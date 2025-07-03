Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
8h

Will repeat, doubt RSV would pose such a threat if the newborn was left alone, no jabs, and let mom' s passive immunity work as it has ever since we climbed down from the trees. And that probably holds true for the host of other jabs given to neonatals. If RSV is as prevalent as advertised mom more than likely is well primed with antibodies to protect her infant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
8h

A key thing not being mentioned in the discussions on the RSV vaccine being added to the schedule is that it is not a "required" vaccine to go to school, whereas most of the other vaccines ACIP approved in the past many parents have no way to opt out of (along with it being a monoclonal antibody rather than a vaccine).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture