on Steve Bannon's War Room Podcast that he was able to understand and agree. Dr. Malone gave credence and much more than that to what I was telling him why we should be concerned about the vaccine and the whole Orwellian situation. Having nobody at first to talk to about this, I was delighted when the Substack began. I've said it before, I am eternally grateful to Drs. Robert and Jill Malone.

33 more comments...

