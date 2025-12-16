Yesterday, a colleague put me in touch with a journalist who writes for both a German magazine and an influential US publication/website focused on domestic and international politics. These days, I am very wary of mainstream journalists, having been burned so many times by my unfortunate habit of trusting people and believing the best of them. So, back and forth went the text messages. The pitch was basically “I just want to get to know you.” Well, the last time I fell for that and invited the journalist to our farm, the “journalist” working for the NY Times as a disinformation specialist (Davey Alba) wrote a particularly libelous hit piece that remains a favorite citation for Wikipedia editors who have constructed the twisted and politicized false narrative portrayed on my Wiki page.

I suggested that the current journalist, who I am inclined to trust because he was referred to me by a trusted colleague, might wish to read this substack (Malone.News) and watch the Epoch Times video episode series “Fallout” for starters. I also recommend that he read the prologue and first chapter of our initial book “Lies my Government Told Me” published October 2022. I went back and revisited those sections of the book, and found an earlier draft that had been edited down due to copyright concerns etc. prior to publication. Reading that, it crossed my mind that not only this particular journalist, but also many current readers of Malone.News might enjoy reading these sections.

So, without further ado, here is the original prologue and first chapter of “Lies My Government Told Me”. Quite a stroll down memory lane. A very different time and place.

Introduction: Things fall apart, the center cannot hold

Prelude

Before the time of COVID, my wife and I had built a quiet life on a Virginia horse farm.

Both of our homeschooled sons were healthy and happy, had graduated from college, were married, and we had one grandchild. The farm and tractor were mostly paid off. We had homesteaded the place, starting with unimproved rolling hay fields purchased directly from the prior owner – no bank loans necessary. Beginning with an old office trailer, we had built up fences, power, well, septic, barn and both a main and a guest house over five years. Run-down historic outbuildings were being renovated. Years of experience in rebuilding and landscaping small farms had allowed us to create a working operation that was also a park and a garden. Our own private Galt’s gulch.å

Our refuge is located in a sleepy Virginia county with about as many residents as before World War II, an hour and a half south of the traffic and bustle of the nation’s capital. Using American political slang, a red county in a purple state, stretching along the western side of the Shenandoah National Park. Internet access is a problem and television requires a satellite dish. The historic farms of USA founding fathers Thomas Jefferson (Monticello) and James Madison (Montpelier) are only a short drive away. The first Lutheran church built in North America is two miles over the hill as the crow flies. Old established farming families control local politics. Trees pop up if no-one mows the grass. Amish and Mennonite communities work nearby farms. Our Portuguese senior stallion was coming along nicely in his dressage training, we had a great string of brood mares, and home-bred Australian shepherd dogs were our daily companions. Travel planning consisted of trying to figure out how to budget a trip to the Golega Lusitano horse fair in Portugal or attend a horse competition in Texas. Price and availability of hay was a constant topic. Far from the maddening crowd.

Together with Dr. Jill Glasspool, my wife and partner in all things for over 40 years, I was maintaining a boutique medical research consulting practice that paid the bills. I was working as a short order cook, farmer and carpenter when we started our lives together; she was a waitress, and we managed to work and pay our way through years and years of University training. This was our fifth small farm re-build. Our primary challenges at the time consisted of business development, writing, reviewing, and executing contracts, and juggling the very different demands of the consulting business, the farm and gardens, and the horse breeding operation. Occasionally I was asked to lead an NIH contract study section or review a manuscript for some journal, but that was just about all the contact I still had with the world of Academia that I had chosen to leave decades earlier, just after the twin towers came down. I had recently picked up a promising new Rockville, Maryland-based client that supported clinical research and regulatory affairs for Chinese pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking to bring their products to the US market. Jill and I were trying to build a more international consulting practice and reduce our dependence on what often seemed like arbitrary and capricious US Government contracts and we had planned and executed a series of actions towards that goal. A quiet, fulfilling, intellectually and physically rewarding peaceful life.

The Twin Towers, Pentagon, and anthrax-powder letter attacks had changed both the face of infectious disease research and my professional life as profoundly as had the advent of AIDS at the very beginning of my career. Shortly after the terror attacks, the Norwegian investors in the genetic vaccine company we had helped launch (Inovio) pulled back out of fear of US instability. We were left high and dry with neither clients nor academic appointment, so by necessity I joined a Department of Defense contract management firm called Dynport Vaccine Company (DVC) as Assistant Director of Clinical Research. At the time, DVC had recently received the “prime systems contract” for managing all advanced development (clinical and regulatory steps for licensure) for all Department of Defense Biodefense-related drugs and vaccines. Little did I know when I took the job that DVC majority owner, Dyncorp, ran one of the two main US-based mercenary armies; that the field of “biodefense” was about to explode; that my career path would be transformed forever; and that I would be catapulted into the shadowy realm that exists between academic biotechnology research and US government-funded infectious disease intelligence, surveillance and threat mitigation.

While employed at DVC, I had the epiphany that if I really wanted to help people, I needed to leave the cloistered, back-biting and self-aggrandizing reality of academic discovery research and embrace the world of advanced medical product development. The professional culture around me neither wanted nor needed more “academic thought leaders”, and the true unmet need was for people who understood both the wild west of discovery research as well as the highly regulated world of advanced development – clinical research, regulatory affairs, project management and all that goes into making licensed medical products. If I really wanted to help people by enabling development and licensing of life-saving treatments, I had to forget about the ivory tower world of academics and learn the skills necessary to help companies navigate the world of the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. So that became my new career path and I threw myself into learning all that was required to meet this need. In the ensuing years I exceeded my goals by winning or managing billions of dollars in US Federal contracts doing precisely that.

Over the years before COVID, Jill and I had developed a modest network of friends and professional colleagues scattered across the globe. This network was built from our consulting practice, from when I was working on US Government-funded biodefense and influenza vaccine contracts, as well as my prior days as an academic teaching Pathology and Molecular Biology to medical students while doing bench research, writing papers, filing patents, and getting involved in various biotechnology start-up companies. And we had our horse friends of course. Linked-in, Facebook, occasionally Twitter and email correspondence allowed us to stay in touch with all of our friends and colleagues. Social media censorship and shadowbanning was something that happened to people that lived in China-- I could not imagine that it could happen to me. Jill and I simultaneously lived in two very different worlds that rarely touched each other; one in cutting- edge biotechnology and infectious disease medical countermeasure research, and the other immersed in horses, hay, orchards, farm equipment, construction and the local feed store.

Somewhere between September and December 2019, a novel coronavirus entered the human population, began spreading like wildfire across the globe, turning my world upside down. Maybe it also transformed your life, too? If someone had written a letter describing my life today to the person I was before this outbreak, the old me would have concluded that the author specialized in (improbable) dystopic fiction, and should probably be looking for another line of work.

Looking back, I am struck by how sheltered and naïve I was (Pre-COVID), and how much my worldview and my role in it has been radically shifted by subsequent events.

Will you take a memory walk with me for a moment?

Until COVID, I thought that free speech was a protected fundamental right guaranteed to all citizens of the United States of America by the Bill of Rights. Having been assigned core texts like “1984”, “Brave New World”, “Animal Farm”, “Lord of the Flies”, and “The Trial and Death of Socrates” in fourth and fifth grade as a “gifted and talented” student in the California school system of the time, I believed there was no way anything like written in those books could happen here in the USA during the 21st century. Internet censorship and government-controlled propaganda were unfortunate things that happened to those who lived in the People’s Republic of China under totalitarian Central Communist Party control, but I had been born into a modern Western free society and had the luxury of watching this play out from afar. Social media was a tool that we used to chat with friends, sell horses (Facebook), write about the scientific issues of the day, and look for new biotech clients (Linked In). I had been active on Twitter during the prior Presidential election but stopped using it because it did not seem to be helping with my daily life or business, and it chewed up a lot of time without providing any real benefit. I thought that CNN, the Washington Post, The New York Times and Atlantic Monthly were balanced, professional sources of news and opinion, and Fox News was preying on old people who were angry about how fast the world was changing. “Fact checking” consisted of an occasional article by a professional journalist or ombudsman assigned to review and comment on public relations statements from a professional spokesperson, some politician or (in really edgy cases) by some corporation. “Russian” disinformation operations were the major threat to social media, and internet trollery was an annoying fact of life that just had to be dealt with in a free society. I thought that the World Economic Forum was a group of trendy rich people who met annually in the mountains of Davos, Switzerland to hang out, see and be seen, drink expensive wine and watch TED talks. “Podcasts” were something like audio books, a mind candy alternative to AM chat radio when you wanted to distract yourself during a commute to work or a longhaul drive to another state. I had never even heard of Joe Rogan, let alone Dr. Bret Weinstein. And the songbirds that gave the world the Laurel Canyon LA sound in the 60s were champions of free speech and the right to protest government overreach, although often currently suffering the effects of advanced years combined with chronic viral infections they picked up during their endless summer of love.

Trained at one of the top clinically-focused medical schools in the United States (Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine), I believed that physicians were deeply committed to upholding the Hippocratic oath (principle of non-maleficence), had freedom and responsibility to diagnose and treat patients as individuals, and were guided by a shared core of bioethical principles codified after the Second World War and incorporated into US Federal law as the “common rule”. At the center of this training was the practice of taking a detailed history and physical exam, beginning with the “chief complaint” – uncovering the real problem that brought the patient to the physician. Patients had medical autonomy; and “informed consent” for any medical procedure was ethically critical. I knew that corporatized (and computer algorithm-driven) medicine was placing ever heavier burdens on the daily grind required to maintain a clinical practice--an unfortunate reality which practicing physicians and medical care providers had to endure if they elected to work under those systems. But for my colleagues, there was always the option to leave for private practice. One edgy new frontier for clinical practice was direct payment to physicians, practicing in the new world of outpatient surgical centers, and “Doc in a box” group practices, somewhere between the local doctor’s office of my youth and an emergency room setting--thereby bypassing established hospital networks with their huge costs, kludgy bureaucracies, and massive burden of administrative oversight.

State medical boards were primarily in place to ensure that physicians and allied medical professionals met educational standards, provided patients with a high standard of care, and did not engage in overtly unethical practices or gross misconduct. Examples warranting medical board review or disciplinary actions included violations of the principles of non-maleficence, beneficence, patient autonomy, or justice; violations of which would occasionally rise to the level of medical malpractice- usually by physicians who had developed a substance addiction. State medical boards were not generally involved in policing off-label prescribing practices of licensed drugs, or in terminating medical licenses unless a medical care provider was clearly mentally compromised or abusing the right to prescribe a medicine. I had never heard of a medical board policing free speech by a physician, whether it involved politics or prescribing practices. One example of disallowed medical practices which would trigger disciplinary action involved prescribing powerful addictive opioids without a compelling medical indication, typically leading to both patient addiction and high physician revenue. But most medical boards seemed hesitant to even discipline that behavior. Other examples involved physician compromise due to personal drug addiction or inappropriate sexual contact with patients resulting in an abuse of the patient-physician relationship. For those situations as well, the usual medical board intervention involved nothing more than a requirement for remedial training with a possible temporary suspension of medical privileges.

The current practice of “hunting physicians” by filing complaints with medical boards to withdraw their license to practice medicine for trying to help their patients with new therapeutic strategies, or filing complaints on the safety or effectiveness of a current medical intervention was unheard of. Dissent and discussion within the medical community was a time-honored tradition with a long history of leading to improvements in medical care. Early in my career, I collected old medical texts as a way to remind myself of how far medical science had come, how far we still needed to go, and how frequently the deeply held medical treatment paradigms of different ages had been proven ineffective or even harmful. One practical consequence of these oversight policies was that for the preceding two decades, medical practitioners were consistently ranked the most trusted professionals by the Gallup Honesty and Ethics poll.

A key part of my consulting practice as a Maryland licensed physician and experienced scientist involved my deep experience in clinical research, with years of training in all of the related disciplines combined with three decades of practical experience in academic and industrial bench research, regulatory affairs, and clinical trials. As a requirement for being allowed to serve as a “Principal Investigator” for both federal biomedical research grants, contracts and human clinical research trials, I had completed extensive and repeated coursework in medical and research ethics. A few years before, I had completed a prestigious fellowship at Harvard Medical School in Global Clinical Research as a Research Scholar, which rounded out my skills and training in clinical trial design, bioethics, epidemiology, clinical data interpretation, regulatory affairs and biostatistics. During the winter of 2019 I was completing training for board certification in Medical Affairs, the term applied to the discipline of managing all communications between a pharmaceutical company, physicians and patients, and for insuring compliance with rapidly expanding legal requirements. I was taking this additional training because so much of my consulting practice involved advising executive-level clients on a wide range of issues involving communication and medical affairs. Clients sought me out because of my deep understanding of FDA-compliant clinical research, my prior experience as an entrepreneurial bench researcher with many issued fundamental patents (including the initial DNA and mRNA vaccine patents from my early work while I was in my late 20s), and my extensive experience and understanding of vaccine and biodefense-related medical countermeasure development. And in particular, they valued my willingness to speak freely, forthrightly and honestly about whatever issues that they wanted me to look into. Apparently, this has become a rare trait in modern business settings – particularly in the pharmaceutical business.

Late in 2019, working with a scientific friend and colleague, our consulting firm had been awarded a modest pilot subcontract from the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The objective was to demonstrate the usefulness of combining the latest computer-based drug screening methods with high throughput robotics to test very large libraries of drug candidates and discover inhibitors of organophosphate-based biowarfare nerve agents. I had previously helped my colleague develop and win a large Department of Defense contract for building and staffing one of the “advanced development” antibody and vaccine production facilities which were built after the Obama White House had realized that the United States had lost much of its biologic drug manufacturing capacity to Europe, India and China. Our personal and professional friendship had developed over the many years since that initial project, he and his wife joined Jill and I in our passion for breeding Lusitano horses, and we had traveled together to Portugal to ride and visit stud farms. The scope of work and approach which the DoD had funded was in large part an extension of a prior startup company that I had founded called “Atheric Pharmaceuticals”, which had been focused on partnering with DTRA and USAMRIID (United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases) to use high throughput robotic screening technology to repurpose drugs for treating diseases caused by viruses such as Zika, Ebola, and Yellow Fever. We had great success in achieving the mission (patents were filed for use of hydroxycholoroquine, nitazoxanide, niclosamide and many others based on our work), but we also learned the hard lesson that the investors had no appetite at that time to fund drug repurposing for emerging infectious diseases and viral biothreats.

During the last months of 2019, while SARS-CoV-2 was beginning to circulate in human beings, my colleague and I had assembled a small group of experts and were beginning work on this new contract. At about the same time (unbeknownst to me), Event 201, a remarkably prescient table-top simulation of an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmission leading to a severe worldwide pandemic, was being held at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In terms of national politics, Donald Trump was President of the United States, and the US Congress was fixated on the issue of whether he had acted to coerce or bribe Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen an investigation into Hunter Biden (son of former Vice President Joe Biden). As the Presidential election campaign started to heat up, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach the President over the topic, but the Senate did not convict. For the first time in U.S. history, the economy had avoided a recession for an entire calendar decade, but in a harbinger of the future 9,300 retail stores would still close by the end of the year. The CDC reported a historic decline in life expectancy (to 78.6 years for a baby born in 2017, down from 78.7 years in 2016), driven in part by a 72% increase in overdoses during the last decade (including a 30% increase in opioid overdoses from July 2016 to September 2017), a ten-year increase in liver disease (men 25 to 34 increased by 8%; women by 11%), and a 33% increase in suicide rates since 1999.

The Call

Then everything changed, first for me and our DTRA-funded research group, and then for the world.

I took a call on my cell phone on January 04, 2020 from a fellow physician who had been in Wuhan China for some unknown period of time via an academic exchange program with a Chinese university. Dr. Michael Callahan is a brilliant infectious disease and intensive care specialist with both a long history of working at the forefront of biodefense and medical countermeasure development as well as a faculty appointment at Harvard University. Many years before, he had been introduced to me as a CIA employee and key DARPA leader, but his status regarding the CIA as of January 04, 2020 was and remains unknown to me. Michael and I had co-published academic papers in the past (involving the Zika virus outbreak) during my Atheric Pharmaceutical days, and I knew that he was exceptionally well-connected with those who live in the edgy gray zone of global infectious outbreaks and the US intelligence community. Over the years that I had known him, he had told me story after story of figuratively parachuting into “hot zone” outbreaks all over the world; of the Boeing 707 equipped with a hyperbaric chamber waiting on the tarmac to transport a high-profile US citizen infected with the latest infectious nasty at Boston’s Logan airport ; of his work as an advisor to multiple White House administrations; and of the many medical battlefront stories during the original West African Ebola outbreak, which I had published in a newsletter while working for a midsized “Beltway Bandit” DoD contractor. Of course, he knew that I had previously succeeded in collaborating with leading scientists at USAMRIID, the nation’s biodefense epicenter, to identify repurposed drugs active against the Zika virus. Michael called to warn me that there was a new coronavirus on the loose in Wuhan, China, and to recommend that I get my group spun up to apply our tools, skills and knowledge to address this new biothreat.

And with that fateful call, our quiet lives on our Virginia horse farm were completely transformed.

Jill and I had been at the forefront of so many of these outbreaks in the past; HIV, the Anthrax spore events, influenza virus (multiple times), West Nile, Ebola, Zika, etc. Our initial response to the alert call from Michael Callahan was a reflexive “here we go again”, with a topper of “time to get going”.

There is nothing quite like drinking the heady but toxic brew of an early warning concerning the threat of an impending novel infectious disease epidemic. For us, first thoughts go to the risk to our children and grandchildren, then friends, family, ourselves and the general population. When there is something dark like this heading your way and the possibility exists that you might be able to do something to avert it, suddenly 80+ hour weeks become just the way things are. The experienced know that they need to pace themselves, and those who have not previously been on the front lines through one of these can often drive themselves into a semi-manic state. After an initial deep-dive into the emerging data followed by a threat assessment, one can easily become consumed with a sense of personal obligation to both alert the world, while at the same time come up with a realistic plan to save as many lives as possible.

Having a proven ability to make a difference is both a gift and a curse. Chaos reigns early in a potential infectious disease pandemic. As if God’s hand is guided by the words of Shakespeare’s Mark Antony: “Cry “Havoc!” and let slip the dogs of war”. The onset of war is the proper metaphor, and the fog of war descends over everything. For those at the tip of the spear, it gives rise to an addictive sustained adrenaline rush like no other, coupled to constant risk of going overboard if you lose perspective. Walking a tightrope in a windstorm, trying to maintain a balance between over and under-reacting, while watching new and old colleagues repeatedly fail to meet the challenge and fall away. Debates are held over and over, passions are high, reputations and careers are at stake, and tempers flare – particularly in the treacherous terrain of new media. So much at risk, in so many different dimensions. And with the immediate feedback of new media and constant drumbeat of failing corporatized legacy media desperately grasping to sensationalize for clicks, viewer time and subscriptions (ergo, fearporn), a feedback loop develops which rewards ever more dire predictions. A crucible, in which one’s very future is forged and transformed under an intense flame. What to do, how to responsibly act on the warning we had been given?

Action

Once again, we got to work. Jill is very local community-oriented, and she poured her heart, mind and soul into writing a kind of survival manual for those at risk and self-published the book via Amazon. An avid reader, she had become a big fan of self-published books and her Kindle. I threw myself into getting the team assembled for the DTRA project spun up, and providing direction by diving into the coronavirus literature and selecting a specific protein target to apply the repurposed drug discovery/computational docking tools to. I helped Jill with her book by collecting and expanding some of the thoughts and comments I had been posting on Linked In to create content about the virology and immunology, and assisted on editing the text. We worked like demons, side by side, day after day, and she was able to self-publish during the first week in February 2020. Within a mere five weeks, she completed the first edition of “How to prepare and protect from the Novel Coronavirus”. Why “Novel Coronavirus”? Because SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 had yet to be named and announced by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, with the scientific research group that I had been helping to lead, I got them motivated, energized and activated to volunteer their time, skills, knowledge and abilities to try to discover repurposed drugs able to act as inhibitors of the critical SARS-CoV-2 protein known as the papain-like protease, otherwise known to virology experts as the 3-chymotrypsin-like cysteine protease (3CLpro). When the sequence of the “Wuhan Seafood Market Virus” was uploaded to the NIH sequence database, I applied computer software tools developed at UCSF to model the structure of that protein based on publicly available (previously published) crystal structures of the closely related 3CLpro from the SARS coronavirus. With SARS, this protein had been one of the leading antiviral drug targets, so it was reasonable to apply what had been learned with SARS to this new coronavirus. A specific region (binding pocket) of the protein had already been identified for drug development for the original SARS virus. Digital libraries representing detailed models of all known licensed drugs and nutraceutical compounds were obtained. Different software tools were then used to virtually dock each drug into the binding pocket of the modeled 3CLpro, resulting in a ranked list of possible inhibitors which we then compared to the known safety profile and pharmaceutical characteristics of the leading drugs. This began a months-long process of testing, refinement, and retesting to optimize a list of drug candidates for further testing as antiviral compounds in the “real world”.

Censorship

Jill’s book was published, and as more and more people became aware of the threat posed by this novel coronavirus, the book began to sell. Little did we know we were about to encounter the new reality of government-corporate cooperative censorship and propaganda. A new boss, a rough beast, whose second coming was even then slinking toward a planned Cesarean section under the scalpel of a pandemic, greedily seeking to globally control all thought and information for its own benefit, profit and power while masked behind the language of social responsibility and the common good. Jill and I could feel its presence in our bones; we quoted Yeats while writing about the premonition on social media feeds, but could not yet see beyond the mask. Just a shared vague sense of foreboding.

“Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.”

The Second Coming

William Butler Yeats

The paperback and electronic edition price was set based on Amazon minimal price recommendations, so it was beginning to reach a wide audience. We first published the book February 11, 2020, with a plan to constantly update the editions as more data and information became available. We hoped to create what is known as a “living document” that would be updated as the pandemic evolved. As Amazon allows free downloads of updated editions, we planned that this policy would allow those who had already purchased the book digitally to upload the most current edition.





Sales were modest but grew steadily. There were no other books available at the time that had been written by medical and scientific professionals. Most people were still unaware of what they were about to be hit with as the virus made its way into Italy, Europe, and then the United States. Based on charts from the KDP Amazon website, sales in February and March were moving along, and Jill had a strong sense of pride and achievement. Her first book! Royalties hit approximately $1,700.00. The book began reaching an international audience. Reviews on the Amazon website were outstanding, all five stars, and quite a few of them.

Then we got our first taste of what would become a major theme throughout the entire history of the COVID-19 public health event. Jill’s book was censored by Amazon. No explanation, no appeal. When we went to upload the most current edition in March, we received these messages (we phoned KDP Amazon and were told this was a normal process of delay due to lack of editors).

Your Amazon KDP Inquiry:

Hello Jill

I understand you are concerned about your books stuck in review.

Please know that currently we’re experiencing a temporary delay in publishing some titles. We’re working to solve this issue as quick as possible and appreciate your patients.

Kindle Direct Publishing.

Followed by another message apologizing for the delay a few days later.

We then received multiple messages, stating that the book did not meet

“community standards”

- a phrase that many have come to recognize as the standard phrase used to justify censorship in the time of COVID. We spoke with multiple people at KDP, who assured us that the reviewers would speak to us about why, as that was standard Amazon policy. That usually such problems could be worked out.



Then a few days later, people at Amazon told us by phone that the reviewers would not speak with us and that the book didn’t meet community standards. They stated they did not know the reason the book was banned, and they were “very sorry.” Multiple phone calls produced the same results. They refused to pass on our wish to speak with a supervisor, and they refused to answer our questions. At no point did we lose our temper or raise our voice. They just refused all inquiries and stated that the reviewers did not wish to speak with us. We could find nothing in the “community standards” statements that applied to anything we had written.

And at that moment, we knew that something very dark was happening, something we had never seen before. Little did we realize that this was just a very early example of what was to become a large movement over the next two years, a global movement involving collusion between government, corporatized legacy media, social media, big technology, big finance and non-governmental organizations to completely control and shape all information and thought concerning the public health response to the novel coronavirus.

When we began this work in mid-January, we had early warning of this novel coronavirus due to the phone call from Dr. Callahan. We worked all January and early February on finishing the book. The effort was not to make money, but to get the word out to family, friends and people everywhere that this was coming, and the time to prepare was upon us all. This was literally the first guidebook available to the public which was based on solid science. We were humbled by the response, which had been overwhelmingly positive. We were thrilled to help so many people prepare.

So, what happened? Why did Amazon pull the book without explanation, and refuse to consider the appeal? In retrospect, the answer is clear. Amazon received pressure from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the popular press to stop printing information on the coronavirus. The criticism was that they had no controls over “false” content. We now know that The World Health Organization (WHO) met with Amazon and other tech giants in February. They specifically offered to work directly with the companies to remove books and social media content in a bid to speed up the process. The WHO itself became the initial factcheckers. A CNBC article on this meeting wrote: “The meeting was organized by WHO but was hosted by Facebook at its Menlo Park campus in California, a spokesperson for the social media company told CNBC. According to a CNBC report, Amazon, Twilio, Dropbox, Google, Verizon, Salesforce, Twitter, YouTube, Airbnb, Kinsa and Mapbox were all at the meeting.” One of the major elements of “misinformation” cited as a reason why censorship was necessary was the conspiracy theory that the virus was made by the US government (Morrison 2020).

Then in early March, the White House also held a closed-door meeting with Amazon and other tech companies to discuss “other measures” to limit information on the coronavirus that did not meet governmental standards for messaging. “Cutting edge technology companies and major online platforms will play a critical role in this all-hands-on-deck effort,” Michael Kratsios (the White House’s chief technology officer) said in a statement (Bloomberg 2020; Romm 2020).

Publications and social media posts about the Coronavirus began being removed from all over the internet. Although the original intent was to remove books that promoted “snake oil,” or were out to make a quick profit, this censorship quickly turned into something far more insidiously dangerous. That is, books that didn’t share the messaging of the US government were removed. Amazon represents the biggest book seller in the USA. When Amazon censors reading material – where does this leave us as a nation? Apparently, the government believed that we as a nation must give up our precious freedoms of free speech and a free press due to declaration of a public health emergency. I will write it as clearly as I can - censorship and it’s “big brother”- propaganda- is not the answer.

The ramifications of these choices by our government to censor, lie and obscure will go down in history. If the truth-tellers; scientists, writers, journalists, photo journalists and authors, are not allowed to document the true story, a revisionist history will emerge. The alternative history being provided by the US government and promulgated by tech giants will allow such outbreaks to occur more easily in the future and allow those who failed us to remain in control of our governmental functions.

Furthermore, the US government is now altering our electoral structures and voting processes and overtly encouraging censorship and other methods to stop people from having contact with each other over social media. When this is all over, can we change these processes back again? Can we ensure that our elections will be uncorrupted? These are hard questions we all must ask ourselves. How many of our Constitutionally protected rights are we willing to give up during the fog of a public health war?

In the short span of three months, Jill and I had gone from a peaceful life on our farm, to receiving an alert from an American physician and intelligence operative operating in a region of China which I had never even heard of before, to self-publishing a modest guide for preparing and protecting yourself from the coming wave of infection, to directly experiencing the effects of an emerging Orwellian collusion between an international non-governmental organization (WHO), a US Government (which appeared to have casually cast aside the first amendment enumerated in the Bill of Rights), and the largest bookseller and retailer in the world.

I am often asked, “what made you decide to speak out about what you saw going on” during this “pandemic”. I have been told that I have become radicalized (by Steve Bannon, no less!) or “red pilled” over the ensuing many months. The truth is, my quest to understand how, why and by whom this global public health event has been weaponized against all of us began with a simple unexplained and inexplicable book banning. Many have since reviewed Jill’s book looking for some subtle offense and found nothing. The incredible effort and work product of my treasured wife and companion had been taken from her and thrown away with neither rationale or explanation. She had merely sought to help others while I was working crazy hours trying to find repurposed drugs that might help save lives. And now she had been heartlessly crushed by an unidentified cabal of bureaucrats.

Doctrine

As time went on, it became clear to me that the World Health Organization, as well as senior members of the US Government Department of Health and Human Services were repeatedly lying to the world. Almost daily, the official “leaders” speaking to the world, using the megaphone of mass media, were substituting their own personal opinions and biases for what was being presented to the general population as fact or data-based information. The phrase “Follow the Science” became a global joke, compounded by the amazing self-own statement of Dr. Fauci in which he told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd during June of 2021 that attacks on him were “attacks on science”. I began feeling an almost overwhelming sense of vertigo while struggling to find truth in the middle of this sea of mis(mal?)information, “factcheckers”, gaslighting, defamation and chronic falsehoods. Then, while I was participating with other physicians in an effort to support two of our colleagues who were being threatened with loss of job and medical license for merely voicing concerns about the genetic vaccines and support for early interventions with repurposed licensed drugs, I was presented with an amazing document titled “The Malone Doctrine”. The authors told me that they had listened to everything I had said in my various public statements up to that point, had read everything I had written, and they had developed a declaration based on the “white space between the lines” of all that I had spoken or written. They asked us to read and sign the declaration that they had prepared.

As Jill and I began to read their work, a smile crept across each of our faces, and grew into outright joy. This was a first step towards recovery from the trauma and darkness that so many of us were experiencing. A new dawn. At that moment, we began to see the outlines of a better future coming, a future worth fighting for.

The Malone Doctrine

A Declaration of Independence

From the Decisions of Institutions That Lack Integrity

We the Undersigned:

Demand that all underlying data that contributes to a body of work under consideration must be made available and must remain accessible for analysis.

Proclaim the value of knowledge to society is not determined by any given creator of information. Instead, that it is the beneficiaries of knowledge who assign value to a proposition only through thorough critique and relentless scrutiny.

Establish the free and open exchange of information and establish as a duty the authority to serve as the custodians of all data forming the basis of our decisions.

Require the full disclosure of all sources of funding regarding any citation noted or references made pertaining to any matter under consideration.

Commit to impartiality in consideration of all analytical information and data brought before us and expect the same from all others.

Foster rigorous open debate and scrutiny in consideration of and for any matter of concern.

Shall promptly make the discovery of intellectual dishonesty or professional irresponsibility known to all.

Ensure the health, welfare and safety of any whistleblower, bringing forth and/or making public an abrogation of the beliefs held herein.

Stand in opposition to censorship and will not accept representations of parties holding within themselves values that conflict with principles of free expression.

Deny no person the right to challenge, debate, petition, redress, examine or protest with facts and evidence any decision of this body.

Purpose

In one sense this book documents a personal journey, a long effort to get to the bottom of the fundamental questions which have dominated every waking moment of my life ever since. It includes a series of essays composed during late 2021 through 2022, each of which addresses some aspect of the enormity of what we have all experienced. Who is responsible for all of the globally coordinated propaganda, information management, mind control efforts, lies and mismanagement we have all experienced? Who did this and why? How has it been globally coordinated, and what can we do to stop this sort of thing from ever happening again? What are the root causes of this incredibly dysfunctional “public health” response that frequently seems to have nothing to do with public health? Has there been a deeper nefarious agenda or is what often seems like chaos and madness merely the unintended consequences of interactions between separate random events amplified by incompetence and exacerbated by hubris.

During this journey, I have seen, experienced and learned so many new things, met so many people, made many new friends, and listened to so many stories. What follows in this volume is an attempt to process and comprehend the incomprehensible human tragedy and horror of what has occurred during this “pandemic”, and to find some path forward which could lead to a better future for all of us. A future which will require people who still believe in the core principles which form the bedrock upon which Jill and I have built our lives. Acting with integrity, respecting the fundamental dignity of other human beings, and making a commitment to community. The principals which formed the foundation of the American enlightenment, resulting in the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. I am firmly committed to a belief that the American experiment in self-governance, forged in another crucible – the tyranny of a mad king- remains relevant today. I reject the twisted logic of those who assert that these principals are obsolete, antiquated and must be replaced with a system built upon a collectivist and globalist totalitarian vision, a system of government, and command and control economic activity which has consistently failed every time it has been tried throughout history.

Jill and I have lived our lives as free and honest people. It has not been an easy path to walk, but as we begin to approach the end of our journey, we would have it no other way. This commitment and belief system forms the subtext which is woven throughout the following chapters. A commitment to integrity, dignity and community, tempered with empathy, offered without apology. Please walk alongside of us for a while. Perhaps as we walk, you can hum along with me as I recall the lyrics of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter in their American anthem “Uncle John’s Band”:

Well, the first days are the hardest days

Don’t you worry anymore

‘Cause when life looks like Easy Street

There is danger at your door

Think this through with me

Let me know your mind

Woah, oh, what I want to know

Is are you kind?